Us Weekly: The Queen is ‘delighted’ with Prince Harry’s romance with Meghan

Us Weekly certainly understands that they’ve got a winning gossip combination with this Prince Harry & Meghan Markle romance. Us Weekly put Harry and Meghan on this week’s cover, the Christmas cover, because ginger babies are hopefully our gossip Christmas presents. As we know, Meghan has already left London after spending a week shacking up with her lover. Harry even dropped her off at Heathrow. Every single thing Harry has done for and about Meghan has sent one clear signal: this is the real deal and everyone must treat her with respect. Apparently, Harry’s granny got the message. Us Weekly’s sources claim the Queen is “delighted” with Harry’s relationship.
Meghan Markle has already charmed Prince William — and now a source reveals she’s got the approval of Queen Elizabeth II as well. In the new issue of Us Weekly, a Buckingham Palace insider says Her Majesty is “fully supportive” of grandson Prince Harry’s relationship with the Suits actress, 35. While she has yet to meet Markle (it took Duchess Kate five years to score an introduction!), “She’s delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship,” continues the source.
The Toronto-based actress actually has a team of cheerleaders inside Kensington Palace, too. Six months into their romance, Harry, 32, has asked senior aides to help her navigate some of the challenges of being in such a public relationship. A Harry pal says Markle was “overwhelmed” by the attention that came with romancing Britain’s most eligible heir, and turned to Harry’s communications secretary Jason Knauf and private secretary Ed Lane Fox for advice.
“There have been times where Meghan’s been unsure [of protocol],” says the Harry pal, “and having a direct line to Harry’s most trusted aides has been a godsend.”
They have even provided some helpful guidance when it comes to sharing information with her 1.4 million Instagram followers. Says the friend, “Being careful not to reveal locations or send the wrong message is something she’s slowly gotten used to.”
The Northwestern University grad has another VIP on her advising team. After Markle’s romance with Harry went public in late October, Us has learned, a friend connected her with Sophie Trudeau — the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin, elected in 2015.
“Sophie went through a similar situation,” explains a source. “She was a television host and focused a lot on pop culture — then she became the story herself!” The former correspondent for Canada’s eTalk news show has spoken with Markle about how she learned to deal with critics and intrusion, says the source: “Mentor might be too big of a word, but Sophie’s unique insight has been so helpful.”
Markle could be hitting her up for more tips soon. A source says they wouldn’t be surprised if Harry proposes in the new year. “I can see them engaged by the spring,” says a close Harry insider, who is one of many friends seeing a bright future for the couple. “He’s head over heels.”
Do you think the Queen is truly “delighted”? I’m not so sure. Like, I don’t think the Queen is having words with the men in grey, but the battle for acceptance for Meghan was always going to be a steep climb. She’s American. She’s a divorcee. Does anyone even know if she’s a Protestant? But on the other side, maybe the Queen is looking closely at how ill-suited the Duchess of Cambridge is to her royal role, and the Queen realizes that maybe some new blood wouldn’t be such a bad thing, especially considering Meghan works for a living, already has years-long commitments to charities, and seems comfortable being a public person.
As for Meghan getting advice from Harry’s people at Kensington Palace… that’s interesting. And just further evidence, in my opinion, that Harry still needs to get his own press office separate from William and Kate. The idea of Meghan getting advice from the same press office responsible for Will & Kate’s disastrous PR is so, so wrong. Harry needs his own people. Meghan needs her own people.
Here are some photos of Harry, William, Kate and George in a Range Rover arriving at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yeah, I’m sure the Queen is chatting with US sources.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mirror and the Fail then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a video of her speaking at something to do with the UN and she is a great public speaker…I think it would be a score for them. She’s very natural and comfortable.
In a way, a royal marrying an actor makes perfect sense. After all, 90% of that life involves performance. Prince Rainier had the right idea, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the same video and agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ll be an interesting couple for the world to watch, beautiful, charismatic..their appearances at charity events will generate media attention. Isn’t that the point of the RF? The Queen should encourage this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The issue is that Grace Kelly didn’t do topless TV rubbing against a male actor. That isn’t a big deal for most of us, but for the British Royal Family – no. That is really racy! This is a family that insists, or at least did so until recently, that the women always wear stockings.
I don’t think the mixed race/actress/divorced aspects of Meghan would stop a marriage, but the roles she has played certainly would. I would bet a mortgage payment that he won’t end up with her, even if he wants to do so, because of this. The 5th in line to the throne doesn’t matter a woman who does topless underwear TV.
On the matter of #poorJason counseling her – God help her!!! That is a disaster in the making.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok Sarah, lets assume the queen internally disapproved. What could she possibly do about it.
1) refusing permission based on anything would rile up the republicans. This isnt 40 years ago where the public smiles and looks away at dabbling in peoples private lives. In this rexit world, it is smarter for the queen to keep her head down.
2) refusing permission based on her tv work will rile up not just republicans but anybody with a feminist bone in their body. This would be seven shades worse than slut shaming since Meghan is merely depicting a character. It would not go well for queenie. Particularly given that the men of her family are not exactly a paragon of virtue.
3) Meghans racial background is used against her in many ways but this is the one way it would work for her. Deny permission and you confirm suspicions in many that the queen is like many grandmas, obliviously racist. Nobodys gonna buy the “she did a love scene” excuse.
4) Most crucially, neither the queen or the men in grey suits are stupid enough to deny Dianas last born son a love match. Those boys have inherited a great deal of Dis goodwill and the thought that this establishment is trying to screw his happiness as it did hers, would never stand. Certainly not with me.
5) Finally and connected with the above, Will has two heirs in waiting and that makes it more likely that Harry would consider leaving the firm. He is no longer the spare. He has his mums money, he isnt an extravagant guy and neither is she. And if he did leave, I guarantee you it would be with Williams blessing. Because William loves to middle finger the establishment. It would remind the world that that place needs modernising and perhaps even a change of guard at the top.
So even if the queen despised her, shes gonna have to swallow her bike and live with his choices. Her best bet would be to deploy her men in grey suits in the hope that they torture Meghan and she walks away herself. But there is no way the queen denies marriage permission and doesnt take a massive hit for it. And by massive I mean “refusing to lower the flag to half mast” massive. I mean the kind of hit the BRF would have to make public contrition in order to survive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sarah, she is not Koo Stark doing soft core p 0 r n in the 80s. She is an actress on a tv show who has done basic love scenes – not full on, hard core, constant nude scenes you think she’s done.
There is nothing in her career that bars her from being a member of the BRF or being accepted by HM. It is almost 2017 for goodness sake. See Sophie W and her acting career for guidance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys can think what you want, but you are looking at it through our lens, not their’s. And as i noted on another post, the people cheering for this seem to be Americans and progressive Brits, most of whom want a republic. The cimservatives support the monsrcy and they are against this. Whoe opinion do you think the Royal family cares about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah: i’ve lived through the other so-called barriers that seemed impregnable and there was SO MUCH more blow back than anything we’ve seen here except from disappointed gangirls and racists. We are talking constitutional experts opining articles, calls in the media to throw the royal out etc. In broadsheets, nevermind gossip media. People who had a stake gave opinions for, against or indifferent. It felt as seismic as an election vote.
