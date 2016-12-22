Blac Chyna isn’t invited to the Kardashian-Jenners’ Christmas party, sad!

I’ve admitted this before, but it’s worth repeating: my mom follows the comings and goings of the Kardashian Klan. She even watches Blac Chyna and Rob’s show. I think she enjoys how utterly dysfunctional they are, and we often trade theories about what’s really going on in the family. My mom is broken up about Kim and Kanye’s marriage problems, but she think the drama between Chyna and Rob has been a long time coming and she’s on Team Chyna. As we learned over the weekend, Chyna maybe/probably left Rob and took the kids after a huge fight. There are some stories that Chyna and Rob are already back together but… I don’t know, who cares? The Kardashians don’t care. Apparently, Rob’s family is totally over this Chyna situation.
It might just be a blue Christmas for Blac Chyna. After a fight that nearly ended her engagement this past weekend, a source tells PEOPLE her fiancé Rob Kardashian‘s family continues to step away from the roller coaster relationship — and they’re urging him to do the same. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is scheduled to have her annual Christmas party this weekend, but Chyna is not on the guest list.
“Rob’s family is over Chyna,” says the source. “She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party. Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”
Another insider also told PEOPLE Tuesday that Kardashian’s famous mom and siblings “don’t support the relationship” any more.
“At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better,’ ” the insider added.
Whether Kardashian, who credits his 28-year-old fiancée with pulling him out of a years-long depression, will leave Chyna and/or his 5-week-old daughter home to attend the holiday party remains to be seen. After apologizing to Chyna and pledging to be a better dad for Dream on Monday, it looks like what “family first” means to the 29-year-old sock entrepreneur is shifting, though. And according to the insider on Tuesday, the scales have tipped away from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars: “Rob won’t listen to [his family]. He wants to be with Chyna.”
At this point, I kind of wonder if Kris Jenner in particular is playing a game with her only son: Kris is Satan’s mistress and she knows how to manipulate her children into doing her bidding. Surely she would know that by trying to drive a wedge between Chyna and Rob, she’s merely casting herself as their common enemy, thus bringing them closer? So does she want Chyna and Rob to be together or what? Because if Kris really wanted Chyna out of the picture, Kris would try to bring her into the fold even harder.
Also: I do think there are some Kris Jenner-fingerprints on this story. Yesterday, Chyna’s lawyer went to TMZ and claimed that Adidas had offered Chyna $250,000 to develop a shoe line but she wanted more money. But then Adidas’ people went to TMZ and said “This is 1 trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar.” BURN.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
So Blac Chyna is not invited to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party…
HOW IS THAT A BAD THING. SHE SHOULD BE CELEBRATING.
This whole thing with she and Rob is all PR for their show. And it is gross for them and their children.
The Kardashians and their entourage have the media on a string. They make up a story and People prints it. This is the very definition of fake news.
I don’t care about the Kardashian I believe just because the females in that family try and surrond themselves with black men they don’t neccessarily like being around or like surround themselves with black women because let’s face it they all try and get what we as black women have as far as look, body wise and the men (in my opinion ) but how is it Scott is still around and gets to be around the family even though he’s not with kourtney. They just don’t like cyna. but if they talk about how family yada yada yada is important to them then that includes there brothers baby mama.
Someone should be paying attention to Kylie. Three years ago she was pretty. I dont love myself and yesterday I “came across” her instagram.
All shade and joke aside, just HOW have her family let her do this to herself. I think she has needed serious help for a long time. This Chyna business all goes back to Kylie and “Tyga”. I hope Chyna takes them for a ride. They deserve it. I think the whole lot of them have been played and she went for the weak link- Rob.
I looked at her IG too. BARF. She now looks like an older woman trying to look younger. And after all of this they’re STILL not paying attention.
Its actually quite shocking. She has a large family and noone stepped in at any point. Whar do they think when they look at her? They all need help.
Because she makes bank off of sad, misguided young girls and stupid grown ass women who idolize her. All this family cares about is money.
If Chyna wants to go have Christmas dinner with a bunch of vipers she should go to the zoo. The snakes there would be more trustworthy.
Once again a “source” tells People. I can’t imagine how not inviting your granddaughter’s mother to a Xmas party is going to get them any good press. Khloe and the mother are the one two that ever seemed to support Rob, is he invited? If true Chyna probably doesn’t give two sh!ts. She has her baby Dream and probably doesn’t want to attend a nightmare party. She is getting the gift of media attention in a better light than the Kartrashies.
