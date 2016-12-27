George Michael gave away millions to charity and worked to keep it private

We may have thought that this year couldn’t get any worse, but then we heard that George Michael had passed away on Christmas Day. We’ve lost so many music legends this year and George’s passing hit many of us hard. Tributes and sad shocked responses have been flooding social media from celebrities and people who knew the late great performer. One thing we learned about George that hasn’t been widely public until now is the fact that he’s been quietly generous and charitable for years. It’s bittersweet that we’re learning this after he passed, and it speaks to the kind of person he was. In fact George gave very large donations to charity and worked hard to ensure he received no publicity for them whatsoever.
Since Michael’s death, charities and fans have revealed that the iconic singer was also a dedicated philanthropist — making large donations, and working hard to keep them out of the public eye.
Among the charities he quietly aided, The Associated Press reports, were Macmillan Cancer Support, Childline, and the London-based HIV-awareness organization Terrence Higgins Trust.
Michael donated the royalties from “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” his 1991 duet with Elton John, to the Trust, the AP reports. Michael kept his repeated donations to the Trust private.
The proceeds from the 1996 song “Jesus to a Child” went to Childline, the wire service says. The founder of the organization told the AP that Michael had donated millions of dollars over the years, and was “determined” that no one outside the charity know how much he had given.
And on Twitter, news of more donations — big and small — have been spilling out. DJ Mick Brown said when he would run a charity drive at Easter, George would call in every year, at the same time, with a 100,000-pound donation (more than $122,000 today; it would have been worth even more at previous exchange rates).
Here are some tweets from people who had personal knowledge of George’s philanthropy. He gave money to a woman on Deal or No Deal who was in need of IVF treatments and she’s only just finding out now who her benefactor was:
Incredible that this lady has only just found out that #georgemichael donated this money to her. How amazing, @richardosman. #RIPGeorge pic.twitter.com/NAa4xyxXl1
— Chris Percival (@ChrisPercival_) December 26, 2016
I wrote in a piece ages ago about a celeb I'd worked with tipping a barmaid £5k because she was a student nurse in debt. Was George Michael.
— Sali Hughes (@salihughes) December 26, 2016
George Michael was also the only star on HWTBAMillionaire who, when gambling all the charity's cash, said "if I lose it, I'll just pay it".
— Sali Hughes (@salihughes) December 26, 2016
George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was
— EMILYNE MONDO (@EmilyneMondo) December 26, 2016
A lady from a children's charity once told me they were only still afloat because of George Michael ❤ https://t.co/W0vs3QxN1E
— Kate Waugh (@katewaugh) December 26, 2016
Ok now I’m getting teary eyed. There are so many sweet stories of George giving his time and money to people in need that the tweets read like a schmaltzy Christmas Hallmark movie. Here’s a rich and famous pop star whom the public knows has addiction issues but doesn’t realize also works tirelessly to help others. George Michael gave people a lot more than memorable music.
George was with his long term boyfriend, celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, at the time he passed. Fadi tweeted a message about finding George in bed “peacefully” and added “I will never stop missing you.” George’s former partner, Kenny Goss, has also issued a message about his passing and said that he’s “heartbroken.” We don’t know how George passed, but his death is not being treated as suspicious and his manager has said that George died of heart failure. RIP George Michael, we will miss you.
#GeorgeMichael was a dog lover too ~ that tells you a lot about a human. The way he looks at his Labradors with so much love #RIPGeorge pic.twitter.com/APwiaOE7bG
— The 80s Girl (@The1980sGirl) December 26, 2016
#GeorgeMichael was a champion for LGBTQ rights and a true Global Citizen. #RIPGeorge pic.twitter.com/rBjo17ajPb
— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) December 26, 2016
Photos credit: WENN, FameFlynet and Pacific Coast News
I have so many of his songs on my playlist. So much great music. Don’t let the sun go down on me is one of my favorite duets ever.
R.I.P. George, you will be missed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my heart.I hope..no I know that this soul is somewhere really beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, this is making me cry.
May this sweet and beautiful soul rest in peace, and if his spirit could somehow hear us all now, please allow me to add my voice to the chorus of those who say thank you, George Michael, for all that you did and gave and brought to others during your time on this earth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The world was blessed to be allowed to have ‘known’ George Michael.
Not know him in Persona in most Cases, but know a small part of his loving Heart through his Songs and the numerous ways in which he helped others.
I always felt sorry that his life was so troubled and quite a lot people were cruel to him after he came out officially, but i am glad that he still lived and loved without a care about the vitriol others were speaking.
Thank you for so many great Songs and beeing so faboulus.
RIP
George
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. The filthy British tabloids are now hailing him as a legend after decades of spiteful homophobic reporting. The way he refused to bow to them and apologise for himself was heroic, regardless of any of his own personal problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a beautiful soul lost too soon. RIP George.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He also paid £1.5m for John Lennon’s piano so that it could continue to be accessible to the public in the Beatles museum, held a free concert exclusively for NHS nurses, played a miners benefit gig during the strike, added Andrew Ridgeley as a writing credit to Careless Whisper although it was a song he’d written at 17 so that Ridgeley would never have to worry about money, and paid living expenses for Marc Bolan’s son.
The list is honestly endless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG. Sobbing.
I had no idea. What a beautiful soul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His butt looked so good in Faith. 😔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww, what a good guy. We should all leave some version of something so good when we move on, but he Left us far too soon. Condolences to his family and friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a beautiful soul…may he Rest In Peace. Just like Prince and Bowie, he left his music legacy for us to remember him always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor Swift would never.
He was an amazing artist with an amazing heart. I wish he’d gotten one last album out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everybody go download “Freedom! 90″ and reeeeeally listen to the lyrics. They’re illuminating. RIP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse