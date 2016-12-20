Angelina Jolie took Shiloh camera-shopping on Brad Pitt’s 53rd birthday

I forgot that Brad Pitt’s 53rd birthday was December 18th, this past Sunday. I guess he didn’t get to see the kids for his birthday. Which, once again, is not Angelina’s call. Brad’s visitation is being determined by the child psychiatrist, not Angelina. So instead of spending time with Brad, Shiloh went on a mother-daughter outing with Angelina. They went to a camera store and Angelina helped Shiloh pick out a vintage camera.
Mother-daughter date! Angelina Jolie took daughter Shiloh, 10, camera shopping at Samy’s Camera in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 18 — which happens to be Brad Pitt’s 53rd birthday — a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
“Shiloh is very interested in photography, and Angelina asked to look at some of the vintage cameras,” the insider tells Us. “Angelina inspected the cameras from many different angles and was asking questions. Shiloh was listening intently and paying close attention.”
The source adds, “Angelina told Shiloh she would love to get her the camera and asked her, ‘Are you satisfied?’ She told Shiloh it even had black and white, which was a nice added feature. Shiloh nodded her head but didn’t talk much. She really listened to Angelina and deferred to her on everything. Angelina purchased the camera and they stayed for about 10 minutes and then left with a driver.” No word yet on how Pitt marked his birthday.
My guess is that the vintage camera was probably not something super-fancy, but a solid piece of equipment that will work as Shiloh’s starter camera if she ends up pursuing photography for more than a few months. I do think Shiloh and Angelina seem very close, but then again… I think Angelina is very close to all of the kids. Reportedly, Maddox and Pax are very much on their mom’s side and don’t even want to see or speak to Brad. Zahara and Shiloh have always been tight with each other and their mom. The twins are a mystery.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Shiloh is a gorgeous little human. She’s going to be absolutely devastating in a few years, with her mother’s features and her father’s coloring.
Agreed. I would even support Shiloh, instal model, but thankfully Shiloh seems headed other directions. Just hopefully not a Beckham type direction. Angie and Brad never seemed to push their kids towards the spotlight, which seems healthy.
Absolutely! Their biological kids definitely hit the genetics jackpot, but all of their kids are gorgeous! I hope they are able to weather this storm and come out the other side a stronger family (whatever dynamic that may be).
Yes, she is a beautiful child. Let’s hope she knows it and leaves her face alone when she is grown. Including her nose. (Not implying there is something wrong with her nose, implying everyone in Hollywood seems to “fix” perfectly fine noses until they all look the same)
I agree. I loved Angelina’s original nose.
Yes, she’s one of the most beautiful children I’ve ever seen. I can’t wait to see how she looks as a teen/young adult!
So true. She seems really sweet too.
those pics are from the Kids Choice awards (a few years ago), right?
I thought it was so sweet for her to attend with her kids…they clearly were so psyched to be there. really cute pictures.
Brad loves photography… maybe Shiloh wanted to give him something special for his birthday… or maybe it was for herself, I just think it’s such a great coincidence she’s out to buy something related to one of her father’s biggest passions on his birthday…
I agree. $7,000.for a starter camera. I think Shiloh wanted to give her Dad a gift for his birthday. And Angelina would never refuse that.
That was my first thought, too! Maybe, Shiloh wanted to buy her Dad a birthday present…
Agree, the timing is not likely to be a coincidence. If so, that’s nice.
That’s what I thought as well.
These were my thoughts, as well. I really think this was a gift for Brad.
Vanity Fair has a different story about t he camera and I tend to believe VF more than US which seems to have picked a team.
What is the VF story?
lol I read it and it was verbatim the Us story so I have no idea.
It literally quote US Weekly!
Angelina can make any call she wants in regards to visitation…these are *her* children, not the psychiatrist’s. She and Brad are just in the peak petty stage of their divorce and custody battle. Hopefully they come through it without doing more damage to their kids.
I agree with you. There is no innocent party here except the kids.
No, according to their temporary custody agreement, visitation is determined by a psychologist who specializes in child custody, and is not currently in the hands of either parent.
