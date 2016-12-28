“Taylor Swift surprised a 96-year-old veteran for Christmas” links
  • December 28, 2016

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Taylor Swift surprised a 96-year-old Swifty-fanatic for Christmas. [Dlisted]
Carrie Fisher worked for years as a script doctor. [LaineyGossip]
Gremlins 3 might be coming soon. [The Blemish]
More rumors about Kim Kardashian & Kanye West. [Starcasm]
I really dislike Izabel Goulart’s bikini. [Celebslam]
Would you buy this groovy Palm Springs shag-pad? [OMG Blog]
Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid are still happening. [JustJared]
I don’t have any tattoos either, but it’s just laziness on my part. [XOJane]
Carrie Fisher was already wrapped on Star Wars Episode VIII. [IDLY]
Charlie Sheen was a rabbi for Sean Penn. [Seriously OMG WTF]
The best entertainment photos of 2016. [Socialite Life]

tay1

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Taylor Swift surprised a 96-year-old veteran for Christmas” links”

  1. OTHER RENEE says:
    December 28, 2016 at 10:29 am

    Huge kudos to Taylor for this kindness.

    Reply
  2. Snowflake says:
    December 28, 2016 at 11:13 am

    Cool

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment