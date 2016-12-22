Did Zayn Malik propose to Gigi Hadid… and did she say ‘no’ to him?!?

2016 was a terrible year all-around, but one bright spot was the rise of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid as one of the “hottest couples” around. I suspect that more tweens and teens care about Gigi & Zayn, as opposed to grown-ass adults caring about them, but still. Zayn and Gigi were everywhere. She mentioned him in every interview. They went to fashion shows together. They showed up in each other’s social media. They broke up, then got back together. He cooked breakfast beans for her. It was all so lovely. And now there’s a rumor that Zayn might have proposed. And Gigi said no???? OMG.
Gigi Hadid has reportedly turned down Zayn Malik’s marriage proposal because he was moving ‘too fast’. According to new reports, the 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel said she ‘didn’t feel ready’ when Zayn, 23, recently asked Gigi to marry him. It’s been just one year since the former One Direction hunk called off his two-year engagement to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, 23.
A source close to the pair reportedly told Life & Style magazine: ‘She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down.’
Implicating Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid, the source continued: ‘She’s seen her mom go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.’
Representatives for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.
Before you argue that they’re both too young and dumb to get engaged, just remember two things: 1) they’re young and dumb and that’s probably why he would propose and 2) he already has one broken engagement behind him. How old was he when he proposed to Perrie? He was like 20 or 21. Too young then and too young now. But I do love young love. So obsessive, so breakfast-bean-y.
Here are some photos of Gigi out in NYC last week. One, she looks SO thin these days. Two, those pants are incredibly unflattering. My God.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, these young celebs public images are 100% manufactured. All they want is headlines and for young fans to buy what they’re selling. I seriously hope no one takes these things seriously. This is the cotton candy of celebrity news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If True..good for her for not feeling The pressure to say Yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So…she didn’t know he was not Middle Eastern two months ago yet now they’re contemplating marriage?
Totally not fake at all…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was half Middle Eastern herself? Isn’t her father Palestinian?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know he doesnt practise his religion strictly but I do think the marrying part is something deeply engrained in him from his faith. A one year anniversary just naturally leads him towards marriage talk. You see it with Christian types too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, my brother is a proposer, maybe just like Zayn.
Girl is looking to jet? Buy a ring! She maybe doesn’t want commitment? Get down on one knee!
He’s really loyal, very loving, and a horrible judge of character. I could totally see him doing something like this, before he met his lovely, kind and sweet partner.
True story, he bought a ring for this horrible woman, and before he could get down on one knee, she dumped him for a carnie who was almost twice her age. So happy about that though, bullet dodged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So we’re doing purses that are full on satchels, now? Western Union Rider Chic? I’m not mad about it. I’ll take one in green.
That’s really what these pics are about anyway. Much Sales! So Marketing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my thought — she didn’t buy that outfit, she was paid to wear it. Why else wear something so ugly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kid’s not even straight. Let’s not project all these character or religion issues onto him. He’s a young, closeted, heartthrob. Nothing new to see here.
No, I’m not answering any questions about how I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then your comment is useless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because you don’t know. Other than from some Reddit thread that you read once. Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brought to you by the Hadid PR machine…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those pants are just…there isn’t a word to properly describe them. Well there is but it isn’t kind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She and Bella have both dropped pounds. I’m sure it’s illness or forgetting to eat and not major partying ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they’ve lost a lot of publicity lately because not many people care about them anymore, so I could see this being a way just to get their names back in the headlines. This couple has been public about everything. He literally just called off his previous engagement last year, so he’s very stupid if this is real (which I don’t believe it is).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These young celebrities look pretty as Dolls.
Both of them.
Sadly they also have about the same range of Emotion and Life on their Faces as Dolls.
NONE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not surprised that she and Bella are so thin. At Gigi’s birthday party at Mohammad’s house, Yolanda would only let her eat a morsel of her own birthday cake. I’m not exaggerating either. I don’t even think she could taste the bit she put in her mouth. I think Yolanda has ingrained serious body image issues into them from a very young age. I’m not saying it is in an abusive way but not necessarily a healthy way either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse