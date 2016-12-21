Diego Luna’s obsession with Jabba The Hutt isn’t as creepy as it sounds

Rogue One’s Diego Luna is obsessed with Jabba Desilijic Tiure or, as he is commonly known, Jabba the Hutt. For anyone unfamiliar with Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars episode VI: Return of the Jedi, let me give you a little refresher. This is Jabba:

This is Diego Luna:

Happy birthday Diego! Feliz cumple Diego! A photo posted by Diego Luna Loco Blog (@diegolunaloco) on Dec 29, 2014 at 5:09am PST

That ^^ beautiful man expressed a desire to French kiss Jabba the Hutt. Don’t believe me? I’ll let you hear it from him:

let diego luna touch jabba the hutt pic.twitter.com/Xjgwh67SsO — stardust (@tolkienianjedi) December 19, 2016

I assume Diego is a pacifist because OHMYGAWD who wouldn’t take the opportunity to punch an ewok? I am trying to understand Diego’s obsession here. The skin texture, I get it – it’s interesting. But Jabba also looks like he has frog parts in his folds. Did Diego not see the film #RIPOola! And the whole point of that tongue was to horrify us, Diego. Please don’t ever defend it again.

I have Darth Vader obsession. I know it’s wrong, especially that I was bummed he *SPOILER* reformed in the end but come on – Vader’s cool. Like, I want to be Vader, not just touch him and have him breathe mechanical, heavy breaths into my ear for all eternity. A lingering attraction to Chewbacca – sure. Eight feet of hot, shaggy fur and that groan? Who wouldn’t want to spend a day in his shadow? Even Yoda appeals to the sapiosexuals but Jabba? I can’t… I just don’t see it. Actually, that may be the problem, I can never unsee that tongue slithering out of that slimy mouth.

However, in my effort to understand Diego’s attraction, I came across this guy’s interesting film about Jabba’s creation and operation. It put him in a new light for me. I’m not ready to put on a gold bikini and dance for him but at least now I see him as a creature-puppet that lost his way and not just a vile monster who lost his soul. Just kidding, that SOB is still a putrid ogre.

Man, Diego looks like a young Paul McCartney circa: ‘McCartney’, doesn’t he?