Now the narrative is that Rob was NOT abusive or self-medicating. It’s all Chyna’s fault; she’s over-dramatic and even physically abused poor Rob.
“1 trillion percent false at level”
???
There’s also a story Kris offered her $5 million to leave Rob alone..
Notice how after Chyna tried to trademark her soon to be married name all of these accusations, claims and slams started to happen. The kardashian PR machine is hard at work to try and destroy this woman. They will hide behind “sources” and claims of course. So predictable.
First – Why in the heck does Blac Chyna wear those horrid wigs with the bangs when she looks gorgeous with her natural hair?
Second – IF these “arguments” between Blac Chyna and Rob are for real and not a publicity stunt to drum up viewers for their show, then I can see where the Kardashians are coming from. It looks like Rob has a serious mental illness/psychological problems/drug habit (take your pick). If that’s true, being in any kind of a stressful relationship exacerbates that problem. If rumors are true that Rob has been suicidal at times, they are probably afraid the relationship’s volatility could push him over the edge.
Third – If/when Tyga’s gross hold on Kylie ends, how much do you want to bet there will be a reality show in Tyga and Chyna’s future?
I hope Kylie is using birth control religiously.
Chyna is a pretty woman. She has nice hair and those dimples!
I feel sorry for Kylie. It must be sad when all your self-worth is wrapped up in the size of your lips, boobs and butt. Poor thing never had any positive role models in that area.
I totally agree that her hair is beautiful. In fact, she, herself, is a naturally gorgeous woman without all the clown makeup and cotton candy wigs, but I believe it was said that she wears them to protect her natural hair. That it can continue to grow out nicely, since she doesn’t put harsh chemicals on it while wearing wigs. Whatever she’s doing with it, it’s working.
As far as this story, I would relish the fact that I wasn’t invited to such drivel if I were her. Go Chyna!!!
Her first dimples are fake and she wears a weave…Not to mention the forehead reduction…
“They can’t stand the toxic relationship.”
That’s a joke right? All their relationships are toxic.
Its really like they resent Rob for existing/not being a female that they can market. They might have love for him somewhere in their cold hearts, but they really have been acting like every aspect of his existence is a nuisance to them since he got fat and antisocial and subsequently became unmarketable. It’s OK for all of them to have awful, toxic relationships but when it comes to Rob, they want to write it all off as a huge mistake, an embarrassment, and a hassle. Kim has been married 3 times before 40, Kourtney uses a deadbeat drunk as a sperm donor, Khloe’s exhusband OD’d in a brothel and she’s dating a dude who left his pregnant girlfriend for her, Kylie has been dating/sleeping with a man who is too old for her/was engaged to Kim’s friend, Kris Jenner cheated on Robert Kardashian more times than she can count, and all of this is OK…. Rob and Chyna have an immature relationship that consists of breaking up every other day and THAT is one step over the line for them. They’re disgusting.
Yeah, I choked at the “toxic relationship” bit also. As if that doesn’t describe all their relationships, including with spouses and each other. Angela and Rob probably have the most normal relationship, at least both know what challenges Rob faces.
When will Demon Mother start putting her name to this stuff rather than hiding behind “sources”?
“They very much care about baby Dream though” but they are going to cut baby Dream’s mother dead. Don’t think it works like that Kardashians.
They’re over Chyna, but Scott was welcomed with open arms when he was boozing and doing whatever else and being a deadbeat dad… And Lamar was welcome when he was cheating with hookers and doing drugs and ghosting on Khloe regularly. Once again, the Kardashians confirm that they have ZERO respect for black women. They “love” black men and want to appropriate black culture, but they view black women as trashy and beneath them. They never welcomed Chyna into their lives and why not?! Why is Tyga acceptable but she isn’t?
AGREED!!!
Some of it is good ol’ racism/classism. Tyga would be gone if Kylie hadn’t latched on to him for dear life, and he wasn’t generating occasional storylines for Kylie and co. As it now though, PMK is getting her 10% so she’s good with it.
The type of men they get with in general are just emotionally, mentally, and financially weak, so it’s easier to control and manipulate them. The women they befriend aren’t as much, and as soon as one of them threaten to steal their shine they drop them. That’s what’s happening here.
I am really not happy seeing Trump’s stupid style of communicating on Twitter being replicated everywhere. It’s not funny. (sad)
They are all a bunch of buttholes who deserve and need each other in order to
Maintain their fame. BC just wants in on the action as well. They are all so tiresome and predictable. Not wasting any tears on this bunch.
