Lin-Manuel Miranda: ‘I know what I’m going to fight for in the years to come’

Several months ago, I was reading a profile of Lin-Manuel Miranda and the writer sort of half-joked that Lin-Manuel could complete his EGOT by winning an Oscar for the songs he wrote for Moana. Since I hadn’t heard much about Moana at that time, I was like, “Yeah, that’s not going to happen.” Skip ahead to present day and Moana is a huge hit and the songs Lin-Manuel wrote for the film are being praised around the world. Moana has become another “feminist Disney princess” movie and Lin-Manuel has a real shot at collecting an Oscar in a few months, thus completing his EGOT (Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony). He already has the EGT, he just needs to O. Anyway, Lin-Manuel talked about all of that and much more in a new interview with The Daily Beast. The whole piece is worth a read – go here. Some highlights:
The feminism of his Moana songs: “With both of the songs “Where You Are” and “How Far I’ll Go,” you have a character who is being prescribed a role by her community. This is a role you are meant to play, and you will be happier if you just play it. I think that strikes a chord for just about anyone. Our family puts us in a role based on whether you’re a younger sibling or an older sibling; whether you are in a society in which women are allowed to play this but not this; or boys are allowed to play with these toys but not these toys. Did you see that amazing “Wells for Boys” sketch on Saturday Night Live? It nailed that notion of ‘What are you allowed to play with? and what speaks to you when you’re a child that society doesn’t necessarily let you play with? I think “Where You Are” speaks very specifically to Moana and her island and her individual story, but I think it strikes a deeper chord of ‘What do you do when your individual world wants you to be this, and you want to be this?’
How he’s coping with Trump’s victory: “Obviously I supported the other team quite publicly, and I found myself in a very weird circumstance where I was on a plane on Election Day headed from London to Mexico to do press [for Moana], and so I was sad to be away from my family—because you want to be close to your family when momentous events happen—and, in addition to the disappointment that comes with not having your candidate win, I went through that before. I remember going through that in 2000 not knowing who was president, with Gore conceding and then taking it back. It’s interesting how kids who are voting now don’t remember that. That felt way scarier in a way because we didn’t even have a president. You’re supposed to have someone by the end of the night. But I woke up with a very pronounced case of moral clarity. In addition to the disappointment, it was like, oh, this does not change the things that I believe in. The things that I believe in that this candidate doesn’t means we’re going to have to fight for them. You don’t want to go backwards when it comes to our LGBT brothers and sisters; you don’t want to go backwards when it comes to the disenfranchisement of voters of color. We have to keep fighting for the things we believe in, and it just made that very clear: I know who I am, and I know what I’m going to fight for in the years to come. That felt like the tonic of it.”
He’s a vocal supporter of Planned Parenthood: “People are going to believe what they’re going to believe. For me, my mother is on the board of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and my mother has her own personal stories with Planned Parenthood. That’s an organization that’s really saved lives time and again. The thing it’s controversial for [abortion] is a very small part of the health services it provides, and so, like I said, this is a way to support something that is so important. It’s a no-brainer, and the fun bonus is that my mom gets to look like the cool board member because of our efforts. I’m happy to support it, and that’s just that. Women’s health is a priority, it’s worth protecting, and if I can be of service in that way, then that’s how I’ll be of service. Full stop.
I didn’t know he was so involved with supporting Planned Parenthood, and I didn’t know his mom is on the board of PP’s Action Fund. Bless him and bless his mom. What a great ally he is for women too, across the board. I love what he says about the feminism of Moana, and I love what he says about knowing what he believes in and what he will fight for in the years to come. There’s a clarity there that I feel too – it’s not like “maybe we need to change our ideas to succeed.” It’s more like “No, we don’t need to change, we’re right and we just need to fight for all of this.”
NYC in the house! Love Lin-Manuel. I actually considered writing him in for president this past election. He is a strong, compassionate genius and a true ally.
Planned parenthood is doing gods work. It empowers women to take their sexual health into their own hands and put them in control of their own bodies. I just have a really hard time imagining an argument that is reasonable against it… including religion. I am not a Christian, nor do I know a lot about it but correct me if I’m wrong but no one can judge a person for their choices in that religion other than your god… or Jesus maybe I’m not sure, but still seems like a lot of judgment that directly conflicts with the beliefs they use as the back bone of their argument.
Also Moana is amazing, please please please more princesses that don’t NEED a prince.
Jesus tells his disciples to “judge not lest ye be judged” and “love one another as yourself.” Well, it’s apparent that Christians don’t practice either of those beliefs. I was raised in a Christian household, but as an adult, I don’t belong to any organized religion and just consider myself a spiritual person. The hypocrisy of religious people (not just Christians) have left me disallusioned. I pray for the day that God’s name will no longer be invoked in the evil that people do.
You know what I completely understand that. I am Chinese both by birth and ethnicity and I married a man Canadian by birth, Chinese by ethnicity. I am and always have been a practicing Buddhist which where I am from is the common religion. I have had a hard time culturally integrating and it’s driven me into what my kids call an ethnic bubble. It’s not anywhere as bad in Canada, but people using prejudice and bigotry but citing religion when it suited them in America was a huge reason why I have had issues.
My opinion is religious beliefs have no place in politics, thus arguments citing religion are invalid. Freedom of religion doesn’t mean you can forcefully impose your religious beliefs on everyone.
He’s a very active supporter of PP and is currently raffeling off tics to see Hamilton in 3 cities for donations to PP. He’s raised major $$’s
Couldn’t possibly love this man more…..
He is currently holding a raffle on FB where you get an entry for a $10 donation to PP and get a chance to win Hamilton tickets to all the cities it is showing. It’s a really good cause but I highly recommend avoiding the comments section for those posts as it will probably give you cancer.
Can we please stop making ‘cancer’ a pejorative insult? People die, suffer and families are torn apart by it. Let’s not make that another word we rebrand to mean something new. It cheapens it and let’s add Autistic, Hitler and Nazi to the list of words that are now being overused out of context and getting their actual meaning warped to the point it cheapens it for those who suffered or currently struggle.
He’s such a talented man. So glad to see his commitment and love that he lends his voice to causes he believes in. I agree with his views that now is not the time to wither, but to stand strong, soldier on and know what you have to do.
What a refreshing interview, after slogging through so many tone-deaf or pretentious or inarticulate celeb interviews this year. He’s a very thoughtful and interesting man and multi-talented artist.
