Jennifer Lopez canceled her NYE performance to spend time with Drake

As I said last week, I’m all for this Drake-Jennifer Lopez romance. Drake and J.Lo have seemingly been spending more time together in the past few weeks, although the official explanation is that they’re working together, probably recording something for Jennifer’s new album. Which is incidentally the excuse that was given for Drake and Taylor Swift. Hm. Anyway, I do think the Drake-J.Lo rumors have legs, moreso than Drake and Taylor Swift. Now there are two more pieces of evidence to support the theory. One, The Sun’s gossip guy claims that they’re happening, for sure:
Jennifer Lopez and Drake are making more than just sweet music. I can reveal the music superstars are officially dating — making them pop’s latest power couple. With Drake having recently turned 30 and J-Lo aged 47, it puts a 17-year age gap between the pair. But as word of their romance spreads across Hollywood there is one person who is not best pleased — Drake’s ex RIHANNA. RiRi and Drake only recently ended the latest leg of their long, drawn-out love affair and the news that he has already moved on — let alone with one of her fellow stars — has not gone down well.
A source revealed: “Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item. They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn’t bother them. They have fun together and that’s all that matters. People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”
Are Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez close at all though? I don’t have any memory of Rihanna and J.Lo ever having any kind of serious friendship at all. It’s more likely that they’re industry-friendly. Besides, Rihanna made it pretty clear that she was done with Drake. What is he supposed to do, never date anyone else again? As for the second piece of evidence supporting this “J.Lo and Drake are totally together” theory, Page Six had this:
Jennifer Lopez bailed on her New Year’s Eve gig at Miami nightclub E11even because she wants to spend time with Drake.
“He will be in Vegas and she wants to hang out with him,” a source told Page Six. On Monday, J.Lo’s rep said that she canceled for “personal and family time” after a grueling year. But the singer’s been seen getting cozy with Drake in LA, canoodling at a dinner at Delilah dinner and sharing lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air. Her rep told us, “They are spending time together, working on a new music project.”
Apparently, Jennifer was going to collect $1 million for that Miami performance, which is a pretty big deal. I mean, she has crazy money anyway so it’s not like she needs that $1 million. But it’s surprising that she would choose Drake over getting paid. Then again, that’s Jenny – in love with love. Considering she never married Casper Smart, I do think she’s learning though. Maybe this Drake thing will just be something fun for both of them.
Also – apparently they were hanging out with a magician a few days ago?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Can we stop pretending the Drake/Taylor thing was anything more than publicity for Apple? That was literally it. Both Drake and JLo hate being alone, so this may actually be a good match.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s so extra in love, and she needs someone who spoils her. He’s all in, she loves falling in love.
Don’t know about the longevity on this one, but I ship it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drake would be a great upgrade from Casper Smart. And is just terrible and messy enough to almost be a believable pick for J.Lo. But my money is on Showmance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m waiting for his lyrics about her and rihanna, that shall be petty AF 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rih and Jlo worked together on the Disney movie Home. They also post pictures to ig of gifts they’ve received from each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that they both worked on a Disney film doesn’t mean much. Most actors on animated films don’t “work together”. they do their voice work separately. Some never meet until the premier of the movie.
They could be friends, I don’t know. And frankly Jennifer and Drake seem a snooze fest. Just like Drake and Rihanna. Drake is talented; but a bore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This would be a great pairing! Both Jlow and Drake Love love… we need a good romance parade for the New Year. I can already see the extream gift giving competition and the tabloid headlines. Plus Jenny from the block deserves a guy that treat her with his own money. After paying Caspers at for so long she is going to eat Drakes love pie up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like midlife crisis hit JLo hard. All these skimpy outfits and boytoys. Have some self respect woman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’d be amazing for gossip if it’s true, but who seriously would believe Rhiannon gives a flying F that Drake is seeing someone. That’s just pure stock storyline from a tabloid.
Famous couple splits, and he’s on to a new partner? Ex *must* be pining away.
As if she’d give it a second though. A good eye roll, maybe, but that’s about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least Drake is accomplished in his field. Definite upgrade from Casper Smart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse