Zoe Kravitz doesn’t really hide her personal life, but she doesn’t exploit it either. She’s managed to find that balance of “holding hands with her boyfriend in public” and “not walking the red carpet with the latest boyfriend.” It’s a weird balance, but she does it well. For the first half of the year, Zoe was dating singer Twin Shadow, but the relationship seemed to fall apart by the end of the summer. Then in October, she “went public” with actor Karl Glusman. There was a bit of a kerfuffle because when the first photos of Karl and Zoe came out, no one could ID Karl. No one knew who he was. I’m still not completely sure who he is, but you can see his IMDB page here – he’s in Nocturnal Animals, The Neon Demon and the new Netflix show Gypsy.

Anyway, Zoe and Karl took their love to Miami. They were photographed playing on the beach on Christmas Eve, and I sort of believe they probably spent the holiday there, together, possibly without their families. I mean… sure. I think it’s totally fine to spend Christmas/Hanukkah at the beach with your boyfriend and not your family. But she’s been dating this guy for (at most) like three months? Would you choose a boyfriend of three months over a holiday with your mom and siblings? Granted, I’m pretty sure Lenny Kravitz has a place in Miami, so maybe Zoe and Karl spent the holiday with her dad.

Also: what do you think of Zoe’s blonde hair? I think it’s too white-blonde.

8 Responses to “Zoe Kravitz spent the holiday in Miami, making out with her boyfriend”

  1. Danielle says:
    December 28, 2016 at 7:18 am

    I wondered about celebs spending time with new bfs/gfs rather than family after reading glasses the kstew post.

  2. smcollins says:
    December 28, 2016 at 7:21 am

    As drop-dead gorgeous as she is that shade of blonde does nothing for her. Too severe in my opinion, but if she likes it…

  3. freebunny says:
    December 28, 2016 at 7:27 am

    Lol, don’t forget Karl’s biggest role in Love.
    I mean, I like the guy, he’s lovely but I can say I know him very intimately.

  4. als says:
    December 28, 2016 at 7:29 am

    I think Zoe resembles Gwen Stefani a lot. They both have edgy looks and relationships addicted personalities.

  5. Snowflake says:
    December 28, 2016 at 7:47 am

    Lenny Kravitz has a place in Miami? *Packing bags, loading car*

  6. KC says:
    December 28, 2016 at 7:54 am

    Don’t like the blonde. Anyway, considering who her stepdad is I’ve always thought it was interesting that she looks like Daenaerys from GOT. With that blonde hair I think she’s now a dead-ringer for the character.

  7. ria says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:24 am

    Her Mama looks so pretty, her Papa so cool, her Stepdad so awesome, maybe she is still searching out what look works for her.

