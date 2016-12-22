Kylie Jenner showed off her noticeably bigger chest on Instagram this week

☺️☺️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:22am PST

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner has had a ton of plastic surgery. She keeps trying to “deny” it, but in the span of five years, everything about her changed. Her eyes changed, her chin changed, her lips changed, her nose changed, her butt changed and yes, her breasts changed. Many of people noticed when Kylie went “silent” on social media for several weeks this summer, then made a triumphant return with what looked like completely new breast implants. We even discussed it back in August, when she tried to say that she was just “bloated” because of her period.

Well, long story short, guess who looks like she’s gone up a size once again? Kylie posted these Instagrams this week and everyone is like, “My God, did you get even bigger implants or something?” And you know what’s so sad? Like, that’s the whole purpose of Kylie posting these photos to IG. She wants you to see her latest work, which she’ll then deny. I wonder what her excuse is this time. Period bloat again? Food poisoning? Maybe she’ll just go with “I gained a little bit of weight and it went straight to my boobs!”

Incidentally, I spent a few minutes looking through Kylie’s Instagram feed and I got so depressed. She should change her handle to @SadPlasticDoll.

