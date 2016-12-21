Diego Luna’s obsession with Jabba The Hutt isn’t as creepy as it sounds

Rogue One’s Diego Luna is obsessed with Jabba Desilijic Tiure or, as he is commonly known, Jabba the Hutt. For anyone unfamiliar with Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars episode VI: Return of the Jedi, let me give you a little refresher. This is Jabba:
No 6………… Jabba the Hutt. pic.twitter.com/egnX0IVJ1z
— tonynewquay (@tonynewquay) December 10, 2016
This is Diego Luna:
That ^^ beautiful man expressed a desire to French kiss Jabba the Hutt. Don’t believe me? I’ll let you hear it from him:
let diego luna touch jabba the hutt pic.twitter.com/Xjgwh67SsO
— stardust (@tolkienianjedi) December 19, 2016
I assume Diego is a pacifist because OHMYGAWD who wouldn’t take the opportunity to punch an ewok? I am trying to understand Diego’s obsession here. The skin texture, I get it – it’s interesting. But Jabba also looks like he has frog parts in his folds. Did Diego not see the film #RIPOola! And the whole point of that tongue was to horrify us, Diego. Please don’t ever defend it again.
I have Darth Vader obsession. I know it’s wrong, especially that I was bummed he *SPOILER* reformed in the end but come on – Vader’s cool. Like, I want to be Vader, not just touch him and have him breathe mechanical, heavy breaths into my ear for all eternity. A lingering attraction to Chewbacca – sure. Eight feet of hot, shaggy fur and that groan? Who wouldn’t want to spend a day in his shadow? Even Yoda appeals to the sapiosexuals but Jabba? I can’t… I just don’t see it. Actually, that may be the problem, I can never unsee that tongue slithering out of that slimy mouth.
However, in my effort to understand Diego’s attraction, I came across this guy’s interesting film about Jabba’s creation and operation. It put him in a new light for me. I’m not ready to put on a gold bikini and dance for him but at least now I see him as a creature-puppet that lost his way and not just a vile monster who lost his soul. Just kidding, that SOB is still a putrid ogre.
Man, Diego looks like a young Paul McCartney circa: ‘McCartney’, doesn’t he?
I’ll never forget forming a massive crush on him during Y Tu Mama Tambien. My first NYC indie movie. I was a such a proud dork.
I had a crush on him ( Diego, not Jabba) ever since Dirty Dancing 2 (which was better than the original, IMO). I was about 12 when that movie came out.
But man, Diego, Jabba the Hutt?
I also have a forever crush on him due to Havana Nights. Sigh.
Me, it was The Terminal. Don’t judge me.
@Adnen – I saw The Terminal in theatres ONLY because he was in it, zero shame about that here too.
Same with DD Havana Nights (though at least there I had the added incentive of liking Romola Garai).
I was 19 when Havana Nights came out and I have no shame about loving it more than the original. Diego and Romola = SWOON.
(Side note: he pairs well with English actresses, doesn’t he? First Romola, now Felicity)
Watch Y Tu Mama Tambien and Amores Perros
@Nicole – already done, 15 years ago
Right on!
@Nicole – I’ve p much worked my way through all of Gael and Diego’s oeuvre since the early 2000s, that’s how huge of a fan they made me.
(it was taxing sometimes, the English-language roles they got were never a patch on their work in Spanish – you have no idea how happy I am to be able to see Diego in a GOOD movie in English now, thank the Force for Rogue One!)
Me too. I fell in love with he and Gael and am so happy for them. They deserve it. I gave my father Amores Perros and he adores it, it became one of his favorite films. I tried to introduce him to Almodovar, but dad has women issues so ya know. That did not go as well!
So, now do I have to watch Havana Nights?
yes, watch it! Don’t expect it to be good, but it has cute costumes and Diego and Romola have great chemistry, and there is dancing – what’s not to like?
Heck even the attempt at political commentary gives me nostalgia, especially now that Fidel Castro is dead. It’s weird to say, but for a long time it was actually my favourite of Gael/Diego’s English-language stuff (because at least Diego was the actual lead!)
Watching it this weekend! Thank you! I’m excited! Can you tell?!
Is it spank bank material?
@Nicole – You be the judge of that
Thank you for the awesome conversation!
What a great way to start my day! *Diego*
This is another shot of Paul McCartney at Diego’s age and I’m not seeing the likeness at all.
https://cbswcbsfm.files.wordpress.com/2011/10/paul-mccartney-1968_6003.jpg
Diego is half British, his mother was Anglo/Scottish. He told the story recently that when he was called in Mexico at 2.00am about getting the Star wars role he thought it was a drunken English cousin!
He’s cuter than Paul, but there’s a little resemblance.
I saw Star Wars last night and he and his accent are the hotness. Hope his star continues to rise!
I can see the resemblance, especially around the eyes and mouth – he has that puppy-dog look young Paul had.
But the resemblance is strongest when they’ve got facial hair – clean-shaven Diego is a touch too angular to really resemble Paul.
He is delicious (Diego, not Jabba)
So he wants to touch Jabba the Hutt?
….
*Changes my name to Jabba the Hutt*
😉
LOL
this is incredibly funny, someone on tumblr made a video of diego declaring his love for jabba while my heart will go on plays in the background.
btw, it’s lovely to see CB posting about other men, other than the usual 2 pasty white english guys.