Do we know this for sure? If this is the case, why would Pitt’s lawyer write to Jolies’s asking to increase the visitation if she has no say in the matter? That doesn’t make sense to me.
This is the story that references their current arrangement:
http://www.celebitchy.com/514785/brad_pitt_only_has_monitored_visits_with_the_kids_when_the_shrink_says_so/
Looks like changes can be made, but they must agree.
Well, they are both brad and Angelina’s children as well as their own unique personalities and their interests should be out first, so letting a neutral person who specializes in the mental health of children decide (with input from the children) seems like a good idea.
I understand having a third party, but Brad adopted all of her children and it seems to me that the children that do not want to be with him, should have some individual counseling. I know that it is common for one of the parents to alienate, intentionally or not, which furthers the divide of the non custodial parent.
From what I have read, it just appears that AJ is not playing nicely. But none of us truly knows what is going on.
That’s a bitchy move.
Im sure if the kids wanted.to call or send a card they did.
The media doesn’t know how Brad spent his birthday so they’re just guessing like the rest of us. Brad does love his photography so I wouldn’t be surprised if the camera is for him. Shiloh is a beautiful child.
That’s a sweet gesture on Shiloh’s part to gift her dad a camera (knowing that he loves photography). And cool too if she wanted one for herself (to learn photography).
I pray and want the children to be okay.
It’s repeatedly been reported that Maddox and Pax don’t want to see they’re Father. That this is being made public is problematic and could easily be a case of parental alienation. Either way those details should be private!
I hated my father since I was 7-8.
There is no need to band out the excuse of parental alienation any time a child doesn’t want to see a parent. It is also offensive to children who were actually alienated.
Children of Maddox/Pat’s age have already formed thoughts about a parent, whether you like it or not.
@silverunicorn it could be that the older boys don’t want to see they’re Father, however by it being made sooo public it appears this being used as a PR tool.
I highly doubt Brad or his people are releasing this kind of info so that leaves it to AJ or her people.
When my husband and I first separated our child didn’t want contact w/her Father either but thru lots of talks and a little persuasion they have a great healthy relationship. That should be the goal….
My parents had a bad split, dad moved out told me he was working far away, mom told me he was gone and blocked his calls. I was 11 years old. It damaged my relationship with him to the point that now I’m 28 and I still don’t know how to communicate with him. My older siblings have dealt better with it than I have.
I feel horrible that we don’t have that relationship we could’ve, but my mother kept reinforcing the idea that he didn’t want to be around and it stuck. Now when we see each other, it’s all about my daughter and we never get the chance to really connect with each other.
I feel bad for brad.
@Anniefannie
It was made public when the emails between their lawyers were released. In the emails it states the two oldest boys didn’t want to see Brad and so Brad’s lawyer asked if he could spend more time with the four younger children.
@Missy
Don’t.
Because as I was trying to explain above it is not always parental alienation.
We don’t know why they don’t want to see him, it could be anything and you have the right to speculate, yes, but assuming that your experience is valid for everyone is wrong.
In ‘my days’ (and place) when a child didn’t want to see a parent there could be far worse reasons than parental alienation.
We should respect their will instead of blaming one of their parents.
@anniefannie
“When my husband and I first separated our child didn’t want contact w/her Father either but thru lots of talks and a little persuasion they have a great healthy relationship. That should be the goal…”
Not really. My mum tried that too, with the involuntary outcome that I rejected the idea to an insane level.
I’m totally estranged from my father because I was actually forced to bend to ‘adult reason’ and something I didn’t want to do.
Remember that there are many relationships (even parental ones) that are not meant to be healthy, it’d be better to abandon such ideas and focus on the individual cases.
I agree children have formed ideas at a young age. However, parental alienation can be incredibly subtle to the extent that the kids may not even be aware they are being manipulated. I’m not saying this is the case here at all because we don’t know, but it can and does happen.
On a separate issue, I did wonder why this particular story was leaked. Who benefits from it in terms of PR?
