Angelina Jolie took Shiloh camera-shopping on Brad Pitt’s 53rd birthday

I forgot that Brad Pitt’s 53rd birthday was December 18th, this past Sunday. I guess he didn’t get to see the kids for his birthday. Which, once again, is not Angelina’s call. Brad’s visitation is being determined by the child psychiatrist, not Angelina. So instead of spending time with Brad, Shiloh went on a mother-daughter outing with Angelina. They went to a camera store and Angelina helped Shiloh pick out a vintage camera.

Mother-daughter date! Angelina Jolie took daughter Shiloh, 10, camera shopping at Samy’s Camera in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 18 — which happens to be Brad Pitt’s 53rd birthday — a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Shiloh is very interested in photography, and Angelina asked to look at some of the vintage cameras,” the insider tells Us. “Angelina inspected the cameras from many different angles and was asking questions. Shiloh was listening intently and paying close attention.” The source adds, “Angelina told Shiloh she would love to get her the camera and asked her, ‘Are you satisfied?’ She told Shiloh it even had black and white, which was a nice added feature. Shiloh nodded her head but didn’t talk much. She really listened to Angelina and deferred to her on everything. Angelina purchased the camera and they stayed for about 10 minutes and then left with a driver.” No word yet on how Pitt marked his birthday.

My guess is that the vintage camera was probably not something super-fancy, but a solid piece of equipment that will work as Shiloh’s starter camera if she ends up pursuing photography for more than a few months. I do think Shiloh and Angelina seem very close, but then again… I think Angelina is very close to all of the kids. Reportedly, Maddox and Pax are very much on their mom’s side and don’t even want to see or speak to Brad. Zahara and Shiloh have always been tight with each other and their mom. The twins are a mystery.