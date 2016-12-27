Page Six: Leo DiCaprio got friendly with a model who was not Nina Agdal

It’s been pretty undercover, but Leonardo DiCaprio has been in a relationship with Nina Agdal for months now. Leo’s last “official girlfriend” was Kelly Rohrbach, but he dumped her around this time last year, during the heat of his Oscar campaign for The Revenant. Leo stayed single for months, but by the summer, he and Nina were seemingly official. I always wondered about them though – they had fooled around in years past, and the vibe I got was that Nina was more of a placeholder-girlfriend until Leo found his next Victoria’s Secret/swimsuit model. Now Page Six claims that Leo was acting like a single guy just before Christmas.

Looks like Leonardo DiCaprio got close to a new blond model just in time for Christmas. Sources tell us that the model-loving Oscar winner — who’s most recently been dating Nina Agdal — cozied up to lingerie model Paige Watkins this past week. On Thursday, DiCaprio — plus his “wolf pack” including Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire, and a group of models — went to Catch in LA, where a spy told us DiCaprio and Watkins took a number of smoke breaks together outside. Later, the group headed to 1Oak, where an eye-witness said things heated up between him and the Florida-born bikini stunner.

“They looked pretty close,” said the source. “She was sitting on his lap, and they appeared to be kissing.”

After the club, we are told Watkins, DiCaprio and a group went back to the actor’s place. Leo’s girlfriend Agdal, we’re told, was away on a modelling shoot. But Watkins’ spokesperson from One Model Management tells us, “There is no confirmation that they are a couple nor were they holding hands.” The rep (perhaps taking a realistic approach to Leo’s eventful love life) also insisted, “They are definitely not a couple.” Watkins has been featured in GQ and was reportedly discovered while eating at a Mexican taco stand.

DiCaprio has been dating Sports Illustrated model Agdal since June. They were seen together in Tulum, Mexico, last week, where Agdal was doing a beach shoot. They also spent Thanksgiving in Charleston, SC, and vacationed on a swanky and very expensive private island in French Polynesia last month. Another friend told us, “Leo really likes Nina; he wouldn’t be seen with another girl in public.” Other sources told us DiCaprio and Agdal are still very much together and have plans to travel to “Cabo and St. Barts” over the holiday with Maguire and the rest of Leo’s wolf-pack crew.

A rep for DiCaprio said, “This story is totally false and completely made up by people claiming to be sources.” A 1Oak rep said, “It’s not true, he was there with all of his boys for a holiday party.”