@SilverUnicorn You’ve shared a personal anecdote about your own life, just as others have. You seem to be objecting to their own personal experiences. We don’t know anything about the Jolie Pitt’s and assumptions about their relationships with their children don’t serve to help anyone, IMO.
Same here, @silverunicorn. I had a toxic parent that I hated from about age 9. Meanwhile, the other parent was trying for years to keep the marriage together “for the sake of the kids” and “to not have a broken home” yadda yadda yadda. The efforts by the “good” parent to force an ongoing relationship with the toxic parent were unwelcome. Once they finally split when I was a teen I chose not to participate in visitation and had no further interactions with the toxic parent.
I hated my father for a very long time for his abuse, neglect, drug and alcohol use, also trying to have sex with my best friend at 16. It took a very long time, we just got our relationship to a good place about 4 years ago. 33 now, so it took a very long time.
I never ever recall liking my father, always despised him for as long as I could remember. Mom tried to have daily family diner and wanted all of us to have dinner together and wait until he got home, at about 12 I rebelled and started having my meals solo.
When I turned 21, I wanted to have a party, and knew he was abroad and was supposed to be away, so I decided to arrange a home party. My mom told him and he returned for it. I was beyond furious and hold her I wouldn’t have a single party ever again and that she ruined it. Been 20 years. I would have told him he wasn’t welcome but all my friends were there.
Not everyone grows up loving or even liking their “dad”. As far as I’m concerned he was only the guy that impregnated my mom, nothing more.
Cookiejar, how come you don’t like your dad? What did he ever do?
I was sharing my personal experience just as many people are. Yes we don’t know what is going on with the Jolie Pitt kids….but it’s sort of unnecessary to just say “DONT” after I commented.
You hate your dad, I get it. That doesn’t mean that every case of divorced parents are the same. I hated my dad for years because I listened to everything my mother told me, which I learned when I was older most of it wasn’t right. Now we have an awkward relationship and neither of us know how to address it or fix it. That’s my experience.
Up until recently, Jolie said only wonderful things about brad and their children, about their close relationship and what a wonderful father he was, of course the public is going to speculate on what went wrong with this seemingly perfect family. They are doing it in an extremely public way.
@silverunicorn
“We don’t know why they don’t want to see him, it could be anything and you have the right to speculate, yes, but assuming that your experience is valid for everyone is wrong.”
Maybe you assuming that your experience is valid for everyone is wrong. I didn’t assume anything, I gave my personal experience just the same as you did.
Brad own lawyer said that the older boys don’t want to do therapy with their father it wasn’t Angie team
Not wanting to go to a therapy session w/they’re Father and spending time like going to a movie or museum w/him are two different things. As Agapathus says above, alienation can be subtle. I have a friend who every time she speaks of her ex has an unpleasant look on her face, her child picks up on it and often times immediately says something negative about her Father which receives an approving look. My friend would be the first to say she’s never “said” anything negative about her ex. That could be true but the message is received….
@ANNIEFANNIE the boys are not ready to face their father with/without therapy yet maybe it related what happened on the plane, maybe they are still angry and need time, it doesn’t mean they don’t love their father and that’s why the therapists are there to help the kids
@anniefannie
I have a friend that does the exact same thing, my mom did it too.
How does a vintage camera have a black and white feature? Unless they’re talking about an old digital, which is not vintage (or am I that old?), vintage cameras used film, which comes in b/w or colour.
Yes, I wondered that too.
+2
I have a medium format, 6×6, rollfilm camera without autofocus, made in the 70´s. Black and white only.
Not sure what’s available these days, but when I was shootout professionally, medium format film (6×6, 4×6 etc) came in color and b/w.
Funny, I was thinking the same thing! Weird to think that some digital cameras could already be considered vintage.
I thought, only things older than 40 years are considered “vintage”!
That didn’t make any sense to me either. Shockingly, a tabloid didn’t know what they were talking about.
I saw the pics of AJ and Shiloh at the store with a camera on an Instagram fan page.I believe US Weekly simply crafted a story after they heard they went to the camera store.
I saw a lot of pictures of Angie and Shiloh and I too think they have a special bound. Shiloh is probably a mini-Angie in terms of personality and independence. having a mother that completly understands you and supports your choices and gives you a voice is the path for a long and healthy relationship between the two of them.
We can all speculate about what is really happening with regards of their seperation & custody issues? Fact is, nobody but those close know the real truth of the situation, there are no winners or sides to pick. They are in the midst of a painful process & the tabloid press are loving it. I hope they get through it & reconnect as a family & have a better time of it next year.
@Molly
Thank you! There’s a lot of speculation and projection that doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. I get this is a gossip site, but so many comment like what they’re stating is fact, and it gets so exhausting (and a little eye-rolling, tbh).
Completely agree with both of you, which is why I usually avoid these threads.
I agree. I hope as time passes, they can plant new roots as a family that loves and respects one another and treats each other with dignity. The way some people on here act like they know what is going on is a little scary.
@Kitten: You reserve judgment on Pitt, who clearly has done something wrong, but yesterday you expressed doubts about Denzel Washington based on rumours. Why the double standard?
If the driver then took Shiloh over to Brads to drop the camera off give it to him in person. And said Happy Birthday Day would we even know about it? Seems like She got Dad a Birthday gift, That’s nice.
An outtake from an interview with Angelina had herself saying Vivian is THE mommy’s girl of the family. Clingy even.
Worst mother of the year on another pap stroll. Always exposing the children, she considers them only hers. How petty of her.
It was not paps stroll some people saw them at the store and the store sell the CCTV image to tabloids, no even a customer took a pic of them
Yeah the worst mother of the year.
This woman puts her children’s wellbeing above anything else and SHE is the worst mother?
This woman saw that her husband did something so terrible that the children needed therapy and SHE is the worst mother?
This woman is shielding her children from the abuse from the public while their father cares more about his image and SHE is the worst mother?
This woman put her work commitments on hold to be with her children and SHE is the worst mother?
Thank you.
Right on maya.
I like Jolie and love you Maya. True fan indeed.
She is the woman who can’t deliver evidence that her partner and father of her children did do anything wrong. And I mean evidence that would uphold in court.
Pap stroll?
So where are the pap pics and/or videos?
All I have seen are blurry cell phone pics.
How exactly is she the worst mother of the year?
I feel so sorry for you meme. What a bitter and angry person you are. Anyone can plainly see that Angelina is very very close to her children and always puts her children first, even before her own marriage. You meme, clearly had a terrible relationship with your mother so are lashing out at a respected mother due to your resentment and jealousy and sadness. Grow up. You are extremely petty.
The media loves to name their perfect couples and their perfect lives. That is a lot of pressure to be under. Most of these fairytale marriages have ended like theirs did in divorce. Gone forever are the beautiful pictures of the beautiful couple, just the children they had with one parent missing. I hope the kids will get counseling, other than from Angelina, because their lives have been changed forever.
Gah! Depressing as hell but true.
My heart goes out to those kids but I’m also certain that are very loved and will pull through this and come out stronger.
Oh I know Kitten. I generally don’t comment on Ms. Jolie’s threads for fear of retribution. I have to monitor myself. But I stand by what I said, this is a no win situation. She knows what it’s like to be a child of divorce, guess it’s the new normal. But enough sad stories, it’s the most wonderful time of the year….jingle bells santa smells…..there, let’s laugh!
@Nancy
It’s better for the kids to have two parents that love them and are happier apart than two married that are together and unhappy. They will need more counseling if they are raised in that type of environment.
In my opinion Jolie underestimates how smart kids and grown up children (aka adults) can be. One day those kids will dissect the marriage and divorce of their parents and find a guilty party. And if Pitt really hasn’t committed any kind of abuse then guess who will be blamed… .
Well the fact is they DO receive counseling other than from Angelina. And her goal in the coming months is for the kids to reunite with their father so that they can co-parent through shared custody. Its all in the emails exchanged by their lawyers. So i don’t know what these comments are for…
Exactly, noelle.
I watched The Devil’s Own the other night and Shiloh is all Brad.
Having been through a divorce and seen the process up close, I’m sure this is common behavior in high conflict divorces. My lawyer said women often think they “own” the children. Not saying that’s true generally, but I’ve seen examples. In a small way I can understand this, since women often “realize” or “decide” that they no longer trust their soon to be ex, and if they don’t trust him, then he must be a risk to the children…I would imagine women in that case can have limited awareness of how they are expressing their own anger and sadness as trying to hurt the father.
The added factor here is 1) both sides have all the money in the world to pay lawyers. 2) At least one party here appears desperately interested in “winning” the divorce, either in court or in public opinion. That side doesn’t realize that no one wins a divorce.
What’s crazy is I imagine in most states, the courts are pretty interested in facilitating the father’s parental rights, at least as far as visitation. Courts are arranging visits for ex-cons or guys currently in prison. I think the bar for permanent or even long-term “supervised-only” visits has got to be extremely high-like definitive evidence of physical abuse high. Now, because high-conflict divorces can easily take years to go through the court (court systems do everything they can to get people to settle), one side can abuse that delay and create the impression of “winning.” But ultimately, unless Mr. Pitt definitively assaulted a child, he’s going to get unsupervised visits.
There is one way of not producing any losers in war or in a divorce:
Don’t start a battle. Any battle that is avoided is a battle you have won.
In my opinion Brad Pitt seems the parent more concerned with the well-being of his children.
So why is he trying to make their mother look so bad?
Also, you are right about winning a battle by avoiding it.
The name suit you perfectly
That’s laughable. If he was concerned with his children’s well being he would abide by the agreement and work on bettering his relationship with his kids. Instead he worked hard promoting his movie world wide and went on vacation then comes back to town with demands.
It is obvious Angelina has to force the point with him. She had to file the agreement to enforce it and to make sure he is working on his relationship with the kids who don’t want to see him. But yeah, she’s alienating them and just plain evil.
Gmab!!
You’re joking. Or just trolling…..right?
There is no evidence Pitt did anything wrong. Investigation was called off. Drug tests are negative. And Angie made him sign an agreement that leds to him being kept away from the children at the idea of a child psychologist who earns the more the longer he is working on the case.
I’m just grateful the vast majority of divorcing couples can’t afford PR campaigns over custody.
I find the PR battle more interesting than the custody battle. We know how the custody battle will end, but the PR?
So far, Brad is winning because he has public sympathy and a better reputation.
I can’t wait to read the post divorce interviews..lol.
No doubt he win but its b/c he is the one who is acting ane and act normal nothing else.
Kid is allegedly interested in photography and didn’t ask a single question when buying a camera? A vintage camera? Not a modern digital camera which would cost a fraction?
Odd.
Only odd to someone like you not odd to anyone else.
Nope, sorry, if you are interested in something you tend to ask questions.
Omg there are no poor Brad stories? No poor Brad had to go Turks and Caicos (while he was supposed to be doing therapy with his kids) because evil Angelina wouldn’t let his abusive a– around the kids. 🤔 Good. Maybe his team finally sees how all of those Pr planted stories to make Angelina look bad have backfired and his movie bombed because of it.
Yes, I agree. Angelina seems close to all of her kids. You can really tell in the photos from Australia. Angelina took her twins to lunch and paparazzi caught them hugging and kissing her.
Just a month or two before the divorce Angelina and Shiloh pulled over to a couple of kids who were selling a GIANT teddy bear – gave all the kids like 50 bucks for it. Lol Shiloh and Angelina seem like besties…
Brad has always stated Angelina is a great mother. That she is devoted to the kids.
Regarding the idea that the Vintage camera was purchased as a gift to Brad…..I hope that it was really for Shiloh herself.
If she is really developing an interest in photography, it would be one of the greatest gift she can give to her father.
As a parent, we feel great joy from watching a child share our own interests, and to see them acquire skills and develop their own talent is tremendously satisfying.