This time it’s mostly a shrug. Even where racist articles have been written, they haven’t been ‘rivers of blood’ level of racism. If anything they are trying to hide their bias or racism behind concern trolling the relationship.
The only comments have come from gossip media, not from anyone establishment or broadsheets.
The extent to which people assume this relationship will be negatively received is exaggerated.
Walking down a runway in a see-through dress and underwear would have been enough to disqualify Kate in an earlier era. In the age of the Kardashians, suits is considered wholesome and not a biggie whatsoever.
If it turns out that MM did pron, soft or hard or even glamour, that is where HM and others will side eye the relationship.
Btw, Cressida’s graduation video ( on youtube if you are interested) shows her dancing in a T-shirt and knickers and nothing else. On stage in a theatre full of people. Not a single blow back from that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’d be a win for the royal family- Harry is definitely the most popular of the young royals and is very committed to his causes (Sentabale and Invictus Games especially). She’s a minor actress on a US cable show, but she’s smart, educated, and has a strong commitment to charity work. I imagine she will take the significant platform afforded by the position to shine a big light on the causes she cares about. Together, I think they would be quite popular and respected. If anyone should have an issue with her, it should be Will & Kate. Harry marrying a woman who works hard and is committed to charity work can only make them look worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. My feeling is he’d be the one marrying up if they get married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. Meghan’s done sexy underwear photos, and she’s been on Suits in only her panties. No big deal for me, but Liz is 90 and conservative, that’s no secret.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate did a lingerie fashion show in college. That’s not going to be a deal breaker for the Queen anymore. We’re long past the days of “Charles’s wife MUST be a virgin.” Considering how Harry, William, Kate, AND Prince Philip have all flashed the press the goods at this point, they’re not really going to get away with that. If they could, this wouldn’t be blowing up like it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are pics out there of Will’ willie out while peeing. not the 1950′s anymore lol,,,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Link to the Willie? (Asking for a friend)
Harrys not so bootilicious booty is a click away and Charles weird tampon fantasy is public record. If naan wants to get precious about a brief love scene for TV then she gets the joint crown for sexism and hypocrisy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol Ramona, check dlisted! it’s on there somewhere, just use the search bar
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate doing a lingerie show is a far cry from the role Meghan has played on her show. I am really surprised that so many here are like, “No! That’s not important nowadays!!” Really?? We decide what is important to the Queen, and Charles? Good to know.
Harry’s bride doesn’t have to be a virgin, but there’s no way the Royal family are giving their approval to a woman who did tv topless, wearing underwear and rubbing against some other guy. Never. I think the dreamers here are really dreaming!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being seen in underwear probably isn’t a dealbreaker anymore, no. I don’t believe her Maj’s delighted with the idea, though. There’s a difference between being delighted, and tolerating something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ramona: pictures are available on the internet. Simple search. He was facing paps and not discreet at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sarah, Harry was caught playing strip poker which set off an internet meme and you have problems with an actress doing her job on an innocuous tv show? Why exactly do you keep repeating “rubbing against” as if acting in a sex scene is equivalent to hard core p 0 r n ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The people saying that being topless on tv is a problem don’t personally have a problem with it, they’re talking about it from the BRF’s perspective so I’m not sure why they’re being told off as if they personally disapprove.
Re: Charles, Harry and Will’s dirty laundry being aired, the difference between that and Meghan is that her Maj can’t deny them their birthright based on their nudity, whereas she certainly can veto Meghan for hers. It’s not about her being female, it’s about her not being a part of the BRF. It’s the same thing with Kate – had those nudes leaked before they were married it might have undermined her chances of marrying in. But because they leaked after she was married in all the BRF could do is privately berate her and publicly berate the paps.
I have no idea whether it will be an issue or not, but I lean towards no. I think she seems like a lovely match for Harry and I don’t see her work, race, age or marital status being a barrier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, almost 2017. Mostly clothed love scenes acted in a tv show are not going to get her barred from the BRF. Middleton and her family spent years lounging around on yacht getting papped by photographers wearing far less. Sophie’s topless photo came out a few weeks before the wedding, hasn’t stopped HM from embracing her as her favorite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, at least it was in character as part of her acting job. Kate has no such excuse for flashing her knickers. What’s more, she dressed in a see-through “dress” at university for the sole purpose of attracting Will’s notice. They still got married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess would be that Queenie would have a problem with M being mixed race. Philip, in particular, is known to be overtly racist and always dropping offensive clangers. There would also probably be raised eyebrows in courtly circles about the fact that M is divorced, not a Brit, and a ‘commoner’. There’s not too much the Queen can actually do about it, I suppose, but the Palace is known to be incredibly snobby, even though they try not to show it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla, Princess Michael, Gary Lewis are all divorcees.
Philip, Princess Marina, Autumn Philips, the duchess of Gloucester AND Princess Michael are foreign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
90 and conservative? Does anyone else remember the rumors about Philip being surprised (and a little dismayed) at how much his lilibet enjoyed bedroom activities? HM has four kids, had a healthy sex life with her husband, and isn’t going to blush at Meghan’s career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! These are essentially Hanovarians were talking about, here! Sauciness runs in their blood!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, 90 and conservative. Rumours about the Queen enjoying sex, really. Even if that’s 100% true, so what? She and Philip were married. Even a Duggar can enjoy sex with their spouse, and have 20 kids, and Godtopus knows they’re conservative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s seen too much and been through too much with her family to even shrug over Meghan M and her career. If these two decide to marry, HM isn’t going to stand in their way. She’ll approve the match and he’ll stay in the succession. Almost 2017 folks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God save the Queen! I think it might kill her. A divorced mixed race American actress entering the royal lineage could still happen, but I doubt the Queen would be “delighted.” If I were Meghan I would run for the hills rather than get mixed up with the royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wouldn’t be the first divorced, non white, non-British person entering the family, but keep projecting……..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Is there another divorced non-white non-British princess? That would be refreshing but I never heard about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen’s first cousin is Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester. His daughter is married to a Maori from New Zealand named Gary Lewis ( Google him, he is very very handsome!) He has a son by a previous relationship) She had to get royal assent to marry and her two children are in the succession.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Firstly you are ignoring the elephant in the room that is Camilla. Catholic, divorced AND a former royal mistress. Queen couldn’t stop Charles ( himself divorced) marrying her.
As @Justme said, Lady Davinia is married to a Maori who is welcomed publicly and privately.
