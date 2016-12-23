Duchess Kate & Princess Mary ‘spoke to each other about their coronations’

By my count, the Duchess of Cambridge has only met Denmark’s Princess Mary a handful of times over the years. The Daily Mail and other British outlets always associate Mary and Kate though, perhaps because they are both “commoner” women who married into royal families, both are brunette, and they have similar-ish style. Personally, I think Mary (who is Australian) is more stylish than Kate, and I think Mary works harder and shows a genuine interest in her charitable work. But other outlets often set up a competition between the women so that Kate will come out ahead. So it’s interesting that sources are now insisting that Mary and Kate are actually quite close and that they’ve been “leaning on each other” as their husbands come closer to ascending power. Or something.

Over the years there have been countless comparisons between the two, and now it seems Princess Mary of Denmark, 44, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 34, are closer than many realise. The royal pair, whose husbands will both take the throne at some stage, are reportedly ‘close friends’ and are leaning on each other in the lead up to their transitions.

According to New Idea, both Kate and Mary have ‘spoken to each other about their coronations, pledging to work together and support each other through their transitions.’

‘They are truly modern royal women, and this is an exciting time for both monarchies,’ a royal aide told the magazine. The duo are also expected to ‘confide in each other more over the coming months,’ with an insider saying that Mary and Kate are at a ‘very similar stage in their royal life.’

‘It’s natural they would lean on each other,’ a source said. Although Prince Charles is next in line for the throne, Kate’s close friend Jessica Hay told the magazine that the vibrant royal is already ‘looking forward to bringing a young, modern twist to the throne.’

Princess Mary on the other hand, may take the throne alongside her husband Prince Frederik sooner than expected. Queen Margrethe, 76, has publicly shared her approval of the Princess many times and is constantly praising her work for the Mary Foundation and the work she does for women’s and children’s rights. While abdication is unlikely, rumours are circulating that it is not completely off the table – especially with Prince Henrik’s retirement earlier this year. Following the announcement of the 82-year-old Prince Consort’s retirement in January, the Danish monarchy confirmed he would be ‘slowing down’ as a result.

This then led to Princess Mary’s list of royal duties increasing, making 2016 one of her busiest years yet. The hardworking royal has worked tirelessly to prove her commitment to charity and duties – from participating in muddy military exercises in the heart of the woods to playing soccer in the rain with schoolchildren in the name of children’s rights. The 44-year-old has a near constant presence in the public eye – be it at home or abroad – and at the same time, is raising her four children and serves as a patron for some 25 international organisations.