Kanye West & Kim Kardashian barely spoke to each other over the holiday

Here are some photos of Kanye West going to the movies in Hollywood yesterday. I think he went to the movies by himself? No, maybe not – he seemed to get into the passenger’s side of the car, so I guess he went to the movies with a friend, but no one from the Kardashian-Jenner family. Before Christmas, the conversation was all about “will Kanye and Kim announce their divorce soon?” And what’s happening post-Christmas? Same thing, really. The conversation is about whether Kim and Kanye spent any time together over the holiday. They didn’t even go to Kris Jenner’s Christmas party together, although I think Kanye was there.

Rumors are surfacing of a Kimye breakup after Kanye West was a no-show at the Kardashians’ 2016 Christmas bash on Saturday night. Photos of the star-studded party show a sultry Kim Kardashian sporting a lip ring — but not a wedding ring. That prompted London’s The Sun to report that she “ordered” Kanye to stay away from the star-studded party, which featured a performance from John Legend. “She didn’t want Kanye at her mum’s Christmas bash this year, as she felt it was the first time she could really let her hair down,” an insider told The Sun. Kanye defied Kim’s orders and made a late-night appearance at the Christmas party, according to The Sun. But his remains notably absent from photos of the party, according to pics posted on Snapchat and Instagram by Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. On Friday, one night earlier, the celebrity couple was spotted together at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center for a showing of the Nutcracker ballet with daughter North West. The rumored breakup comes after the rap mogul allegedly suffered a breakdown, prompting him to cancel his remaining 2016 tour dates and sparking anger from fans.

[From Page Six]

As if on cue, People Magazine did a story about exactly what went down. Kim really did go to her mother’s party without Kanye and he turned up hours later, after he got back from the movies. As for Christmas Day….

On Christmas Day, the source confirms the couple celebrated at Kourtney Kardashian‘s house with their two kids, North, 3, and Saint, 1, and the rest of the family before returning to their Bel Air home together later Sunday night. According to the source, the two kept their distance and “barely spoke” during the Saturday bash. Several sources have previously confirmed to PEOPLE in recent weeks that the couple’s marriage has been under strain since West’s health crisis hit — less than two months after his wife’s terrifying robbery at gunpoint in Paris. “They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” says the source. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.”

[From People]

Ouch. When you can’t even get along and speak to each other on Christmas Day, you know there are big problems. So… are we going to get the divorce announcement in the new year? Or do you think Yeezy and Kim will try to hold it together a bit longer?