Infact, here he is at several family gatherings:
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/236x/a2/17/42/a21742e4f0ec9b74968d879444380eca.jpg
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-VHr4ZbIIL_Y/V2XzLmL7rLI/AAAAAAAAXE0/DZok3MYBkL41-U86fG4HsMAuzjfcRuYNgCLcB/s640/DSC08829.JPG
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/prince-harry-and-prince-william-with-the-prince-richard-duke-of-of-picture-id81567380?s=594×594
And they have very cute kids. Here is little Sienna at the polo.
http://i0.wp.com/www.instyle.co.uk/sites/default/files/galleries/13/07/Royal%20Babies27.jpg?resize=324%2C538
A few years ago, Lady Gabriel Windsor was in a long term relationship with an Indian fellow who was really loved by entire family. Don’t know why they broke up considering wedding bells were expected, but ho hum.
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/aatish-taseer-and-lady-gabriella-windsor-during-an-elephant-durbar-picture-id115778643?s=594×594
One of the Queen’s cousins, James Lascelles, is married to a Black lady. Since 1999. Had to ask for permission to marry and everything. Plus she’s an actress to boot.
http://www.joyitsnina.com/pix/Joy-spotlight.jpg
Not forgetting that Frederick Windsor’s wife Sophie is also an actress. She was on 2 and a half men.
http://www2.pictures.zimbio.com/gi/Sophie+Winkleman+GREAT+British+Film+Reception+5O9KIhDZLr7l.jpg
Finally, the heir to the Earl Mountbatten title seems to only date black women. He is currently engaged to a woman from Eritrea.
By the way, Meghan is not the first non white woman that Harry has dated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you LAK. “Projecting” is the perfect word for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, thank you so much for all the time you spent giving us all this info and also the accompanying links. You are a fascinating source for all of us Celebitchy royal-watchers!! I even put Margaret Rhodes’ autobiography on my Christmas request list, no checking needed, since you’d approved it!! Thanks again, and keep posting, please!! 😃
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy smokin hotness; I’d like to request more Gary Lewis coverage and photos on this blog, please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, the 3rd pic down with William and Harry on the balcony, holy cow do they ever look miserable, both of them. Any idea what was going on?
James Lascelles wife is just gorgeous.
Also, I’d like to second Ncboudicca’s motion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t figure for the life of me why a woman with a career and a good life would want to be mixed up with these people. And please, don’t forget that protocol Meghan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the Queen would very much like to see Harry married and settled. Meghan seems like an excellent partner for Harry because the marriage comes with a job and she has already proven she can do that job.
If Charles wants to shrink the number of working royals, Harry needs a wife who will enthusiastically embrace charity work because William and Kate are never going to step up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think TQ is OK with it but I think Meghan should run, too. IMO, she’s the better catch than he is and recent events like his diverted flight to Toronto and the boar hunt make me think he’ll never mature beyond the self-indulging, aristocratic lifestyle he’s grown up in. Plus, it makes me shiver when I think of the snobbery she may have to put with from some in his social circle which includes royalty who still use their titles from abolished monarchies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has probably accomplished more in her life than that entire privileged family combined
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she is intending to project. I’m glad to see the examples set forth here. Except for Camilla though, none of these people are the Queen’s direct descendents. Most people don’t know who any of those people are, but the whole world knows who Harry is. Not saying TQ cares, but there certainly seem to be a lot of people who DO care, so as a black woman, it is hard for me to just totally ignore public sentiment (we all thought that stuff was only from a small portion of people in the US, and then Trump won, so I do believe this stuff is more widespread than a lot want to believe), even if it doesn’t come from TQ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the Queen and Charles would care about her race. I DO think they would care, very much, about the lack of clothing she wears on television. That is a deal breaker, in my view.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moneypenny: the fact that the public doesn’t know about these people is EXACTLY why they project and assume that those things are true. To extent that even glaring examples like Camilla (divorcee) and Philip (non British) are ignored in favour of this fantasy fiction.
The Windsors as a whole are supposed to be top of the tree, all white bread, all CoE, no previous marriages, British etc and impossible to breach those standards.
They aren’t that big or distant a family that the Queen won’t know who they’ve married or draws a blank face when they rock upto family events. In some cases she had to grant permission for the marriage to take place. She’s particularly close to the Mountbattens to extent that Charles walked their daughter down the aisle this summer. If anyone was going to pearl clutch over a non white spouse/date it would be them according to the fantasy rules. Think about it, the great grandson of the last viceroy of India is probably going to be mixed race if his current heir marries his fiancee.
All the projected objections that were seen as barriers to joining the family are long gone. Race was the final frontier and as we can see, no issues so far OR it’s the public throwing up imaginary issues around that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you LAK for always being the voice of FACTS. People are projecting and it’s starting to get annoying. He will marry her if both of them wish to, and The Queen will most likely approve because she is GOOD ENOUGH. Kate looked perfect on paper and look how that turned out. At least Meghan has a track record of work and charity. She has her own money. She doesn’t need Harry in any material sense.
And the BRF are not perfect nor are they pure. They are a family of close connected marriages, long teeth, divorcees, mistresses, lovers, catholics, jews, foreigners, etc. Meghan will not soil Harry’s line like so many over here are implying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t agree Lak. I think the Palace has had to embrace diversity to survive but that doesn’t mean they like it. Philip, in particular, is known to be overtly racist and is always making offensive statements. When Diana came on the scene, she was seen as a commoner and it was important for her to be a virgin and this is not that long ago. The Palace also had problems with the Middletons, as they were ‘only’ middle class.
This isn’t projection on my part I can assure you, but then I am not a royalist! Diana nearly brought the monarchy to it’s knees, due to public reaction to her death amongst other things, and the Palace has had to adapt to survive. But that doesn’t mean that they are liberal-minded or progressive in anyway, just this is the image they now try to project.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’ve seen more prejudice from the lower classes than i have ever encountered from the upper classes, but that’s anecdotal experience so we shall agree to disagree.
I will say that Diana AND the Middletons have done the royals a huge disservice with their lies and PR campaigns to paint themselves as sympathetic.
Diana’s difficulties came about because she refused all help and or lied to get one over the royals. That situation wasn’t a simple her against them though she made sure to paint it that way.
And the Middletons took that leaf from her book in their campaign for the ring by manufacturing this middle class Middletons vs snobby aristos narrative that the public ate up as fact.
And the Middletons can’t even stick to the party line because as soon as Kate was safely married, they grabbed all the physical accoutrements of the aristocracy from signet rings to this boxing day shoot they are having.
Yet, HM’s favourite in-laws are Sophie Wessex and Autumn Philips, who are solidly middle class and don’t come from money. Throw in Mike Tindall and you can see the lack of substance in those claims. Sophie’s father regularly stays at Sandrigham by HM’s invitation. Yet no fuss about his attendance or even a press release about it. HM and Philip have been known to attend the theatre with Autumn. Again no fuss or press release.
One of HM’s closest confidants is Angela Kelly, a working class woman who is her dresser.
As for the rest of the aristocracy being snobbish, so many current duchesses/Countesses/Marchioneses are middle class in origin.
I’m not suggesting that prejudice or snobby attitudes do not exist, but it’s not as rampamt as you imagine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s about how particular individuals such as the Middletons behave, or whether they ‘like’ people from the so called ‘lower classes’ or not, it’s the fact that in order for the monarchy to survive, there needs to be an elitist class system where they put themselves at the top. If there was no class system, there would be no aristocrats, so of course they want to maintain it. Fundamental to the class system is the notion that one class is superior to another, so of course the upper class think they are better than others. This is what leads to discrimination and prejudice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with LAK. Agapanthus, the class system is a problem in this country, but aristocrats don’t have to worry about it. They always will benefit from it, so they are free to say that and act like they don’t care about it. William’s aristo friends are snobby towards the likes of Kate because they perceive their position as being threatened. The Queen’s position is not and will never be threatened, and so she can be (and I believe will be) gracious in this instance.
Also, people in the UK don’t support the monarchy because they believe they are “better” than other people. There are a host of reasons: not wanting a “president Blair,” tradition, affection for the royals, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You underestimate the Queen.
All the decisions she has had to make decades ago, were more a reflection of social expectations of the era, not what she thought.
This era is different, she is aware of that. I don’t see why the divorce issue is an issue. Harry is not going to become a king as William’s children are in line for the throne. So the issue of Markle being divorced is a non-issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So youtube recommended a video of one of her speeches as UN Advocate for (insert long titel here) and man, I can see it. Why he would go for a woman like her. Sure, she’s an actress so rehearsing speeches is a different game for her than it is for Duchess Doily but Christ, if the Queen is not, in fact, “delighted”, I don’t know what’s wrong with her. That woman would be a major asset to the Firm. She would also make Kate look even weaker. I mean she has a degree in theater and international relations (!). Who gives a f*ck that she’s divorced? I choose to believe the Queen knows a good one when she sees one these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. She’s well spoken, educated, beautiful and passionate about important causes. He’d be the one marrying up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no question if she joined The Firm who the star would be. She has potentially for days…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She would likely overshadow Katie Bucket since she appears to have the work ethic and drive that Dolittle lacks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hold the phone. A degree in theater and international relations, you say? Ok, now I see the appeal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can believe the Queen approves as she makes her favourite grandson happy.
This must burn Katie Keen, there were never any stories (that i recall) of TQ and Prince Charles approving of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t the Queen also ask what the hell kate did during the waiting years? I think she prizes duty over many things and Meghan has already done more than kate without being bribed. I don’t think she cares that she is American and the divorce thing may be an issue only in that it may mean she rushes into relationships, and not for any other reason.
But I agree with others who say that Harry and Meghan need their own PR team.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Peter Phillips was her favorite grandson…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!! Totally agree the Queen wants her favorite grandson happy. Meghan is gorgeous, accomplished, polished, and smart. She doesn’t seem fazed by being in the public eye either. I know Harry hunts and has a very privileged life, but I have a huge soft spot for him. He has a huge heart and ability to connect with people. Plus I respect his military service and his work for veterans. Not to mention his work for Sentebale and his taking an HIV test publicly. Can you imagine William doing that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder when the Queen had a chat with US Weekly?
It’s all nonsense of course but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Queen has far fewer objections than most Internet commenters. In fact, she is probably more like, “If Harry’s happy, I am happy.”
I think Markle should steer clear of any KP official advice, if indeed it is happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen obviously called US Weekly after she hung up with Star Magazine where she told them Kate is pregnant again.She is having a boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Love your comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I genuinely giggle snorted at your comment. The editor of People must be furious at being kept out of the loop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“far fewer objections than most internet commenters”
Concur. I don’t even like Her Maj as we all know, but I’d bet my bottom dollar she’s perfectly fine with it. Negative reaction seems to be a combination of antsy people who have Harry as their internet boyfriend, American obsessions that Britain is still run by Downton Abbey aristos when it’s actually run by rich capitalists just like the US, and the rag tag of racists led by its cheerleaders in the British tabloids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
As i keep saying, fanfiction and media/public projection of their own prejudices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anything, I’d imagine ER is thinking PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let it be her. An actual person and not an arriviste cipher.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I’m thinking too… She probably relieved that he found someone that would take the “job” seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Bonzo. And, let’s face it, someone that could actually enact the modernising narrative Katie Keen was supposed to bring as middle class entrant to the stuffy old institution. Katie Keen’s story has been an epic fail. She’s taken them backwards, not forwards (aided and abetted by the idiot she married).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so hope you guys are right about her! I was all excited about Kate until she actually married him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im sure she has them on speed dial.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry’s not going to be king and Meghan would never be a queen or anything other than “just” a duchess or something like that. So why should Elizabeth care enough to protest? I mean OK her sexy photos might not be to her taste, but surely the benefits of what she’d bring to the family are greater than her mildly racy past. If Zara could marry a rugby player, why couldn’t Harry marry a fairly innocuous actress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A duchess is ranked higher than a princess. The princess would curtsy to the duchess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’d still be just ‘one of’. It would be embarrassing if the future monarch or their spouse had a racy past, but a random member of the family, who even cares. Charles’s tampon pillow talk was more unsavoury than Meghan’s photoshoots, not to mention he’s a divorcee too and an adulterer to boot… I think Elizabeth and Charles know better than to throw stones from their glass houses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Anitas & Lady D
Aristocracy, even the highest, like a duke/duchess, ranks lower than royalty: kings, queens, princes and princesses. A princess would only curtsy to a duchess if that person had another, higher rank also – like the Duchess of Cornwall, who is a high-ranking princess too.
Anyone who marries Harry would likely become both a princess, and a duchess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Harry marries Meghan then Meghan would not only be Royal but a Princess, too. She would be HRH Princess Henry Charles Albert David, and whatever other title TQ gives Harry. She would be HRH The Duchess of Whatever Royal Dukedom Is Available.
Kate is a Princess, just not one in her own right. That’s why it’s incorrect to address her as Princess Kate/Catherine. She is Princess William.
Same thing with Diana; she was never Princess Diana.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
is noone commenting on how much she looks like Pippa ??? The same plastic nose, the same smile, if meghan would have lighter hair she could be the lost Middleton-Sis
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They bear an almost scary resemblence although Meghan is far prettier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have always though Pippa was the more attractive of the Mids sisters – Kate is attractive too but she doesn’t stand out from the crowd of other brunettes that have the same look. I have met quite a few women who look a lot like Kate.
Pippa has a more ‘stand out from a crowd’ look, same with Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Digital Unicorn: IMO, William should have married Pippa, I think she would be a better Duchess than her sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. I dislike Kate’s work ethic, her seeming attitude toward other women, her snobbishness, her laziness – but I think she is beautiful, at least when not emaciated. I think she is far prettier than Meghan. I think Meghan is far prettier than Pippa, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see it too. She looks more like Pippa than Kate does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember some time ago, a rash of news stories surfaced that Harry and Pippa were dating? And KP went so far as to release a denial? I wonder if that was actually Meghan people saw him with?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wondered that too, but ultimately I think it was just him wanting it publicly known that it was all fabrication about Pippa. The big stories were back in Nov/Dec last year, and he won a retraction May of this year. I think that was all before MM came on the scene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes finally, I have been wanting to say this for awhile,.
Meghan is exactly like a prettier Pippa. I’m sorry Pippa, she even has a nicer bum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to talk about the Flying Elvi they will have at the wedding. Now that might give the Queen pause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no doubt that the queen would like to see her grandson happy, and if Meghan is what he chooses I doubt she would allow them to marry, but you expect me to believe that the head of state of a G8 country is gossiping to a US tabloid. Seriously?
Also it’s been reported that past girlfriends , or at least Chelsy, have gotten help from aides to navigate the media storm. That seems like par for the course for a royal girlfriend. There is no reason why Meghan wouldn’t be offered the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also remember something about Cressida getting help from his lawyers. Don’t know if it’s true.
This is what bothers me the most about all the coverage: they keep releasing “inside info” and hammering on about how serious the romance is. I’m not saying it isn’t, but seems to me there’s a big PR push going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops! I mean to say that I doubt she would not allow them to marry. I don’t know how to edit my comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is the source? One of her corgis?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Yes, that’s what the Queen said….I expect the treats deposited into my bowl by the end of the day.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best comment of the day!😂😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have just read the comments on the Daily Mail Harry and Meghan articles from this week – they both are really collecting negative comments lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its part of the negative backlash that the establishment and Royals have been getting since Brexit. Plus the Cambridges and their bad attitude has really pissed a lot of the plebs off and they are projecting on the Harry and Meghan because the press won’t actually call these 2 twits out directly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget his tumblr former fangirls, who are lashing out because, as LAK said, Meghan stole their internet boyfriend. The unicorn is real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe.. some of them are really not holding back when it comes to their opinion about Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys are applying an extremely generous interpretation. That she is not a virginal 24 year old privately educated daughter of some line tracing back to Queen Victoria probably bugs a few prudish snobs. That she has run off with the last eligible prince obviously riles up tiny tumblr. But for DM and other such outlets with a middle class middle aged demo, the fact that she is of black lineage is not only unforgiveable of her but of Harry too. I’m sure DM is just moderating the more explicit racism but its still there in the subtext. It will get even more overt if she marries into the family. Just as Obamas presidency brought out the muck in the US, so will a princess with a dark skinned mother in the UK. Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that there are many Rexit comments on British websites since the Brexit. The UK is showing a different side since this happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ramona – since Brexit there has been a surge on race crime in the UK with more and more people becoming more confident and aggressive with their opinions on immigrants. Its horrible. I know someone who was also a bit right wing but since Brexit she has come out to be quite the UKIP/BNP supporter and is very anti-immigration which is ironic as her father is from Iraq. Plus the Fail attracts a certain type of person. They are becoming a focus for that awful attitude because he’s a Prince.
@NOTA – True but the Tumblr crazies lose their sh!t over anything and everything their internet BF’s do, it really doesn’t take much, Who haven’t they lashed out nastily too – I remember all the crap Sophie Hunter had thrown at her and still does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are still a few eligible heirs out there, some without official duties AND who are loaded (billionaires). The tumblr girls can go obsess over the Liechtenstein and TNT fellows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never read DM comments because they shake my faith in humanity, but I was wondering how people in the U.K. felt about Meghan. I guess I had not thought about her being an immigrant if they marry. I just assumed the objection would be that as an American she must be tacky and crass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan – the UK is a very multi cultural place and most of the UK have no real interest in who the royals marry and the ones who do take an interest just don’t want her to turn out to be another Waity.
I’m of the opinion that if she really loves him and doesn’t object to the royal life, then bring it on. I like her. Thou saying that she would have become a British citizen to marry him, not sure about changing her faith – as he is close to the throne she may need to be confirmed with the Church of England.
If Charles is super keen to modernise the Monarchy – Harry and a woman like Meghan are the ones to do it. The Cambridge’s will be the end of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would love to see a spring engagement for these two followed by a summer marriage.
What’s taking so long?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An engagement after only a few months of dating? Seems irresponsible…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
6+ months at this point. Worked for Rania and Abdullah II, Felipe and Letizia. When you meet the right person, you meet the right person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
6+ months long distance with about a total of 3-4 weeks face-to-face time during that 6-7 months. Fred and Mary in the DRF were long distance for a time but even they lived in the same country after 18 months together and it was about 4 years between when they met and when they married. 3 years before the engagement.
If Megan and Harry just know they’re it for each other, more power to them. I hope they’re happy. I would hope though that at least one of them is maintaining some caution before jumping into a marriage after a total of about a month together in the same room given the total lifestyle overhaul that Megan will undergo once she’s officially a member of the BRF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given how long and well they hid it, we don’t know how much time they’ve had together. He wasn’t in Africa all summer, he was there 5 weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think a long courtship is necessary for people that are in their thirties like M and H, but I would advise anyone in a long distance relationship to spend at least a little time living in the same city before an engagement/marriage. You just never know how “full time” togetherness will change things…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want a spring announcement, in time to push Pippa’s wedding updates off the front pages!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What, do you want to upset the hard-working sockpuppets in Berkshire?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They could get married the same day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doubt she is delighted, as she was undoubtedly NOT delighted with Kate Middleton. Problem is: “their” people (as in offsprings of landed aristocracy) all rejected both William and Harry, and I;m sure she’d rather have them reproduce and carry the line in some way.
The “hoping for the best, expecting the worst” approach.
Besides, nowadays, fully proven with the Diana debacle, it will be close to impossible to find the meek, submissive aristocrat willing to be stepped over. They (as in these high born girls) actually have connections, options, can do so much better. Takes a Waity for that. I’m not so sure that Meghan is willing to put up with a lot of crap of being a royal bride (if it ever happens) but we’ll see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s it isn’t it? The family has to have ” new blood” (god I hate that phrase) because no one but an outsider will take it all on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but Harry would be better to marry someone who acknowledges she is an outsider than someone who is desperate to become an insider.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Traditionally, royalty always had “new blood” in the sense that the spouse came from a different country. With the rules that royalty should only marry other royalty, it was the only way to go. Of course, that also meant that it was a small pool genetically, so really H&M is a great way to be traditional and modern simultaneously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that the biggest issue for H&M is that they both come from divorced families and M’s already been divorced once. Statistically, they don’t have the best chances of “happily ever after”. I don’t think it should be a deal-breaker, but it should be a point of concern for the two of them, and they should do some pre-marital counseling before publicly announcing an engagement — if the relationship gets to that point. A bit of couples counseling after marriage wouldn’t be a bad idea, either. Culture shock is real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why that comment showed up here. It was meant to go way down thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan seems like a nice girl but there’s no way I believe the Queen approves of this romance. The Queen has never been a fan of American women (not since Wallace Simpson) and there’s no way Meghan’s family is classy enough for her. At one point the Queen thought the Middleton’s were too middle class and it took Kate ten years of good behavior to get that proposal. I feel like Meghan’s PR people are leaking things to the press. Harry doesn’t need to get married or produce an heir so I think he’l just have fun with Meghan for a while. I’ll be shocked if he marries her while the Queen is alive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC, It’s the Queen Mother who hated Wallis. The QE II had a good relationship with both Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good behavior? Falling drunk out of clubs 4 days a week, never working to the point that HM made a point of making a point of it? HM was said to laugh at Prince Michael, when he tried to talk up his bride’s aristocratic lineage. She’ll be a bit “too grand” for the rest of us was what she said about Baroness Marie-Christine.
