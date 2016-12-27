‘Assassin’s Creed’ might be Michael Fassbender’s worst-reviewed film to date

Bad news for Michael Fassbender. His baby, Assassin’s Creed, is a big ol’ bomb. Assassin’s Creed was Fassbender’s second attempt at producing a feature-length film, and the studio ended up sinking more than $125 million into the production. Part of the problem was absolutely the fact that AC opened one week after Rogue One. Another part of the problem is that Assassin’s Creed is apparently a bad movie. Rotten Tomatoes has the film at 19% among top critics, and the reviews were pretty bad across the board, with words like “joyless,” “uneven” and “terrible” cropping up consistently. ABC News even put the blame on Fassbender, calling the film the “worst movie” of his career and blaming him for even making the film. In any case, it actually made more money than I was expecting: $22.5 million over its opening throughout six days.

Two more pieces of Fassbender news. One, Fassy apparently didn’t have time to appear in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, because as I think we’re starting to learn, he has terrible taste in projects these days. Fassy dropped the piece of gossip to MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, saying that he met JJ Abrams about a role, that they “had a conversation. I’m pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer [while] he was kick-starting that.” He doesn’t mention which role he might have been up for, but the nerds are theorizing that it was either Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) or General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson). I think it was probably Hux, don’t you? I would imagine that Domhnall and Fassbender are often up for the same roles.

Last thing: the first trailer for Alien: Covenant is here, with Fassy playing another android helper-robot, probably just a different version of the same robot (David) he played in Prometheus. In the future, everyone has a well-hung Irish-German sex robot with shark teeth. While I absolutely hated Prometheus, Covenant looks… good. The shower scene, you guys.