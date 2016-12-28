Victoria Beckham has told her family that she’s getting an OBE this year

Is there anything better than vintage Posh & Becks photos? No, there is not. These are photos from 2003, when David Beckham was awarded an OBE – an Officer of the British Empire – for his contributions to sports and British culture. Victoria Beckham and his parents accompanied David to Buckingham Palace for the honors ceremony, and Posh and Becks posed outside of the palace. Well now thirteen years later, Posh and Becks are heading back to Buckingham Palace. This time, Victoria is receiving an OBE for her contributions to fashion and charity. So… no Vogue cover, but an OBE. Good for her.

Victoria Beckham has been named on the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list, she revealed to her family this Christmas. Expecting an OBE for her fashion empire and body of charity work, the mother-of-four will follow in famous husband David’s footsteps, 13 years after he received his nod from the Queen.

Sources close to the family told MailOnline on Wednesday that Victoria, 42, was ‘delighted and humbled for the recognition’.

The insider revealed: ‘Victoria is incredibly proud of the fashion brand she has built and ever thankful for her amazing team.’

Victoria told her family – sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 11, along with five-year-old daughter Harper – during the festive period, when it is understood that they retreated for a private family break in the Maldives. Having transferred her skills from singing to designing, former Spice Girl Victoria is recognised for her work in fashion, most notably her eponymous clothes label. But we’re told she is especially pleased to be receiving the Order of the British Empire honour for her humanitarian work. The source continued: ‘She is especially thrilled that her philanthropic work as a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador, creating a voice and awareness for women with HIV that suffer prejudice and discrimination has been recognised in this way.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I always have to look it up, whenever I write these “so-and-so is getting blah honor” stories, because I always have to remind myself which is the bottom-of-the-barrel honor. The MBE is the lowest order (Member of the British Empire), then in ascending order: OBE, then CBE (Commander), then a knighthood or damehood (KBE/DBE), then the highest civilian honor is GBE, Knight Grand Cross or Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Personally, I think both Victoria AND David have reached the point where they could be CBEs. I mean, Benedict Cumberbatch is a CBE and Posh & Becks have done more for Great Britain than Bendy.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

 

4 Responses to “Victoria Beckham has told her family that she’s getting an OBE this year”

  1. Annetommy says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:43 am

    Order of the Bitchy Expression? Well deserved. Like David’s Order of the Beefcake Exhibitionist.

    Reply
  2. Dani says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:51 am

    Her face is so different holy crap. She lost way too much weight and over did it with the fillers.

    Reply
  3. Kiki says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:54 am

    She created an empire for herself. She was a Spice girl. She married a Football Icon and created a Fashion House. Why not be Knighted.

    And the rest of the Spice Girls should also be Knighted as well. Wouldn’t that be great?

    Reply

