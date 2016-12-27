Page Six: Leo DiCaprio got friendly with a model who was not Nina Agdal

It’s been pretty undercover, but Leonardo DiCaprio has been in a relationship with Nina Agdal for months now. Leo’s last “official girlfriend” was Kelly Rohrbach, but he dumped her around this time last year, during the heat of his Oscar campaign for The Revenant. Leo stayed single for months, but by the summer, he and Nina were seemingly official. I always wondered about them though – they had fooled around in years past, and the vibe I got was that Nina was more of a placeholder-girlfriend until Leo found his next Victoria’s Secret/swimsuit model. Now Page Six claims that Leo was acting like a single guy just before Christmas.
Looks like Leonardo DiCaprio got close to a new blond model just in time for Christmas. Sources tell us that the model-loving Oscar winner — who’s most recently been dating Nina Agdal — cozied up to lingerie model Paige Watkins this past week. On Thursday, DiCaprio — plus his “wolf pack” including Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire, and a group of models — went to Catch in LA, where a spy told us DiCaprio and Watkins took a number of smoke breaks together outside. Later, the group headed to 1Oak, where an eye-witness said things heated up between him and the Florida-born bikini stunner.
“They looked pretty close,” said the source. “She was sitting on his lap, and they appeared to be kissing.”
After the club, we are told Watkins, DiCaprio and a group went back to the actor’s place. Leo’s girlfriend Agdal, we’re told, was away on a modelling shoot. But Watkins’ spokesperson from One Model Management tells us, “There is no confirmation that they are a couple nor were they holding hands.” The rep (perhaps taking a realistic approach to Leo’s eventful love life) also insisted, “They are definitely not a couple.” Watkins has been featured in GQ and was reportedly discovered while eating at a Mexican taco stand.
DiCaprio has been dating Sports Illustrated model Agdal since June. They were seen together in Tulum, Mexico, last week, where Agdal was doing a beach shoot. They also spent Thanksgiving in Charleston, SC, and vacationed on a swanky and very expensive private island in French Polynesia last month. Another friend told us, “Leo really likes Nina; he wouldn’t be seen with another girl in public.” Other sources told us DiCaprio and Agdal are still very much together and have plans to travel to “Cabo and St. Barts” over the holiday with Maguire and the rest of Leo’s wolf-pack crew.
A rep for DiCaprio said, “This story is totally false and completely made up by people claiming to be sources.” A 1Oak rep said, “It’s not true, he was there with all of his boys for a holiday party.”
Wait, what? “It’s not true, he was there with all of his boys for a holiday party.” So 1Oak’s official position is that Leo was there with his boys… but that there were no girls around? Who believes that? No one. And I tend to think the denials are coming more from Nina’s side, like she wants to insist that she’s the Official Girlfriend, damn it. But who believes Leo is faithful to her? And who believes that if a pretty blonde model wants to sit on his lap, Leo is going to be like, “Nah, I have a girlfriend”?
I very much doubt Leo is ever monogamous even when he’s official.
Do you think he actually remembers all their names? Or are they just honey?
Nah, babe. Or babygirl.
Ha. I was thinking the same thing so I am going to go with honey.
Leo’s life is yawningly repetitive.
Kinda seems like Paige released the information in the first place to get some publicity. I love how anyone can call themselves “models” these days. Also, Leo and his boys are tiring.
He’s single, he can do what he likes.
He likes models, they like him.
He is a man-slut. Let’s be honest. BTW Isn’t it funny that his face seems to get smaller and smaller and his head bigger and bigger.
My Christmas wish was for Santa to bring Leo a heart.
Nina seems like a nice enough girl, but I once saw video of her and Leo ordering bagels or something and it was a tad creepy. It was as if she’d been ordered to stand still and not speak unless spoken to.
Nina is cute. But Kelly the ex and Paige look alike and aren’t really that cute. Looks like you can just have a basic face with blonde hair and you’ll be a catch for Leo. Tobey was seen making out with a black model interestingly. It made all those rumors about him wanting Kerry washington back in the day seem realistic
Saw that about Tobey! Kerry would never….yuck.
Eh, who cares? Leo and his boys are tiresome.
On another note, I tried to watch The Revenant last night….I suppose I am in the minority but I found it boring & turned it off.
I also thought it was boring. The story was too simple and linear. But it was a weak field last year in the best Actor race so I think Leo deserved it.
