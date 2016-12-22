Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom spread holiday cheer at a children’s hospital

During the holiday season, it’s nice to hear about celebrities paying it forward and helping make the season special for those who aren’t quite so fortunate. That being said, I’m glad to report that, on the eve of their one-year “date-a-versary” (coming up in January), Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom chose to spread some cheer to some very deserving kids and their devoted parents.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old singer and her 39-year-old actor beau donned his and hers Santa suits and paid a visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. According to a statement the hospital released to USA Today, the “couple joined families for a holiday sing-along, handed out gifts, took photos with each family, and asked everyone what the holidays meant to them.” They also took time to visit the rooms of some of the kids who couldn’t leave their beds and surprised a self-confessed “megafan” with a special birthday serenade.

The hospital posted photos of the visit on social media, writing on its Facebook page, “Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus…who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!”

One of the parents, Kaitlin Bell, whose infant son, Mason, was a patient at the hospital, posted a lovely group photo on her Instagram with the caption, “Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom came an [sic] sang us Christmas carols. It was so beautiful…I’m so very thankful we got news we get to go home tomorrow.”

Katy has been an angel to the hospital, helping out with fundraising and appearing at the hospital’s Once Upon a Time gala in October. Both Katy and Orlando are also very involved with UNICEF and have both been recognized for their efforts. Katy was honored for her work as an ambassador at the organization’s Snowflake Ball, an honor Orlando received the year before. She told E! News she felt Orlando had “the most kind heart ever” and as for her connection with UNICEF, said, “I try to take my light—whatever kind of global light of I have, whether it’s on social media or any kind of influence—I try and steer that to what those people need and just bring awareness. This is just the beginning, and I’m really honored.”

It’s awesome that these two are out making a good example for their fans and bringing smiles to faces during this season when many are overlooked. Katy is in the process of a present for her fans in the form of some new music. Over the weekend, she posted some quick videos from the recording studio to Instagram, so she’s sure to have an ear worm song to replace “Roar” in our collective memory in 2017. As for Orlando, he’s already showed off his “Christmas package” – right, ladies? Hey-o! (Sorry, I couldn’t help it.) I’m off to bake cookies, wrap presents and hope for visions of Jon Hamm dancing in my head. Hope you and yours have a wonderful holiday!

Photo credit: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, WENN.com

 

20 Responses to "Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom spread holiday cheer at a children's hospital"

  1. Rocio says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:19 am

    Katy is such a beautiful women. She should fire her stylist and get Emma Stone’s one. Orlando seems happier than ever. Merry Chirstmas, cbs!

    Reply
  2. Lora says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:22 am

    She changed so much for good!! I dig them

    Reply
  3. Onerous says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:41 am

    I like them together – burn i wonder what his custody arrangement is with his son? Granted I don’t follow Orlando Bloom daily, but it seems like visits are infrequent?

    Never mind – Google is my friend – looks like there’s a lot of blended family stuff happening there!

    Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:44 am

    Okay, it’s official, I love them. My grinch heart has grown three sizes this day.

    She is beautiful, and her soul is too. And he seems sweet and he’s Will Turner so I’ll always have a spot for him.

    Thank you Katy and Orly for spreading the light.

    Reply
    • Detritus says:
      December 22, 2016 at 7:54 am

      Katy is one lady who I had completely written off. I mean the peacock song was funny, but the cupcake tits. I could not deal with the cupcake tits.

      Ever since her split from Brand she’s been really impressing me and I think I love her for doing this. Christmas in the hospital is the worst, and anyone who has to stay is usually bored and sad, at least the leukaemia ward was. These visits aren’t just to cheer people up, sometimes those good feelings help people survive the awful treatments and give them and their caregivers some hope. That’s the real spirit of the season, giving to others, and Katy and Orly are doing it right.

      Reply
      • margie says:
        December 22, 2016 at 9:20 am

        I don’t know if your comment means you or a loved one had leukemia, but I hope if that is the case everything turned out OK and everyone is well.

      • detritus says:
        December 22, 2016 at 10:15 am

        Thank you, Margie, that’s very kind of you. My father had a really aggressive leukemia, and treatment took over a year. This is the first Christmas in two years we are all at home, and well. I’m thankful every day that we had the resources to help him beat it, and he was lucky enough to have a very good stem cell match. He’s in remission now, and if the Host vs Graft ever lets up, he will be almost back to normal.

        Those hospital visits though, they make all the difference. If you ever have a sick friend, please if they are well enough to see you, even for an hour, do it. The human contact and support means everything.

  5. Lindy says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:01 am

    What a kind thing to do. They both seem good for each other.

    Reply
  6. OTHER RENEE says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:13 am

    Lovely gesture. They seem like a pair of caring hearts.

    Reply
  7. burnsie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:13 am

    Orlando looks so much like Neil Patrick Harris in these pics!

    Reply
  8. Shijel says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:14 am

    For celebrities, they do seem lovely, and, indeed, good for each other, though they’re also both pretty wild, hard partiers.

    Either way, this was a nice thing to do. My real life Christmas has been a nightmare and the holidays haven’t even been here. Good to see some light in other peoples’ celebration.

    Reply
  9. TyrantDestroyed says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:36 am

    I really like them together. I think they share a lot of common interests and values and they seem to enjoy giving back to the community whenever they can.

    Reply
  10. MrsBPitt says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:05 am

    This was very sweet! I really like them as a couple! Really, really hated Katy with Russell Brand. Of course, I can’t stand Brand, so that’s probably why!

    Reply
  11. Coffeepot says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:08 am

    I am a parent of a child with cancer. We were just discharged from the hospital for the holidays. When I read about celebrities visiting families like us, it makes me cry. We feel so isolated at times living at the hospital. What they’re doing is so great and means so much to people like us. This website and all the funny comments also helps me laugh during our downtime! It’s funny how the little things make a difference….Love to you all

    Reply
    • MrsBPitt says:
      December 22, 2016 at 9:49 am

      @Coffeepot…”hugs”…My heart goes out to you…Cancer is horrible…I hope and pray for a full recovery for your little one…

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      December 22, 2016 at 10:10 am

      @Coffeepot, the little things always matter the most. Hugs from loved ones, a phone call from your friend, the good Samaritan that helps you out unexpectedly. Those are the best things in life.

      I’m so happy you get to spend the holidays at home, and I hope your baby responds well to treatment and gets through this stronger than ever. Best wishes from someone who knows how much hospitals suck.

      Here’s a funny for you,
      Why does Michael J Fox make the best milkshakes?

      Because he uses the best ingredients, of course.

      Reply
  12. Nicole says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:37 am

    This is lovely.

    Reply
  13. Pansy says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:49 am

    I love when celebrities do this. We live a near a children’s hospital that celebrities frequent (in Georgia) and brightens the kids’ days up! It’s gotta make the celebrities feel good too. It feels good to pay it forward.

    Reply
  14. Adele Dazeem says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:00 am

    KORLANDO FOREVER!!

    Reply

