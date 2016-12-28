“Taylor Swift surprised a 96-year-old veteran for Christmas” links

Taylor Swift crashing our family Christmas was just a dream right??? #TaylorSwift #WWIIVet pic.twitter.com/lufAleCGuk — Caroline Fowler (@carofowler14) December 26, 2016

Taylor Swift surprised a 96-year-old Swifty-fanatic for Christmas. [Dlisted]

Carrie Fisher worked for years as a script doctor. [LaineyGossip]

Gremlins 3 might be coming soon. [The Blemish]

More rumors about Kim Kardashian & Kanye West. [Starcasm]

I really dislike Izabel Goulart’s bikini. [Celebslam]

Would you buy this groovy Palm Springs shag-pad? [OMG Blog]

Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid are still happening. [JustJared]

I don’t have any tattoos either, but it’s just laziness on my part. [XOJane]

Carrie Fisher was already wrapped on Star Wars Episode VIII. [IDLY]

Charlie Sheen was a rabbi for Sean Penn. [Seriously OMG WTF]

The best entertainment photos of 2016. [Socialite Life]