Kris Jenner didn’t give Blac Chyna a Christmas stocking: petty, rude or funny?

Maybe it was because I was still sick as a dog over Christmas, but it really felt like Christmas this year was especially subdued, all over the country and possibly all over the world, right? Like, I always get into the Christmas spirit in the week before the holiday, and I get into the Christmas specials and I listen to Christmas music and everything feels so festive. But not this year. It was weird. I was reminded of that as I looked at these photos of Blac Chyna – she went and got a manicure and pedicure on the day after Christmas. Are mani-pedis festive? Who knows.
Chyna probably didn’t have a great Christmas either. A week before the holiday, she got into a huge fight with Rob and apparently left their home and she took their baby (Dream). TMZ reported a few days ago that the fight was for real, and they didn’t even film it for their reality show. However, Chyna and Rob did get back together a few days before Christmas, but the Kardashian-Jenners were not about forgive and forget. Chyna was not invited to Kris Jenner’s big holiday party, and to make matters even pettier, Chyna did not even get a personalized stocking!
It was an extravagant Christmas for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as Kylie Jenner showed the world through her Snapchat on Sunday morning. The family, who traditionally gather to celebrate Christmas morning at Kris Jenner‘s home, were all dressed in coordinating onesies as they celebrated the day and exchanged gifts. As is Kris’ tradition, stockings bearing the names of everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family were laid out — although Blac Chyna‘s stocking was noticeably left out of the lineup. (However, there were stockings for her two children — King, from her previous relationship with Tyga, who got his own stocking, and Dream, her daughter with Rob Kardashian.)
Khloé Kardashian also did not have a stocking in this year’s lineup but that probably was because she was spending Christmas morning with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Ohio.
Chyna has had a strained relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners, particularly after she and Rob had an explosive fight on social media on Dec. 17 after Chyna allegedly moved out of the couple’s shared home. The couple appeared to have made up after the fight and spent the night before Christmas Eve together with their daughter. A source previously told PEOPLE that the Kardashian-Jenners were trying to “distance themselves” from Chyna.
“They can’t stand the toxic relationship,” the source said, adding that Chyna wasn’t invited to Kris’ annual star-studded Christmas party on Saturday. (Indeed it did not appear that Chyna was at the bash from the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ many Snapchats.)
I’m including the stocking photo below. I guess props to Kris for not shunning Chyna’s children – Dream and King were both included. Hell, even TYGA got his own stocking. But not Rob’s fiancée. I guess I really don’t blame Kris for that – Chyna and Rob are both trainwrecks.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Petty. And if Kris went so far as to get them for Dream and King, then she probably already had one for Chyna and made it a point not to include it in the picture, which is a jerk move. All that being said, however, if Rob were my son, I’d probably do the same. It’s a warning shot to Chyna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kris would be wise to keep things cordial with Chyna if she wants a relationship with her granddaughter. This kind of petty nonsense is just mean and immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she is OK with Tyga, the guy that was preying on her underage daughter? What is wrong with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Scott, who has been an emotionally abusive drunk…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get why Tyra has one but I guess since it’s been a while she probably had too. But I hear the pushback is because Chyna was beating up on rob and Kris’ bf had to pull her off. If that’s true I understand why none of his sisters want anything to do with her or their relationship anymore. It’s probably exhausting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I’m not surprised that she didn’t get a stocking. The family doesn’t like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom got presents for my cat this year. So obviously this is petty (and funny), because if my cat get Christmas presents from the in-laws but Chyna doesn’t… that says a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So freaking petty and also exactly what I would expect from her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more I think of this the more I think it’s such a mean move on her part. I’m three months postpartum and those first six weeks are HARD. Not to mention the very real hormones that can cause you to cry at the drop of a hat. Being left out of a stocking would have sent me to tears. Chyna might not care but why wouldn’t you try to be as sensitive as possible to someone who just had a baby? Hold off on the power moves until some time has passed and she’s out of the new baby fog at least. These people are the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is completely petty, but considering the whole family is trash, including Blac Chyna, not exactly surprising. As ever, the only ones I feel bad for are the kids, who are going to start being indoctrinated into this mess as soon as PMK can arrange it.
At any rate, all of this is just fodder for their shows. Chyna is getting a paycheck either way, so I’m sure she’s not spending a lot of hours crying about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care what these people do or don’t do, except for Khloe. I can’t wait till she reaches her expiration date on Tristan Thompson. I don’t want history to repeat itself with the kurse of the kardashians. James Harden please come and get her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Khloe also doesn’t have a stocking in that photo. Is Kris on the outs with Khloe, too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse