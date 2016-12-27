‘Assassin’s Creed’ might be Michael Fassbender’s worst-reviewed film to date

Bad news for Michael Fassbender. His baby, Assassin’s Creed, is a big ol’ bomb. Assassin’s Creed was Fassbender’s second attempt at producing a feature-length film, and the studio ended up sinking more than $125 million into the production. Part of the problem was absolutely the fact that AC opened one week after Rogue One. Another part of the problem is that Assassin’s Creed is apparently a bad movie. Rotten Tomatoes has the film at 19% among top critics, and the reviews were pretty bad across the board, with words like “joyless,” “uneven” and “terrible” cropping up consistently. ABC News even put the blame on Fassbender, calling the film the “worst movie” of his career and blaming him for even making the film. In any case, it actually made more money than I was expecting: $22.5 million over its opening throughout six days.
Two more pieces of Fassbender news. One, Fassy apparently didn’t have time to appear in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, because as I think we’re starting to learn, he has terrible taste in projects these days. Fassy dropped the piece of gossip to MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, saying that he met JJ Abrams about a role, that they “had a conversation. I’m pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer [while] he was kick-starting that.” He doesn’t mention which role he might have been up for, but the nerds are theorizing that it was either Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) or General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson). I think it was probably Hux, don’t you? I would imagine that Domhnall and Fassbender are often up for the same roles.
Last thing: the first trailer for Alien: Covenant is here, with Fassy playing another android helper-robot, probably just a different version of the same robot (David) he played in Prometheus. In the future, everyone has a well-hung Irish-German sex robot with shark teeth. While I absolutely hated Prometheus, Covenant looks… good. The shower scene, you guys.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s at 19%, not much better but still… and has 66% amongst people who’ve seen it.
He’s two different androids in Alien Covenant; David and Walter.
If you seek immortality, don’t turn down an offer to be part of the Star Wars franchise.
Well, he says he was committed to other projects at the time. Perhaps he didn’t want to turn down a role but had no choice.
Ain’t that the truth? Even actors with one minute, one-line roles in a Star Wars movie are making money on the convention circuit. It’s quite amazing.
I actually think he would have been a good Hux.
Where’s Noomi Rapace? I only saw Prometheus for her and probably won’t see this if they just killed Shaw off screen.
Michael needs to fire whoever got him into this film and go back to making smaller projects. He is a dramatic actor and should stick to that instead of signing up for these tent pole projects that end up being duds. He is too good of an actor to be wasted on these types of movies.
Same thing happened with Colin Farrell, couple of great performances in smaller films and studios wanted to make him into a leading man, blockbuster type but it just didn’t work, actors like Farrell and Fassbender are better off long term in “smaller” films.
Agree with both of you.
She did shoot scenes for it but they’ll probably keep her part secret as much as possible, could just be a cameo.
Yeah, I read that her part is pretty small. Which is disappointing, because Noomi was the best part of Prometheus. Although Prometheus was a deeply flawed movie, it had some good ideas and I was looking forward to a sequel about Elizabeth Shaw’s search for the Engineers. Alien:Covenant just looks like a sub-par rehash of Alien and Aliens.
As for Fassbender, he’s a great actor but I really don’t know what he was thinking with this movie. And whyyy did they have to spend $125 million on it?! They were just setting themselves up for failure with that budget, and opening 1 week after Rogue One.
@JulP It hasn’t opened here yet so I haven’t seen it and can’t say anything about the quality. But given that he’s been onboard developing it since like 2012 he must really believe in the concept. People I know who’ve seen it thought it was a good action/fantasy movie.
His smaller projects have not fared too well recently either. He got the Oscar nomination for Steve Jobs but it did not do all that well at the box office, nor did MacBeth or Light Between the Oceans. The last two really small films of his were Slow West and Frank.
I really enjoyed Slow West, but Frank was brilliant. I fell in love with Michael after watching that, though you don’t see his face for 99% of the film , but the whole cast was wonderful
I really enjoyed both of those films and Slow West had the added joy of The Hound!
No way I’m ever watching Prometheus anything. Rubbish,
