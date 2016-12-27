Jennifer Lopez canceled her NYE performance to spend time with Drake

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

As I said last week, I’m all for this Drake-Jennifer Lopez romance. Drake and J.Lo have seemingly been spending more time together in the past few weeks, although the official explanation is that they’re working together, probably recording something for Jennifer’s new album. Which is incidentally the excuse that was given for Drake and Taylor Swift. Hm. Anyway, I do think the Drake-J.Lo rumors have legs, moreso than Drake and Taylor Swift. Now there are two more pieces of evidence to support the theory. One, The Sun’s gossip guy claims that they’re happening, for sure:

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are making more than just sweet music. I can reveal the music superstars are officially dating — making them pop’s latest power couple. With Drake having recently turned 30 and J-Lo aged 47, it puts a 17-year age gap between the pair. But as word of their romance spreads across Hollywood there is one person who is not best pleased — Drake’s ex RIHANNA. RiRi and Drake only recently ended the latest leg of their long, drawn-out love affair and the news that he has already moved on — let alone with one of her fellow stars — has not gone down well. A source revealed: “Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item. They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn’t bother them. They have fun together and that’s all that matters. People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”

[From The Sun]

Are Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez close at all though? I don’t have any memory of Rihanna and J.Lo ever having any kind of serious friendship at all. It’s more likely that they’re industry-friendly. Besides, Rihanna made it pretty clear that she was done with Drake. What is he supposed to do, never date anyone else again? As for the second piece of evidence supporting this “J.Lo and Drake are totally together” theory, Page Six had this:

Jennifer Lopez bailed on her New Year’s Eve gig at Miami nightclub E11even because she wants to spend time with Drake. “He will be in Vegas and she wants to hang out with him,” a source told Page Six. On Monday, J.Lo’s rep said that she canceled for “personal and family time” after a grueling year. But the singer’s been seen getting cozy with Drake in LA, canoodling at a dinner at Delilah dinner and sharing lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air. Her rep told us, “They are spending time together, working on a new music project.”

[From Page Six]

Apparently, Jennifer was going to collect $1 million for that Miami performance, which is a pretty big deal. I mean, she has crazy money anyway so it’s not like she needs that $1 million. But it’s surprising that she would choose Drake over getting paid. Then again, that’s Jenny – in love with love. Considering she never married Casper Smart, I do think she’s learning though. Maybe this Drake thing will just be something fun for both of them.

Also – apparently they were hanging out with a magician a few days ago?

#Drake and #JenniferLopez doing the trust fall #WSHH A video posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:04pm PST