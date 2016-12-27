‘Assassin’s Creed’ might be Michael Fassbender’s worst-reviewed film to date

wenn30615665

Bad news for Michael Fassbender. His baby, Assassin’s Creed, is a big ol’ bomb. Assassin’s Creed was Fassbender’s second attempt at producing a feature-length film, and the studio ended up sinking more than $125 million into the production. Part of the problem was absolutely the fact that AC opened one week after Rogue One. Another part of the problem is that Assassin’s Creed is apparently a bad movie. Rotten Tomatoes has the film at 19% among top critics, and the reviews were pretty bad across the board, with words like “joyless,” “uneven” and “terrible” cropping up consistently. ABC News even put the blame on Fassbender, calling the film the “worst movie” of his career and blaming him for even making the film. In any case, it actually made more money than I was expecting: $22.5 million over its opening throughout six days.

Two more pieces of Fassbender news. One, Fassy apparently didn’t have time to appear in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, because as I think we’re starting to learn, he has terrible taste in projects these days. Fassy dropped the piece of gossip to MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, saying that he met JJ Abrams about a role, that they “had a conversation. I’m pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer [while] he was kick-starting that.” He doesn’t mention which role he might have been up for, but the nerds are theorizing that it was either Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) or General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson). I think it was probably Hux, don’t you? I would imagine that Domhnall and Fassbender are often up for the same roles.

Last thing: the first trailer for Alien: Covenant is here, with Fassy playing another android helper-robot, probably just a different version of the same robot (David) he played in Prometheus. In the future, everyone has a well-hung Irish-German sex robot with shark teeth. While I absolutely hated Prometheus, Covenant looks… good. The shower scene, you guys.

wenn30568834

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “‘Assassin’s Creed’ might be Michael Fassbender’s worst-reviewed film to date”

  1. SBS says:
    December 27, 2016 at 7:09 am

    It’s at 19%, not much better but still… and has 66% amongst people who’ve seen it.

    He’s two different androids in Alien Covenant; David and Walter.

    Reply
  2. Megan says:
    December 27, 2016 at 7:14 am

    If you seek immortality, don’t turn down an offer to be part of the Star Wars franchise.

    Reply
  3. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    December 27, 2016 at 7:17 am

    Where’s Noomi Rapace? I only saw Prometheus for her and probably won’t see this if they just killed Shaw off screen.

    Michael needs to fire whoever got him into this film and go back to making smaller projects. He is a dramatic actor and should stick to that instead of signing up for these tent pole projects that end up being duds. He is too good of an actor to be wasted on these types of movies.

    Reply
  4. EMAu says:
    December 27, 2016 at 7:21 am

    No way I’m ever watching Prometheus anything. Rubbish,

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment