Liam Hemsworth had an early Christmas with Miley Cyrus’ family

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄 A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

This ^^ was the scene at the elder Cyrus’ household earlier this week. All the Cyrusi were gathered around the Christmas tree: Trace, Tish, Sammy, Noah, Brandi, Miley, Braison, Bogey, Billy Ray and soon-to-be Cyrus fam member, Liam Hemsworth. (Sammy and Bogey are the pups.) Awww, this is sweet. And I think we all take from this one collective thought: Holy Mother of Christmas what is going on with Billy Ray’s hair? Like, was that on purpose or did he lose a bet?

My next thought was: is Liam purposefully trying to distance himself from his almost in-laws? He looks Photoshopped into the photo. I’m trying not to read too much into that but I can’t help but read a little into it. The whole Cyrus clan is huddled together, touching in some way and Liam, well, he’s kind of keeping his distance with his hands securely in front of him. I’ll bet he thinks Billy Ray’s hair is contagious. However, Liam’s dog Dora also made the trek for their early festivities so you know it’s all good if he brought along Dora.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:01pm PST

Last year the couple spent Christmas in Australia with the Hemsworths so I guess this year is the Cyrus’ turn. Miley is done with season 11 of The Voice and won’t do season 12 but will return for season 13. So what will she do in her year off? It seems like plenty of time to plan a wedding. I don’t actually care if Liam and Miley ever get married, I’m just glad they are happy together. I do, however, love weddings so my speculation about what type of nuptials they will have are purely for my entertainment. A Christmas wedding would be nice. Hopefully they won’t invite Billy Ray’s hairdo. Based on Brandi’s Instagram pic above, though, I can’t wait to see the wedding photo, “Sorry – could the groom maybe take just a step closer to the bride’s family? I can’t get him in the frame if he sitting in the car.”

One thing I notice about that pic as well is Liam is the only significant other. Granted it’s not Christmas yet but it makes me wonder about Trace and Brenda Song. I know they are still officially broken up but they are still positing pics like this to their Instagram accounts. Are they friendly exes or do all Cyrus’ refuse to comment on getting back together?

Ah well, Happy Holidays to all our Celebitchy readers! I hope your weekend is filled with joy, hope, and festive food for whichever holiday you celebrate. My gift to you? More Dora:

❤️❤️❤️DORA ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:04pm PST

and Christmas pups:

Happy the red nosed reindeer! 🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:20am PST

Beanz:

Beanz got the holiday spirit!!!! Do u?!?! ❤️💚❤️💚❤️💚 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 9, 2016 at 10:15am PST

Emu:

Baby Emu rockin his cute ass Christmas sweater!!! 🎄🐾💚🎅🏼 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 9, 2016 at 10:09am PST

I guess Liam favors this position in photos