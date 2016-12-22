Kylie Jenner showed off her noticeably bigger chest on Instagram this week

☺️☺️

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner has had a ton of plastic surgery. She keeps trying to “deny” it, but in the span of five years, everything about her changed. Her eyes changed, her chin changed, her lips changed, her nose changed, her butt changed and yes, her breasts changed. Many of people noticed when Kylie went “silent” on social media for several weeks this summer, then made a triumphant return with what looked like completely new breast implants. We even discussed it back in August, when she tried to say that she was just “bloated” because of her period.

Well, long story short, guess who looks like she’s gone up a size once again? Kylie posted these Instagrams this week and everyone is like, “My God, did you get even bigger implants or something?” And you know what’s so sad? Like, that’s the whole purpose of Kylie posting these photos to IG. She wants you to see her latest work, which she’ll then deny. I wonder what her excuse is this time. Period bloat again? Food poisoning? Maybe she’ll just go with “I gained a little bit of weight and it went straight to my boobs!”

Incidentally, I spent a few minutes looking through Kylie’s Instagram feed and I got so depressed. She should change her handle to @SadPlasticDoll.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

 

76 Responses to “Kylie Jenner showed off her noticeably bigger chest on Instagram this week”

  1. Shambles says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:42 am

    First thought upon reading the headline:
    You can get noticeably bigger than she was already?!

    But alas, it’s possible.

    Also: her style is ludicrous. Awful.

    Reply
  2. Burr says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:42 am

    As someone who has a big chest naturally, I can’t believe people actually pay to get this done. The grass is not greener on the other side !1

    Reply
  3. Belle Epoch says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:44 am

    That is a bizarre photograph. It’s sad that she wants to be Kim 2.0.

    Reply
  4. Psu Doh Nihm says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:44 am

    That pose doesn’t help any either. She is poking her chest out by pinching her shoulders.

    Reply
  5. manda says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:47 am

    This girl…. who poses like that? “Here are my jugs!” She is so desperate and thirsty. I think of what she will look like / be when she’s my age

    Reply
  6. Redd says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:47 am

    What the FK is wrong with this girl, her mother, this family??????

    Reply
  7. lightpurple says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:48 am

    Kylie, honey, those things are sagging even more than my 88 year old great aunt’s do. They’re supposed to be up higher. Much higher. And they must be doing some real damage to your spine.

    Reply
  8. Karen says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:50 am

    All I want for Christmas is a Kardashian free news feed. Even for a day.

    I just feel so bad for this girl. She had beauty, money, and every opportunity…. but with her odd family felt the need at such a young age to slice, shave, suck, inject, and implant her body.

    Reply
  9. Remi says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:51 am

    The saddest part is how many girls in their 20s who went through higher education and are obsessed with everything this girl does and think her and Kendull are true beauty icons. It just shows that if you have money and you are famous people literally venerate you. Actually sometimes you don’t even need to be famous, just have the money. Without the money her and Kendull would be two nobodies probably working at the mall but now they are cultural icons. Seriously annoyed with how vapid people are these days.

    Reply
    • Anilehcim says:
      December 22, 2016 at 10:07 am

      I totally agree! It turns my stomach how many girls/young women are so into Kylie. I just don’t get it.

      Reply
      • Lynnie says:
        December 22, 2016 at 11:59 am

        I used to go on this one site, Refinery29, but eventually stopped because every other article would be some variation of “YASS, Kylie Jenner wears a shirt and we are SLAYED.” The readership complaining got so bad that one of their “beauty editors” had to write a response saying why they sold out, and justified it with “Well she brings in the clicks, so you’re just gonna have to deal with it.” So some of it is the fashion print industry using her to raise sagging revenues.

        Another part of it is people living vicariously through her, and a lack of any real fashion icons/interesting things happening in fashion nowadays. I can’t really think of anyone who’s a really dominant force in the industry who could cancel out the Kardashian/Jenners, and it doesn’t help that the in trends are all conforming to one another. Add that to the fact that Kylie shares EVERYTHING, the upcoming generation was scarred by the Great Recession (so they’re more susceptible to displays of wealth), and Kylie is a relatively cheap solution to feeling luxe.

  10. alexc says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:53 am

    Android sex doll.

    Reply
  11. Hannah says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:53 am

    She makes me feel so better about myself, with all her money I would have better taste in clothes, I wouldn’t look like a plastic doll and with my regular-not-famous-at-all-and-make-up-normal self I have a better man that Tyga.

    Reply
  12. minx says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:57 am

    Trashy.

    Reply
  13. RussianBlueCat says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:00 am

    I would love to know the answer to this question, if she or any member of her family was asked: Are you happy with your life?
    With all the money and fame, that family does not seem very happy. All smoke and mirrors. Just sad

    Reply
    • Hannah says:
      December 22, 2016 at 8:16 am

      I think they believe fame and money cures it all and it’s so not the case. I know this person who was very fat and had a bariatric surgery, lost lots of weight and became thin and got really depressive, having to face treatment. Months later she revealed she had this thought that all her problems would disapear as a thin person, that she believed all thin people were happy and problem-less and that seems to be the case of the Kardashians, they picture this amazing life people wanna have, but in the end of the day they have problems like everyone else, only they cry in mansions and not in regular beds.

      Reply
  14. Talie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:09 am

    Right now her surgery looks decent because she has natural fat and collagen helping everything settle. Khloe is starting to show the effects though…her new lips look like The Joker. She better be careful….look what happened to Lara Flyn Bolye from all that plumping. Her lips stretched and ever came back.

    Reply
  15. Gaby says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:11 am

    Yikes! She really makes me feel icky or something.

    Reply
  16. grabbyhands says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:15 am

    I think the thing that annoys me the most is that the work is obvious, then she dresses and poses to make it obvious and then when everybody starts to comment she falls back on the saddest of transparent excuses.

    At this point it is a giant setup-she’s not denying it thinking we’re all dumb enough to fall for it, she denies it because she knows we DON’T fall for it, but will talk about it endlessly and rakes in all the attention. And we all fell for it again.

    Sigh. I let myself get played by one of the dumbest families on the planet. Again. Still, kudos to her for finding new ways to manufacture attention-PMK taught her well.

    Reply
  17. Gabby says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:16 am

    She will say that she doen’t have implants again, which may be technically be true. She just keeps adding fat to certain areas of her body, and that’s why they are no so up and sag, because it’s fat and not silicone. Because the body absorbs part of the fat. I think she had them done before, but after the results were partially absorbed she wanted more.
    Just compare her chest during Halloween Xtina costume, and one month later, on Christina’s birthday party, wearing basically the same clothes but her boobs are much bigger,

    Reply
  18. Nancy says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:35 am

    Holy cow udders! She looks like she should be in a comic strip the way she is thrusting her chest out and they still are headed towards her waist. Yipes. Guess the baseball hat is her way of going incognito since we ALL know she doesn’t want attention…..lol

    Reply
  19. MissMerry says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:51 am

    maybe these people are trying to do a ‘good thing’ by making this body type so boring and repulsive that people stop obcessing over trying to have an hourglass figure, DSL’s and all the other features this family of women have paid for over the years….

    yay?

    maybe soon the goal of beauty will to see how LITTLE you can look like one of these fools.

    Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      December 22, 2016 at 12:11 pm

      Idk if it’ll be soon, but I think the pendulum will eventually swing back to naturalish. Which makes all the (relatively) permanent enhanced cosmetic alterations even more silly. Like they will fade out after a time, but they’re going to be stuck with fake parts for forever.

      That being said, there are people who have the hourglass body type/features normally, and just because the Kardashians abuse theirs to death doesn’t make people who have that type of body repulsive. Not trying to say you were saying that, just putting it out there.

      Reply
  20. Margo S. says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:09 am

    Celebs who deny surgery are so funny. We have eyes people. We also have Google images and can pull up photos of you from years ago to now and look at the difference. My breasts are large, and I’ll tell you, they’ve been big since I was in grade 6. Kylie. Girl, you had nothing up there until last summer. Fake boobs are fine though! I don’t see why all the denying? If it’s going to make someone feel better about themselves then that’s all that matters.

    Reply
  21. margie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:13 am

    what fresh hell is that thing she is wearing? It.is.hideous.

    Reply
  22. Angel says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:17 am

    I hope she’s pranking and has just stuffed her bra with socks cause those things look hideous! Counselling is so needed….

    Reply
  23. TJ says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:57 am

    I think she wears a lot of face tape too. Esp in pics with hats/hair covering a lot of the forehead and ears.

    Reply
  24. kimbers says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:10 am

    Her body and if SHE thinks she looks good like that…

    Reply
  25. Bonobochick says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:38 am

    So she’s still single white female-ing Kim. Hmmm.

    Reply
  26. Linds says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:33 pm

    Wow she sure has been on her period for awhile now, girlfriend should get that checked.

    Reply
  27. lemonbow says:
    December 22, 2016 at 1:30 pm

    I think she has had a ton of work done but I’m not sure about a second boob job, looks like a padded bra and her arms are behind her back with her back arched. I think she is baiting us and it worked. But yeah, she for sure got at least one boob job at some point, takes one to know one ;)

    Reply

