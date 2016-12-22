Arnold Schwarzenegger on taking over Apprentice: ‘I hope everyone chills’

The new Celebrity Apprentice will debut on January 2. I take no joy in writing that but I can’t stop it from happening either. Now that the former host has taken another job, he was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, a logical choice since they have so much in common. Arnold, who once served as governor of California, a fact that most of us Californians are still recovering from, is a fairy successful businessman and is still entertaining enough to draw a crowd. Prior to the presidential election, NBC and the show were trying to distance themselves from all things Trump. Now that he is PEOTUS and confirmed he will retain his executive producer credit, they can’t. So Arnold, who supposedly refused to vote for Trump, is asking everyone to just give the show a chance.

Three weeks out from its Jan. 2 season premiere, The Celebrity Apprentice understandably is having trouble escaping the shadow of its 11-year host. NBC’s longest-running reality franchise, now fronted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, returns the same month that the man who made it a hit is scheduled to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Much to NBC brass’ likely chagrin, it was revealed Dec. 8 that Donald Trump will retain an executive producer credit and profit participation on the MGM- and Mark Burnett-produced Apprentice. Trump’s camp even said he might take a role in the show, though the president-elect blasted that suggestion (which originated with adviser Kellyanne Conway) during a Dec. 10 Twitter outburst. Schwarzenegger, who was vocal in his lack of support for his fellow Republican, bats off the controversy. “I come from a marketing mentality, and the most important thing is that every American knows this show is coming on,” he says. “I hope everyone chills and just sees the show for what it is.” The 69-year-old former California governor, who like Trump was the subject of sexual assault allegations during his own 2003 political campaign, has avoided the subject of Apprentice’s association with Trump, though he has said he always was aware of it (“I made royalties” as governor, he noted during a Dec. 9 press event for the show). But combine the current spotlight on the show with Trump’s affinity for social media and penchant for watching programming related to him, and this awkward scenario indeed could work in Schwarzenegger’s and NBC’s favor. Trump’s most recent Apprentice season averaged an impressive 2.4 rating among adults 18-to-49 and 7.6 million viewers — and that was with a fraction of the attention now being showered on the show. The “Governator” is said to have further distanced himself from Trump by cultivating a friendly atmosphere on set. But, true to Apprentice tradition, the camaraderie doesn’t necessarily translate to the screen as one turn of phrase on the show is not up for debate. “Out on the street, you can call me Arnold,” he says with a smile. “But in the boardroom, it’s Governor Schwarzenegger.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Is “Just give _________ a chance” the new motto of the GOP? Maybe that can be their catchphrase for the show, “You lost your chance.” No, someone would have to admit they were wrong if so. I incorrectly theorized that “Let’s get down to business” was the show’s catchphrase but as it stated in the article, the slogan is being held as a tightly guarded secret. Is there really that much interest in this series still? Does anyone care what the stupid slogan is? And I ask that as a former fan of both The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice.

I assume, as Arnold suggested, that the show will get a huge boost from it’s association with Trump and his inability to use social media in a proactive way. Since Arnold said he comes, “from a marketing mentality,” he likely doesn’t care why people are watching, just that they are. This was further evidenced when he said that he might invite the commander-in-chief to be an advisor in a future episode.

For those curious, here’s a new preview for the show:

