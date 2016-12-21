Diego Luna’s obsession with Jabba The Hutt isn’t as creepy as it sounds

Rogue One’s Diego Luna is obsessed with Jabba Desilijic Tiure or, as he is commonly known, Jabba the Hutt. For anyone unfamiliar with Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars episode VI: Return of the Jedi, let me give you a little refresher. This is Jabba:

This is Diego Luna:

Happy birthday Diego! Feliz cumple Diego!

A photo posted by Diego Luna Loco Blog (@diegolunaloco) on

That ^^ beautiful man expressed a desire to French kiss Jabba the Hutt. Don’t believe me? I’ll let you hear it from him:

I assume Diego is a pacifist because OHMYGAWD who wouldn’t take the opportunity to punch an ewok? I am trying to understand Diego’s obsession here. The skin texture, I get it – it’s interesting. But Jabba also looks like he has frog parts in his folds. Did Diego not see the film #RIPOola! And the whole point of that tongue was to horrify us, Diego. Please don’t ever defend it again.

I have Darth Vader obsession. I know it’s wrong, especially that I was bummed he *SPOILER* reformed in the end but come on – Vader’s cool. Like, I want to be Vader, not just touch him and have him breathe mechanical, heavy breaths into my ear for all eternity. A lingering attraction to Chewbacca – sure. Eight feet of hot, shaggy fur and that groan? Who wouldn’t want to spend a day in his shadow? Even Yoda appeals to the sapiosexuals but Jabba? I can’t… I just don’t see it. Actually, that may be the problem, I can never unsee that tongue slithering out of that slimy mouth.

However, in my effort to understand Diego’s attraction, I came across this guy’s interesting film about Jabba’s creation and operation. It put him in a new light for me. I’m not ready to put on a gold bikini and dance for him but at least now I see him as a creature-puppet that lost his way and not just a vile monster who lost his soul. Just kidding, that SOB is still a putrid ogre.

Man, Diego looks like a young Paul McCartney circa: ‘McCartney’, doesn’t he?

wenn22227409

wenn30596871

wenn21219342

Photo credit: Twitter, Instagram and WENN Photos

 

52 Responses to “Diego Luna’s obsession with Jabba The Hutt isn’t as creepy as it sounds”

  1. Nicole says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:03 am

    I’ll never forget forming a massive crush on him during Y Tu Mama Tambien. My first NYC indie movie. I was a such a proud dork.

    Reply
  2. Locke Lamora says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:05 am

    I had a crush on him ( Diego, not Jabba) ever since Dirty Dancing 2 (which was better than the original, IMO). I was about 12 when that movie came out.
    But man, Diego, Jabba the Hutt?

    Reply
  3. Miss M says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:14 am

    What a great way to start my day! *Diego*

    Reply
  4. frisbee says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:28 am

    This is another shot of Paul McCartney at Diego’s age and I’m not seeing the likeness at all.
    https://cbswcbsfm.files.wordpress.com/2011/10/paul-mccartney-1968_6003.jpg

    Diego is half British, his mother was Anglo/Scottish. He told the story recently that when he was called in Mexico at 2.00am about getting the Star wars role he thought it was a drunken English cousin!

    Reply
  5. Em' says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:53 am

    He is delicious (Diego, not Jabba)

    Reply
  6. Mia4S says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:02 am

    So he wants to touch Jabba the Hutt?

    ….

    *Changes my name to Jabba the Hutt*

    😉

    Reply
  7. ell says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:03 am

    this is incredibly funny, someone on tumblr made a video of diego declaring his love for jabba while my heart will go on plays in the background.

    btw, it’s lovely to see CB posting about other men, other than the usual 2 pasty white english guys.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      December 21, 2016 at 8:06 am

      Right?! I hear that!

      Reply
    • Mia4S says:
      December 21, 2016 at 8:11 am

      Speaking of the usual 2 pasty white english guys; given that everyone will someday be in a superhero movie…and given that Fox managed to (ever so slightly) damage my love for Oscar Isaac with XMen Apocalypse, can I put in my request for Marvel to snatch up Diego and Riz Ahmed? I mean, outside of Black superheroes their diversity is garbage so here is your chance Marvel! And keep them away from Fox! (I am no longer acknowledging DC’s existence until I know if Wonder Woman is good).

      Reply
      • rocio says:
        December 21, 2016 at 9:23 am

        Where I am from (Mexico), Diego is considered white. Weird how it changes over the border. But I’d like him to be in more movies. He’s always been cute.

      • frisbee says:
        December 21, 2016 at 9:33 am

        rocio – that’s really interesting, does that apply to anyone of European descent? Would that also apply to Bernal? And yes it is ‘weird’ how everything changes over the border.

      • rocio says:
        December 21, 2016 at 9:57 am

        @frisbee Gael Garcia Bernal would also be thought white. A major point of Y Tu Mamá También is that they were rich white boys looking for an adventure and out of touch with reality. A lot of people Americans consider POC would not be considered so in Mexico. It is not just if they have European descent (most Arab or other middle Eastern descent people are considered white here too) but more on visual cues. We tend to be quite literal, I think. But I am always surprised when Americans/etc. talk of Diego or Gael as not white. Same with Salma.

  8. Kynesgrove says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:43 am

    It’s so cute how he pronounces Jabba. New crush!

    Reply
  9. Bibi says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:57 am

    As handsome as he is (oh, yeah!) Diego has been proving himself for the better as time goes on. I mean, just check his impresive filmography: more than 25 years acting!! Check the co-stars! So for him to be part of Rogue One is more about Talent that bringing ‘diversity’ to the table. Well deserved Diego!! And, how about the cuteness of his friendship with Gael Garcia-Bernal? Theirs has resisted the test of time and, if only, made it deeper. They’ve worked together and separate and still going strong as friends without jealousy. Gael has done impresively good also. Maybe a wonderful friendship…The kind that makes you truly happy when your bestie is doing amazingly good? Extra hotness points. Oh, well !!😉🔥💋❤

    Reply
  10. Eggyweggs says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:59 am

    I love Jabba. I have a needle-felted Jabba sweater that my folks made for me. It’s one of my most prized possessions. I can’t explain it, and I’m not really a Star Wars person, but Jabba is hilarious.

    This lil cutie is pretty cool, too.

    Reply
  11. sara says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:14 am

    he is half english, his mother is english.

    Reply
  12. teacakes says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:55 am

    I’ve had a massive crush on him for almost half my life now, Rogue One was fantastic and at least part of that came from how perfectly cast Jyn and Cassian were.

    Also, if Marvel wants to snatch up him and Felicity Jones for a future franchise (separately or together), I would die of joy.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:05 am

    I’m still waiting for a good Beatles/McCartney biopic, just because I know there’s no way they wouldn’t cast Diego as Sir Paul. Also, I’m seeing Rogue One tonight!!

    Reply
    • Bibi says:
      December 21, 2016 at 10:49 am

      I also could see the Beatles/Paul McCartney thing happening. Kind of a full circle, considering his mother was British. That black/white picture is dreamy—-> Diego, Diego…how could you steal my heart like that? No importa Diego, síguele así por favor. 😍

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        December 21, 2016 at 11:13 am

        If Diego can manage the accent (unlikely, since he basically said he can’t/doesn’t change accents in English) he’d be a shoo-in for Sir Paul because that resemblance is uncanny.

        And he looks SO GOOD in Rogue One/the press tour, I’m a puddle inside at how good he looks with the moustache and scruff (best ever Star Wars aesthetic callback, no contest).

  14. HookedonCoffee says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:34 am

    I also had a Vader obsession. And the ending of ROTJ did suck, especially when you consider what a whiny, irrational loser Anakin was…

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      December 21, 2016 at 11:18 am

      I’m still in a rage over George Lucas putting Hayden Christensen’s mug in RotJ as a Force ghost at the end, I’ve seen it only once but I had a serious cringe in the middle of a scene I otherwise love.

      now I really want a RotJ bootleg/older DVD with Sebastian Shaw still in the Force ghost trio, like I saw in the 1997 remastered editions.

      Reply
  15. L says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:55 am

    For some reason I can’t help but pronounce his name as Yabba instead of Jabba when I read it.

    His accent is endearing. :)

    Reply
  16. Div says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:43 pm

    I would do very dirty things to Diego lol. I might even dress up in a Jabba outfit. He is so talented and I am glad that he is getting more attention in the mainstream press in the United States.

    Reply

