Johnny Depp wants the court to order Amber Heard to pay his legal fees

Did you really think that we were going to make it through the holidays without a drunk scarf monster rearing his ugly head and trying to take it to his ex-wife one more time? Of course not. When we last checked in on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, her lawyers had filed a Request for Order (also called a “Right for Order” in some outlets), which was basically Amber asking the judge to order Depp to keep up his end of their divorce settlement agreement, including: paying her the first installments of the $7 million divorce settlement, allotting time for which Amber can get the last of her stuff from his homes and more. In a written statement to the court, Amber also accused Depp of planting stories in the press about how she was or is a golddigger, and for attempting to “punish” her by not paying her the settlement directly. Well, Depp is responding to the Right for Order… by asking Amber to pay part of his lawyer’s fees for making him file all of these responses.

There are appears to be no signs of a ceasefire in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s ongoing divorce proceedings. In new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Depp, 53, is asking that the court order Heard, 30, to pay $100,000 toward his attorneys’ fees and costs after the actress filed an “entirely unnecessary” Request for Order earlier this month. If Heard does not pay the fee within 10 days of the court’s order, Depp has requested that he be allowed to deduct that amount from his next divorce settlement payment. According to the documents, Depp has already racked up nearly $1 million in attorney’s fees and costs with his lawyer Laura Wasser. The new filing also calls Heard’s behavior throughout their divorce proceedings into question, stating that she’s acted “erratically” and “uncooperatively.” “The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny — the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family’s emotional well-being, and his finances appears to be of no interest to Amber,” state the documents. Depp also claims that Heard has continuously violated their confidentiality agreement “almost weekly.” In November, Heard partnered with the #GirlGaze Project for a new video about domestic violence, and briefly shared her personal story, but did not mention Depp by name. “Amber wants to maintain the media’s attention and thereby preserve her own fleeting relevance,” state the documents. A court hearing on this motion is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2017. Heard filed a Request for Order on Dec. 13 to ensure that Depp pays the actress the remaining portion of the $7 million divorce settlement. She also requested that her $35,435 legal fees be paid in full. In her court filing, Heard alleged that “despite months of efforts and repeated breaches by [Depp], the parties have been unable to reach agreement on a stipulated form of Judgment” and claimed that Depp, among other allegations, had failed to pay the succeeding installments of the settlement.

Like with so many Depp-originated stories this year, I had this image of Depp high-fiving his dude-bro apologists as I read this. Like, who the f—k is buying what Depp is selling besides his sycophantic bros? Who reads this and thinks “yeah, buddy, now you’re taking it to that bitch”? The guys who think that are in his crew. He pays their way and thus, he pays for their loyalty. But everyone else? Can we all agree that Johnny Depp is ridiculous? I hope the judge hands him his ass during the January 13th court hearing.

Oh, and Amber’s lawyer responded to Depp’s filing, saying: “After his string of recent setbacks at the box office, I’m glad that Johnny Depp seems to have rediscovered his comic touch with this laughable motion. It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed. We look forward to prevailing in court — and to getting sick children and women in need the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.”