It took 10 years to get the proposal because William didn’t want to get married. IMO finally caved because given an ultimatum by Mummy and Dad Middleton.
HM’s favorite is Sophie, middle class through and through. She’s even had Sophie’s father join them for holidays (Easter, Christmas) for years. I doubt HM would have any problems if Harry and Meghan married; as long as they work hard they’re fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen seemed stricter when the Queen Mum was alive. She almost seemed a little afraid of her mother.
I think the Queen has done all she can in the name of “duty”. Now that she’s getting old and knows that she can die at any time, I wonder if she’s like “Eh, there’s only so much I can do now to keep everything going the way my ancestors expected.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not the middleclass-ness per say but thr nouveau, arriviste garbage that galls (at least to me) about kate and her family. Signet rings, hired shoots etc. Trying so hard but getting it so wrong is tacky .Just having less money or not being aristocratic is not the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus it seems as though it is mostly Americans cheering this on, or progressive Brits, many of whom are against the monarchy anyway. The conservatives who support the monarchy? From the comments on the Daily Mail, doesn’t seem like they are happy with this.
The Royals aren’t stupid and know they need to “dance with who brung them.”
I think this marriage is a sweet fantasy cooked up by magazine writers to sell mags, and bought up by romantic Americans who never got over their desire to be a princess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sensing some anxiety about this “marriage” in comments similar to yours. I think most people here understand that they’re just dating, the relationship may not even make it to the engagement stage, and the marriage narrative is being pushed by the media (especially the vile DM), not KP or “inside sources”. None of us, including you, know definitively how TQ feels about it, but is there anything wrong with gossiping about the possibility they may be happy together?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely no one was cheering on Charles and Camilla. Brits of all political persuasions were firmly against, but they got married anyway, public opinion be damned. Who knows if H and M will go the distance, but if they do – if they decide to get married – I don’t think anyone will be able to get in their way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie was considered a breath of fresh air when she came on the scene in 1986, and I believe she and Andrew had not been together for that long. This was when Diana’s marriage was starting to unravel, and she was being branded as unstable. Everyone loved the feisty redhead who seemed so much suited to the royal family than Diana. I don’t want to see parallels here, but I do, and as much as I like Meghan, I fear for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time someone marries in they are called a breath of fresh air. Meghan is no different. If they get married, she’ll get positive press initially and be princess sparkle to dull Kate. After a few years, she’ll start getting negative press to build up Kate, the heir’s wife. As she approaches middle age, she’ll get little to no press attention like Sophie and Anne if her marriage stays happy or she’ll get ridiculous and probably negative press coverage if they get divorced. Either way she’ll get called a hanger on. All in time for George and Charlotte to come of age and for the media cycle to repeat itself. She’s not going to be a savior for the monarchy. That’s not the narrative of a spare’s wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Middleton was also considered a breath of fresh air. How’s that working out?
Sarah Ferguson has deeply-rooted problems and is intrinsically unstable and greedy, paired with a spoiled man who is also intrinsically greedy. She and Markle are two different people and will react and live their lives differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was referred to as Waity Katy, and the queen wondered why the hell she didn’t have a job. More like a breath of stale air.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota, none of us knows anything about Meghan’s mental health and ability to deal with what she would have to deal with. She may be just as unstabke as Fergie, who i liked a lot, actually. And Meghan is an actress – what they do is act, and many actresses are not paragons of mental health. Im not implying she is unstable, but you cant assume from what we know that she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What? Implying that she is more likely to have mental health issues than anyone else because of her chosen career? Then stating that you aren’t implying it, when you just did so in the previous sentence.
So many people on here thinking she’s either the devil or wouldn’t be able to hack it in the BRF. She’s intelligent, knows how to work, and knows how to give a speech. Thus far, she’s better than other recent married ins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William looks so much better with glasses on. It offsets the size of his bald head (no, it isn’t bald to be bad in and of itself, but his head always looks like it’s widening right in front of us).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Daily Mail FINALLY posted pics of them together earlier this week 😊 It was of Harry dropping Meghan off at the airport-which is a pretty amazing thing for a prince to just casually do, no drivers or a team and as expected, they looked great together!
I wish for nothing more than for mature, hard working, presumably fun loving (she IS with the fun, lovable ginger prince after all), philanthropic Meghan to join the royal family and put the Duchess of Entitlement & Lazy to hilarious shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He had 5 RPOs with him. Travelling entourage. They were cropped out of the pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He used to pick up and drop off Chelsy at the airport all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The queen wouldn’t be the queen if marriage to an American divorcee was accepted. Yeah, so not sure she’s “delighted”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wallis wasn’t the problem, she was the excuse.
Three of HM’s children are divorced, including her favorite son, and two are remarried. Many members of the BRF are married to people who were married previously or are from different countries. Neither Markle’s citizenship nor her previous marriage make her unwelcome in the BRF. See LAK’s great summary under point 4.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen might or might not be, the real point is that whether she were or not, she wouldn’t broadcast her opinion before Buck House staff so that one could run off and sell it to the tabs, this is just clickbait – no one knows how she really feels about it. And whatever she feels about is likely to be within the framework of, Thank god Harry is already fifth down the line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry always gives me the “multiple wives vibe” lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry gives me the “hopeless romantic”, ” love at first sight” vibes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. There have been lots of stories about how he falls hard, and continually texts the woman he is falling for, even if he just met her.
I think he’s romantic and maybe desperate for love? That’s a bad recipe for making fast decisions on marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does seem like a romantic idealist, but he’s also a big fan of monogamy, it seems. So I can see him putting in the time to make a relationship work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he though? Vegas happened while he was dating Cressida. Getting naked with random girls that aren’t your gf doesn’t scream “I love monogamy” to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I said he was a fan of monogamy – i didn’t say he was good at it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, US Weekly and “Buckingham Palace insiders” etc. Refresh my recollection about what they told us about HiddleSwift?
Or was that People?
I can just imagine the Queen sharing her views on Harry’s romance(s) with Palace workers, who then immediately call the press to share what she told them.
It’s perfectly possible Harry will propose – but I wouldn’t put any hardearned money on it because of articles like this one . . .
Got burnt on these sources after waiting for Hiddles to propose to Swiftie, which they so told us was imminent!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haahahaha deleting my comment? oh it appears everything that’s said about this website is true then, good luck with your pathetic amount of hits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can anyone believe this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very few do. We just like to talk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a Black woman and I strongly disagree with some of these commenters (whom I normally agree with all the time). Believing that the Queen may have racist objections to Meghan is not people “projecting their own prejudices.” People are calling out an institution that has shown a history of racism.
I do think Prince Harry has changed and that he and Meghan would be a fantastic couple (way better than Waity and Balding Bill) but the RBF sounds like it would be difficult. I find the RBF to be very interesting, but I can also acknowledged the deeply f*cked up aspects.
Does anyone remember Prince Phillip’s history of saying racist sh*t? I will sometimes let things slide because of age, but Prince Phillips comments aren’t the same as an old person who is low key racist and doesn’t realize that “negro” isn’t the right word anymore. Prince Harry’s Nazi outfit and habit of saying “Pak*” as a young man before he changed? Also, didn’t some comedian claim Harry told him he didn’t sound like a “Black chap?” Most of that racism doesn’t come from nowhere. That racism is most often learned at home. Also, let’s not forget the L.A. Times reporting Princess Michael of Kent’s oh so delightful “colonies” comment. There was also that comedian who supposedly was slammed for taking a joke from Queen Elizabeth about a diplomat out of context, but in context doesn’t sound much better. I’ve never heard of someone calling a person a “gorilla” based off them being hairy with short arms, which is what the PR fix tried to claim. Have their ever been any stories leaked from the Palace were the Queen is “horrified” at Prince Phillip or Harry’s racist mistakes?
There are plenty of white folks who are perfectly fine with us but the racism comes out if we actually marry their white children/grandchildren. Most of us have experienced this sort of thing first hand. I could go on (but this comment would be even longer if I did) about my own experience with that sort of attitude. I can bet every POC has a similar story of either being subject to that sort of attitude or knowing someone who was the victim of that type of racism.
Racism doesn’t always come cloaked in a white sheet. The RBF possibly being 1/64th Black does not prevent them from being racist. It can be your co-worker who is perfectly lovely to his Japanese Sister-In-Law, who loves Kanye and Jay-Z, and respects his Latino boss….and yet would never marry a POC himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, you are right. They are provincial and racist for sure. Entry into entrenched white institutions is fraught and ugly. But I still think it would considered fine for Harry to marry Meghan.
Individuals are often accepted, even when racism against entire groups is ingrained. I have seen it happen over and over again, not just in the royal family, but within other families as well. Particularly once grandchildren enter the picture.
But I think marriage into that family would be difficult for her for that reason, and a host of others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. The question should not be not whether the Queen approves, but whether Meghan wants to join this very dysfunctional group of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My girlfriend is Chinese and she told me her parents would flip if she dated a white guy. Racism isnt just about whites not wanting to mix with POC. It goes the other way too. I dont think the RF cares about her being mixed race its about her family getting their fifteen minutes of fame via Meghan and her being a HW starlet and her pr antics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joannie, you may want to read this:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/reverse-racism-isnt-a-thing_us_55d60a91e4b07addcb45da97
“At some point, the actual meaning of “racism” got mixed up with other aspects of racism — prejudice, bigotry, ignorance, and so on. It’s true: White people can experience prejudice from black people and other non-whites. Black people can have ignorant, backwards ideas about white people, as well as other non-white races. No one is trying to deny that. But racism is far more complex. “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But why would you derail this thread with an anecdote about that one white person you know that’s dealt with discrimination. Like, how is “but white people experience prejudice too!” in any way relevant to OP’s point about the BRF’s indisputable, documented history of racism?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely, couldn’t agree more, div. You have articulated something I touched on earlier in a much better way. I, too, have been rather suprised by the vigorous defence of the Royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Div, you’re absolutely right that Prince Philip has said some awful, racist things. He is from the WWII generation where such things were more commonplace but you’re right, there’s no excuse. But the Queen herself has never been racist. She famously danced with the president of Ghana in 1961 at Ghana’s independence celebrations, shocking white South Africans. She was outspoken against apartheid, at odds with Margaret Thatcher. I firmly believe that she will not be prejudiced against Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Accomplished, hard-working and educated is not the same as intelligent. Its also not intelligent or logical to base the success of a match on surface qualities of one person projected to insight a formed reaction from the viewers. Of course she wants to be well received. What someone wants us to know about them is not the same as knowing who they are and their motives.
With that said, everyone quick to name and co-sign her attributes should also wonder why a person like that is interested in being shackled by the RF. Change is more than dating a divorced person of another race. Change has to come from everyone involved. IF she marries Harry she’ll essentially need to get with the program. Seems to me an intelligent person would run fast recognizing insurmountable obstacles not likely to dissolve easily, but an opportunist would see it as the role of a lifetime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you perceive Maxima, Letizia, Daniel, Mathilde, Rania, etc. all to be either unintelligent or opportunists? They married for love, the person they loved happened to be royal, and they didn’t run screaming from the role and the responsibility.
Any chance that the opportunity to live a life of service with the person you love doesn’t feel like shackles to someone who understands and accepts it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the Queen approves Meaghan, no more than she approved of Camilla, or possibly Kate or Fergie,with none of them being virgins and Camilla’s divorced/mistress status. But she’s 90 and tired of fighting to keep the rigid establishment of her days and before I’m guessing. It came to unhappiness for Margaret, Charles, Charles’s late cousin whom his son was named after ( The 1st Prince William, a great documentary) and her uncle just ran away from the crown. Diana was deemed “perfect” but it wasn’t a happy marriage and her divorce and tragic death almost rocked the monarchy. I still think that Fergie and Andrew should have gotten back together, neither of them has had a steady partner since they divorced.
The Queen seems to want to cut her grandsons slack as far as picking partners goes, even if she gritting her teeth at their choices. I’m wondering too if Meaghan would be up for all of it and not miss the freedom of being a performer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alma, my thoughts exactly. The Queen is not a stupid lady, she must know how majority if the public thinks about her as well as the media. Sorry but how Harry outed his relationship just seemed petulant. I do not see an engagement in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She actually outed the relationship. It was drafted by her american lawyers and Harry co-signed. The nature and progress of the relationship was also outed by her on social media. We know her because she wanted everyone to know, plain and simple. I dont think anyone should hold stock with the RF or the Queen’s approval of her. Anyone with half a brain knows that an opinion of her is too loaded at the moment so its best to stay neutral and positive and keep it moving. Too much drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Racer, you’re turning speculation, spawned on sites like Royal Dish, into fact. There’s a better than average chance that everything you wrote is wrong. Her IG posts were not, in any way, inappropriate, for a public figure in 2016.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Odette.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Racer
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe for one second that Harry just signed off on that statement. Something as unprecedented as that would have been carefully drafted and revised by many, many people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Correction, the Queen loved Fergie. Still does. Despite the headlines, they’ve quietly kept in touch including Fergie spending christmas on Sandrigham.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! One of the few ways in which she has gone against Philip in her life. Fergie has always been welcome at Christmas, albeit at Wood Farm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HM The Queen is well known for not being a racist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My jury is still out on whether or not the “royals” are racist. There are certainly some troubling things to consider. But I do love this pic of a little giggle between Phil and Mobama! Phil looks as besotted with Michelle as Harry does, when he’s around her.
http://atlantablackstar.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/elizabeth-philip.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. I don’t know what the royal dish is
2. I never wrote the posts were inappropriate
3. The trail of their relationship leads to her, not him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. Doesn’t matter that you don’t know what Royal Dish is; you’re spouting the same nonsense.
2. You wrote: “The nature and progress of the relationship was also outed by her on social media.” And framed it as something bad. That is insinuating that she acted inappropriately on her posts.
3. See, this is nonsense. “The trail”? What trail? That they decided to reveal their relationship, after dating for nearly half a year, or possibly more? And please, pray tell, how should they have handled it? Kept it 100% secret until they were engaged? My lord, the fall out from that approach……
And please, if you respond, please, enlighten us to what she did on social media that was so untowards? The bananas? Please. The post of her pup in a Union Jack post? Again, Please. (Especially since she lives in a Commonwealth country.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Racer, 1 and 2 not bothering to address.
It continues to be your assumption that she was responsible for news of their relationship getting out. Again, that is what you believe and you’re welcome to – but it isn’t proven fact, merely what you’re choosing to believe.
You appear to have very strong anti-Meghan opinions, so according to your post up-thread, you have half a brain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see so many comments and articles saying “Markle has a long-term, strong commitment to charity work.” Could someone please explain this “long-term, strong commitment” to me? All I’ve seen is a UN speech read off a teleprompter (she’s well-spoken, that’s true) and a trip to Africa with a photographer along for a glamorous, staged photoshoot of Meghan looking posed and made up beside some poor children. This seems like 100% publicity to me. Where is the sincerity? Where is the long-term, behind-the-scenes commitment? I’m genuinely curious. I’ve also seen some interviews, like one with Craig Ferguson, and she seems completely posed, self-conscious, flirtatious, and artificial to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Where is the sincerity? Where is the long-term, behind-the-scenes commitment?” Meghan’s only been in the spotlight of royal news for less than 2 months. Should we believe everything we read? Does it matter when she started working for charitable causes? So many people and media outlets want others to believe they know so much about her, that they can define her character, her flaws, her motives, even her heart and mind. She’s just dating PH; nothing untoward about that and she doesn’t need to show us a resume, CV or dossier because we, the public, are not the ones who need to vet her. That’s Harry’s responsibility; we don’t have a say in who he dates. You can choose to judge her based on what people say here, or an interview, or what’s written in the tabloids and gossip sites, or you can give her the benefit of the doubt and let their relationship evolve if it’s meant to be and learn more about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Olenna, I’m not questioning her dating Prince Harry or anything about her private life. I’m simply questioning where the long-term, strong commitment to charity work is. If a person, especially a celeb or actor, has been seriously working long-term with a public charity, it’s easy to find out all about it on the Internet. My young cousin has been working for almost six years, since the age of 18, with a charity she created in Haiti for poor children. It’s very easy to find on the Internet. In contrast, all I can find about Markle is two things: a recent, quite staged photo shoot in Africa with poor kids and the UN speech. I just want to know where the long-term commitment is that so many people keep writing about. Please show me! I’m asking this of Kaiser too, who wrote about “years-long commitments” to charities.
(And she did look awfully superficial and coy on that Ferguson interview, constantly shifting and posing and adjusting herself. She didn’t come off well in that interview, IMO. I actually cringed in a few places.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlie, I understood your inquiry. My point is this: The media are constantly spinning stories. We don’t know who wrote the information you read about her charity work. The DM claims she’s a part-time vegan. What is that? Is that something she’s said or claims to be? She has just very recently become well-known; the media want stories, so stuff gets made up and recycled just to keep her in the news as click bate. If her interest in charity work is something she’s found a passion for, who are we to judge when she started or why she started. Maybe she didn’t have the time, money or platform to do more earlier in life. Should we judge other actors who, only after they became famous and amassed a fortune, got involved with charities in their 30s or 40s? You weren’t impressed with her interview; that’s OK. Maybe she was off her game; maybe not. But, maybe Ferguson’s flirtatious behavior didn’t help either. Personally, I’m not impressed with most actors outside of their roles in movies or TV shows. Some interview well; others don’t. Regardless, I’m not going to judge their level of sincerity about whatever they do in their personal lives based on an interview or write-up in a rag like the DM. I see her as a young woman trying to sustain an acting career and live a decent life. I imagine that’s what PH sees in her, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As LAK noted above there have been several non-white people who have dated or married into the family. There have been middle class like Mike Tindall. There are divorcees like Camilla and Princess Michael. You can marry a Catholic now as long as you don’t convert yourself. There are foreigners like Princess Michael and Autumn Kelly. There are actresses like Sophie Winkleman. And looking at European Royal houses–the future Queen of Norway was a former drug addict with an illegitimate son by a criminal ex boyfriend. The new Swedish princess posed topkess and was on reality tv. Even monarchies have had to adapt. And if we want to say Philip would object because of thoughtless racial comments? Well harry himself got in trouble years ago for using the term Paki to describe a fellow soldier. That guy was apparently a comrade and not offended but the phrase was still used. I think Philip would just roll with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Kori! Way to sum it up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
fyi, Meghan Markle Religion
“Meghan is Jewish and is a strong believer in God. As a matter of fact, she is on record for refusing to play roles in the show Suits that required her to undresses. She said her reasons were of moral standing and religious background. In one of her interview transcripts from, Jews in Suits, she talked about being approached by a policeman, “Someone mentioned to the friendly policeman that I am a Jew… he was thrilled; he’d never met a New York Jew — or any Jew.” ” – from http://www.celebritybeliefs.com/meghan-markle/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My comment failed to post.
That quote appears to have been lifted from an article written by Melissa Langsam Braunstein. It is not a quote from Meghan Markle about her religion, whatever it may be.
The Sisterhood
The Jews in ‘Suits’
January 24, 2013
BTW, Sophie Winkleman is Jewish and has been embraced by the BRF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, ffs American tabloids! Kate isn’t a princess and Harry’s future wife (if he marries) won’t be a princess either. I’m so tired of stories about this relationship, it seems like there’s at least 2 per day here. I think I’ll be skipping them unless something of note actually happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse