“Taylor Swift surprised a 96-year-old veteran for Christmas” links

Taylor Swift crashing our family Christmas was just a dream right??? #TaylorSwift #WWIIVet pic.twitter.com/lufAleCGuk
— Caroline Fowler (@carofowler14) December 26, 2016
Taylor Swift surprised a 96-year-old Swifty-fanatic for Christmas. [Dlisted]
Carrie Fisher worked for years as a script doctor. [LaineyGossip]
Gremlins 3 might be coming soon. [The Blemish]
More rumors about Kim Kardashian & Kanye West. [Starcasm]
I really dislike Izabel Goulart’s bikini. [Celebslam]
Would you buy this groovy Palm Springs shag-pad? [OMG Blog]
Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid are still happening. [JustJared]
I don’t have any tattoos either, but it’s just laziness on my part. [XOJane]
Carrie Fisher was already wrapped on Star Wars Episode VIII. [IDLY]
Charlie Sheen was a rabbi for Sean Penn. [Seriously OMG WTF]
The best entertainment photos of 2016. [Socialite Life]
Amazing experience pic.twitter.com/maXUPZSguD
— robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016
Huge kudos to Taylor for this kindness.
Cool
