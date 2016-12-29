Priyanka Chopra on being a sex symbol: ‘Being objectified is part of my job’

The Baywatch movie doesn’t even come out until May 2017 but I guess the promotion can never start too early, because I feel like Priyanka Chopra has been talking about it for months already. Priyanka has a new interview with Cosmopolitan about why she signed on to play the villain in a film adaptation of a TV show that was popular because big-busted women ran around in red swimsuits. As it turns out, Priyanka completely understands that part of her job is being objectified and she’s sort of fine with it.

Whether she’s proud of being a sex symbol: “Yes, being objectified is part of my job. I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol, because I’m an actress and it’s the nature of what I do. But I don’t think being a sex symbol is something you want to aim for. Of course you want to be hot, but that’s not all you want to stand for.” On her fabulous bouncy Baywatch hair: “My hair always had to be blown out, which was hard to achieve because it gets frizzy. So the stylists on set were always blowing it straight and using serum to keep it smooth. But I also found that if I used the new Pantene shampoo and then left the conditioner on my hair for 10 minutes, it was much easier to deal with the next day. With my job, I don’t have the time to deal with my hair all of the time, so it’s important to find the right products and not use too much of them. I think it’s really gross when you have too many things in your hair anyway and someone tries to touch it. Can you imagine your boyfriend trying to put his hands in your hair with a ton of product in it? How unromantic is that?!”

[From Cosmopolitan]

I find her comments about being objectified rather honest and pragmatic. I mean, you don’t sign on to the Baywatch movie because you want people to notice your stellar acting skills. When you’re a beautiful actress, of course you’re going to be seen as a sex symbol, and of course you’re going to be objectified. It’s not the best but it’s what happens. As for the conversation about her hair… she has great hair naturally, but I suspect the salt in the air and in the ocean probably dries out her hair like crazy, thus she needs extra conditioner. I also use Pantene! It works great on my Indian hair.