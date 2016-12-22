Liam Hemsworth had an early Christmas with Miley Cyrus’ family

This ^^ was the scene at the elder Cyrus’ household earlier this week. All the Cyrusi were gathered around the Christmas tree: Trace, Tish, Sammy, Noah, Brandi, Miley, Braison, Bogey, Billy Ray and soon-to-be Cyrus fam member, Liam Hemsworth. (Sammy and Bogey are the pups.) Awww, this is sweet. And I think we all take from this one collective thought: Holy Mother of Christmas what is going on with Billy Ray’s hair? Like, was that on purpose or did he lose a bet?
My next thought was: is Liam purposefully trying to distance himself from his almost in-laws? He looks Photoshopped into the photo. I’m trying not to read too much into that but I can’t help but read a little into it. The whole Cyrus clan is huddled together, touching in some way and Liam, well, he’s kind of keeping his distance with his hands securely in front of him. I’ll bet he thinks Billy Ray’s hair is contagious. However, Liam’s dog Dora also made the trek for their early festivities so you know it’s all good if he brought along Dora.
Last year the couple spent Christmas in Australia with the Hemsworths so I guess this year is the Cyrus’ turn. Miley is done with season 11 of The Voice and won’t do season 12 but will return for season 13. So what will she do in her year off? It seems like plenty of time to plan a wedding. I don’t actually care if Liam and Miley ever get married, I’m just glad they are happy together. I do, however, love weddings so my speculation about what type of nuptials they will have are purely for my entertainment. A Christmas wedding would be nice. Hopefully they won’t invite Billy Ray’s hairdo. Based on Brandi’s Instagram pic above, though, I can’t wait to see the wedding photo, “Sorry – could the groom maybe take just a step closer to the bride’s family? I can’t get him in the frame if he sitting in the car.”
One thing I notice about that pic as well is Liam is the only significant other. Granted it’s not Christmas yet but it makes me wonder about Trace and Brenda Song. I know they are still officially broken up but they are still positing pics like this to their Instagram accounts. Are they friendly exes or do all Cyrus’ refuse to comment on getting back together?
Ah well, Happy Holidays to all our Celebitchy readers! I hope your weekend is filled with joy, hope, and festive food for whichever holiday you celebrate. My gift to you? More Dora:
and Christmas pups:
Beanz:
Emu:
I guess Liam favors this position in photos
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
Not a fan of Miley or Liam but they really seem to have found each other.

First thing I noticed too. Billy Ray looks like he’s in a Halloween costume! Well if that isn’t a mid life crisis I don’t know what is. Dude, you are grey, stop dying your hair fool!
And I am legit convince that liam is photo shopped into that photo Hahaha.

My first thought was Billy Ray looks horrible. Second thought was that Liam looked uncomfortable.

Forget about Liam and Miley, let’s talk about Billy’s new haircut.

It looks like he went into the barber with a photo of a sad possum and said “give me that”.

LOL!

“I’ll bet he thinks Billy Ray’s hair is contagious” made me laugh so hard.

Happy Christmas, Hecate!

he is a leech. he abandoned miley when miley started acting crazy and ratchet and tweking cause he thought her over the top behaviour will hurt his imagine and his career if he kept on dating her. but now his career has failed while miley’s career and celebrity status elevated (after her crazy ways )he has ran back to her. he is not a movie star like his brother. his movies flopped and are always panned by critics. miley should ditch him.

His film career is for sure on the downward trajectory but isnt her music career too? Maybe she is playing on stations I dont listen to but I dont think I have heard a new Miley song since the sledgehammer-licker days.

I’m not sure Chris has much of a career beyond Thor, really. I think most of his movies flopped too, although, you are right, he is the more famous. (There’s a third Hemsworth, he was on West World!)

In Yoda’s dying whisper: “There is…another…Hems..worth…”

I think it’s odd that he isn’t standing with Miley in the photo. He also has a weird half-smile. You are right, this pic is too weird to not comment on. I’m thinking he maybe took a family shot, and then they were like, “Liam, you get in!” and that’s why he appears so stuck on.

I always just delve into the posts without checking to see who wrote it, but half-way in, I can always tell it’s Hecate: “Hopefully they won’t invite Billy Ray’s hairdo.” LOL

Billy Ray Cyrus – the lost Beatle, still stuck in 1968.
Run, Liam, run!

Hey, let’s not insult John, Paul, George & Ringo! Their hairstyles worked on 20somethings in the 60s — they were cute, LOL! Billy Ray, I can’t even…

Those are some great dogs. The one with the little reindeer outfit looks adorable! That’s all I got.

I just came here to lol at that fug rug on Billy Ray’s head.