Right?! I hear that!
Speaking of the usual 2 pasty white english guys; given that everyone will someday be in a superhero movie…and given that Fox managed to (ever so slightly) damage my love for Oscar Isaac with XMen Apocalypse, can I put in my request for Marvel to snatch up Diego and Riz Ahmed? I mean, outside of Black superheroes their diversity is garbage so here is your chance Marvel! And keep them away from Fox! (I am no longer acknowledging DC’s existence until I know if Wonder Woman is good).
Where I am from (Mexico), Diego is considered white. Weird how it changes over the border. But I’d like him to be in more movies. He’s always been cute.
rocio – that’s really interesting, does that apply to anyone of European descent? Would that also apply to Bernal? And yes it is ‘weird’ how everything changes over the border.
@frisbee Gael Garcia Bernal would also be thought white. A major point of Y Tu Mamá También is that they were rich white boys looking for an adventure and out of touch with reality. A lot of people Americans consider POC would not be considered so in Mexico. It is not just if they have European descent (most Arab or other middle Eastern descent people are considered white here too) but more on visual cues. We tend to be quite literal, I think. But I am always surprised when Americans/etc. talk of Diego or Gael as not white. Same with Salma.
It’s so cute how he pronounces Jabba. New crush!
His interviews this promo cycle have been a joy, he’s such a fanboy lol.
Also he is fiiiiiine in Rogue One – no wonder he was apparently trending on Google at various points in the week, from what I heard.
As handsome as he is (oh, yeah!) Diego has been proving himself for the better as time goes on. I mean, just check his impresive filmography: more than 25 years acting!! Check the co-stars! So for him to be part of Rogue One is more about Talent that bringing ‘diversity’ to the table. Well deserved Diego!! And, how about the cuteness of his friendship with Gael Garcia-Bernal? Theirs has resisted the test of time and, if only, made it deeper. They’ve worked together and separate and still going strong as friends without jealousy. Gael has done impresively good also. Maybe a wonderful friendship…The kind that makes you truly happy when your bestie is doing amazingly good? Extra hotness points. Oh, well !!😉🔥💋❤
Can you believe Disney was initially considering Sam Claflin for his role in Rogue One?
They got a HUGE upgrade in every way with Diego.
IKR? He was perfect!!
@susiecue – ikr?! They got a massively talented actor who’s a HUGE Star Wars fanboy (seriously, he’s such a joy to watch on the interview trail because it’s that obvious he loves Star Wars) – it’s their win.
Also thank goodness they got Diego, because Sam Claflin would have been no match for Felicity Jones – she and Diego are much more evenly matched, acting-wise.
@Bibi – also you’re right about Diego (the entire Rogue One crew, really) having earned that Rogue One role on the back of his talent and not as some token.
I’m really happy to see Star Wars becoming more diverse at long last, but the cast were all fantastic actors in their own right before signing on, the franchise is lucky to have them.
I love Jabba. I have a needle-felted Jabba sweater that my folks made for me. It’s one of my most prized possessions. I can’t explain it, and I’m not really a Star Wars person, but Jabba is hilarious.
This lil cutie is pretty cool, too.
he is half english, his mother is english.
He’s half British his mother is half English and half Scottish.
I’ve had a massive crush on him for almost half my life now, Rogue One was fantastic and at least part of that came from how perfectly cast Jyn and Cassian were.
Also, if Marvel wants to snatch up him and Felicity Jones for a future franchise (separately or together), I would die of joy.
I’m still waiting for a good Beatles/McCartney biopic, just because I know there’s no way they wouldn’t cast Diego as Sir Paul. Also, I’m seeing Rogue One tonight!!
I also could see the Beatles/Paul McCartney thing happening. Kind of a full circle, considering his mother was British. That black/white picture is dreamy—-> Diego, Diego…how could you steal my heart like that? No importa Diego, síguele así por favor. 😍
If Diego can manage the accent (unlikely, since he basically said he can’t/doesn’t change accents in English) he’d be a shoo-in for Sir Paul because that resemblance is uncanny.
And he looks SO GOOD in Rogue One/the press tour, I’m a puddle inside at how good he looks with the moustache and scruff (best ever Star Wars aesthetic callback, no contest).
I also had a Vader obsession. And the ending of ROTJ did suck, especially when you consider what a whiny, irrational loser Anakin was…
I’m still in a rage over George Lucas putting Hayden Christensen’s mug in RotJ as a Force ghost at the end, I’ve seen it only once but I had a serious cringe in the middle of a scene I otherwise love.
now I really want a RotJ bootleg/older DVD with Sebastian Shaw still in the Force ghost trio, like I saw in the 1997 remastered editions.
For some reason I can’t help but pronounce his name as Yabba instead of Jabba when I read it.
His accent is endearing.
I love his accent too, it’s the cutest.
Me too! It is so cute! *Yabba*
We named our internet connection in our old apartment jabba the hut… hahahaha
lmao that is so cute.
I would do very dirty things to Diego lol. I might even dress up in a Jabba outfit. He is so talented and I am glad that he is getting more attention in the mainstream press in the United States.
He’s so charming, the Force was strong with Disney when they cast him and Felicity.
I’ve really been enjoying the Rogue One press tour, he’s such a Star Wars fanboy and I love his dirty mouth.
