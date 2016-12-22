Did Zayn Malik propose to Gigi Hadid… and did she say ‘no’ to him?!?

2016 was a terrible year all-around, but one bright spot was the rise of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid as one of the “hottest couples” around. I suspect that more tweens and teens care about Gigi & Zayn, as opposed to grown-ass adults caring about them, but still. Zayn and Gigi were everywhere. She mentioned him in every interview. They went to fashion shows together. They showed up in each other’s social media. They broke up, then got back together. He cooked breakfast beans for her. It was all so lovely. And now there’s a rumor that Zayn might have proposed. And Gigi said no???? OMG.

Gigi Hadid has reportedly turned down Zayn Malik’s marriage proposal because he was moving ‘too fast’. According to new reports, the 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel said she ‘didn’t feel ready’ when Zayn, 23, recently asked Gigi to marry him. It’s been just one year since the former One Direction hunk called off his two-year engagement to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, 23. A source close to the pair reportedly told Life & Style magazine: ‘She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down.’ Implicating Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid, the source continued: ‘She’s seen her mom go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.’ Representatives for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

[From The Daily Mail]

Before you argue that they’re both too young and dumb to get engaged, just remember two things: 1) they’re young and dumb and that’s probably why he would propose and 2) he already has one broken engagement behind him. How old was he when he proposed to Perrie? He was like 20 or 21. Too young then and too young now. But I do love young love. So obsessive, so breakfast-bean-y.

Here are some photos of Gigi out in NYC last week. One, she looks SO thin these days. Two, those pants are incredibly unflattering. My God.