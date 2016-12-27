Lucy Hale to hackers: ‘I will not apologize for having a personal life’



Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars was a recent victim of hackers who found nude photos of her (presumably through the cloud as that’s how so many people are hacked) which were posted to a website. Lucy’s lawyers sent a takedown message to the site (which I’m not naming because I’m still cringing after looking at it for less than a minute) and they eventually complied with a string of insults and by replacing Lucy’s other nude photos with some of Lucy’s head photoshopped on someone else’s body. These are not reasonable people who are hacking and disseminating celebrity nudes, and Lucy had a very badass response to them. This is what she posted to Twitter in response. This news came out a little before Christmas but I was so impressed with Lucy’s statement that I still wanted to talk about it.

This exactly: “Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated… I will not apologize for having a personal life.” In just that short sentence in a quick paragraph she summed up all the celebrity hackings. None of these women, and let’s face it the vast majority are women, should feel like they have to apologize after they’ve been stolen from and violated. I can’t imagine how it must feel to have your personal pictures released on the Internet, and in no stretch of the imagination is it anyone’s fault for getting them hacked. That’s blaming the victim for trusting the locks that came with their house.

Here are some cute pictures from Lucy’s Instagram. I love the matching elf outfits she wore with her family for Christmas! Also, Lucy’s dog is named Elvis, she adopted him as a puppy this summer, and check out the cute hoodie she has with her dog’s breed on it! (I think Elvis is a maltese or maltipoo breed but I can’t confirm that.)

Just two little Keebler elves excited for Santa A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:55pm PST

Merry, Merry from mine to yours ! Happy elfin holidays 🌟 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:17pm PST

Home ⭐️ A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:22pm PST

My @darling issue is out and available now just in time for Christmas 🐤 shot by @wearetherhoads –hair by @kristin_ess –makeup by @kdeenihan –styling by @alyssasutterstylist A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:42pm PST

I want to hug and squeeze this dog!

Everyone say hello to my new baby Elvis. I'm so in love it hurts 😍 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 21, 2016 at 7:13pm PDT