Kourtney Kardashian: ‘People think it’s OK to skinny-shame’

Kourtney Kardashian, perhaps the most forgotten/ignored/normal Jenner/Kardashian, has a new interview with The Daily Mail. She comes off as kind of ditzy to start, which is typical for her, in that she doesn’t remember a nude photoshoot she did last year and thinks the journalist is confusing her with one of her sisters. It turns out that Kourtney is the one who is confused, her ex Scott Disick even posted that pic on Instagram. Kourtney is really good, however, at promoting the skincare line she’s recently signed onto, Manuka. Those Kardashians know how to pitch just about everything, they were trained by the best. Kourtney told The Mail ahead of time that she wouldn’t talk about dating or about Caitlyn, but she’s somewhat open otherwise, if predictably vanilla.
She doesn’t remember she posed naked for Vanity Fair
That wasn’t me; I wasn’t ever photographed naked in Vanity Fair. You must be thinking of one of my sisters… Oh, you’re right, I recognise that butt. It is me!’ Kourtney laughs. ‘I actually love that picture, but I do so many things that it’s hard to keep track…’
She’s kind of over KUWTK
‘I don’t want the show to end, but I sometimes think I would be so happy if it did and I could just move away from it all,’ Kourtney says. ‘By the end of every season I’ve had enough, but then once we have had a break I’m ready for more.’
She is surprised when she gets recognized
‘I love having a place where I can share things, but I don’t live my life thinking, “I’m a role model,”’ she muses. ‘I still feel surprised when I’m recognised in the street. I forget that so many people know who I am and have seen me give birth.’
She isn’t shy about doing photoshoots
‘These guys keep offering me a robe,’ she smiles. ‘But I’m, like, “No need, this is who I am and we’re all just getting on with what we have to do.”’ It is enviable body confidence, but then Kourtney has an enviable body, not least because clean eating – ‘no gluten, no dairy, only organic food’ – is her passion and ‘working out’ her hobby.
She calls skinny shaming “just as bad as calling people fat”
‘Just being comfortable in your skin is a blessing. I feel that people think it’s OK to skinny-shame, but it’s just as bad as calling people fat,’ she says. ‘I love going to the gym because it makes me feel great. I work out a lot with Khloé just running or hiking. Eating well is part of the same lifestyle, but now and then I like to live a bit dangerously. I had a Krispy Kreme doughnut last night and it was delicious.’ She’s joking, I think (about the danger, not the doughnut), but her humour is so dry it is hard to tell.
Co-parenting with Scott is easy for her
‘I find co-parenting really easy,’ says Kourtney with a serene smile. ‘Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what’s going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated. We make sure we go on days out together because the kids love it, but it’s really hard when you’re at the zoo and there are cameras in your face all day.’
I sort-of agree with her about skinny shaming except I wouldn’t call it “just as bad” as calling people fat. I think it’s also bad but in a different way. I agree with Kourtney that it shouldn’t be socially acceptable. I am mildly interested to know how it’s going between Kourtney and Scott now that the major outlets are reporting that they’re back together, but honestly I don’t care too much. I think that’s by design – Kourtney seems content to let her sisters have the spotlight and to be the one who fades into the background. She supports her family’s business and she posts on social media but she’s not pulling focus or trying hard to make her own headlines. There’s something impressive about that, but whether it’s due to her personality or she’s cultivating that because she wants a sliver of privacy, it’s hard to tell. She still wears ridiculous outfits though.
I’ll play the same tiny violin for the skinny women that I play for the white men who feel “marginalized” by equality and diversity.
Then I feel very happy for you that you’ve never been in that position. It is a terrible feeling to battle with constantly trying to keep weight on just to feel healthy, and then hear some nasty person imply that you “just need to get over yourself and eat a burger already.” That is not easier to hear than “she just needs to put down the twinkies.” The bottom line is you never know what someone’s situation is, so it’s always best to simply not comment on people’s weight. Period.
But did you ever have to buy two seats at an aeroplane? Did you ever have to buy clothes online because no store carries your size? Have you ever been called lazy and unhygienic? Or not smart? Have you ever been photographed without your knowledge and out on the internet for people to laugh at you? Have you ever been denied a job? Because that happens to fat people on a daily basis.
I’m sure hearing things you heard is hurtful, but it is not as systematic as fat shaming is.
Actually, finding clothes is a nightmare. Having people assume that you’re anorexic, or vapid and obsessed with your appearance just because you’re very slim is no picnic either. Either way, people are making the assumption that you are deliberately treating your body in a an unhealthy way, and therefore must be ignorant or an idiot. It is definitely hurtful to hear that you’re somehow less of a woman because you’re not curvy.
It’s not a contest. You don’t get points for feeling more put upon. I think we should all be able to agree that commenting on other people’s weight is always hurtful, and should just be off limits. Period.
I’m not trying to make the argument that skinny shaming happens as often as fat shaming at all. But how frequently something happens is not really related to how damaging it is. So let’s just stop doing all of it.
Im The littlest Baby Ant .. clapping in tears at this sad Mournful tune ( Lol)
Also Blank Kardashian over here only really impressive accomplishment for me is that ahe has Managed to keep most of her original face parts… like This is what Kim used to look like
Exactly. While skinny shaming is hurtful on a personal level, it is nowhere near as systematic or ingrained in society the way fat shaming is.
She’s also the only one who doesn’t look like a completely different person.
Nope, it’s just as bad. Body positivity has gone off the rails. Completely normal healthy women are being cut down for being a healthy weight. Athletic women are being cut down for having too many muscles. tall women are constantly told how hard it must be for them to date.
But if you say a 300 pound person is unhealthy and probably shouldn’t be a role model for body image in anyway you’re a monster. It is exactly what it is, the same.
I never thought I’d say this, but I agree with you. Body positivity has gotten out of control.
We should embrace every form of a healthy body. And every person should love his or her body.
But when I see on Instagram women who are absolutely huge and they and their followers are saying she’s so perfect, that’s a big no. If she can’t sit properly becuase of a huge belly, wouldn’t be able to climb a hill becuase she’s carrying 150 extra pounds, and can’t fit in any airplane seat then there’s a problem and her body is not “perfect”.
I myself am overweight and have been heavier than I am now and I can tell you that that shit is uncomfortable and not a functional way to live. There’s nothing positive about it. I still deserved love but to accept my body that way, when I felt so unwell and my body wasn’t functioning properly, would have been dangerous. There’s nothing “positive” about that and it’s not a good message to pretend there is.
It should be noted that obesity is extremely unhealthy, but I personally believe most cases are symptoms of much larger issues like depression or anxiety. Anorexia is a mental health issue and I myself know woman who have taken to extreme body building to deal with the psychological trauma of abuse. If we focused less of accepting the obviously unhealthy and healing the mind more people could get real benefit.
Body positivity has become a way to normalize the unhealthy and in many cases hide mental illness that is incredibly easy to treat.
Personal antidote, my college roommate who struggled with weight her whole life got a medical Marijuana card for anxiety, depression and anxiety and as those things cleared up her weight fell off.
Heal the mind heal the body.
But body positivity doesn’t say a 300 pund woman is a role model. It just says that her being 300 pounds isn’t anyone’s fucking bussiness other than hers.
There are actually a ton of morbidly obese women pushing body positivity as role models. I’m talking about the tess holiday not the Ashley grahms.
No, you are NOT a role model.
They were all on George Lopez in the beginning….he commented that Kourtney was quiet to which Kim responded Kourtney is only along for the ride. Later he stated Kourtney was the most fascinating because we didn’t know much about her. Kim sure didn’t like that! I hate remembering trite bs, but it helps in trivial pursuit! Now we know everything about all of them and it’s so old and boring. I hope the first part of her statement about wishing the show would end is true. Enough is enough already. @lightpurple….don’t know why my comment ended up under yours! More coffee please
Coffee is on the way!
She looks like a cross between Helen McCrory and Katie Melua, which I dig.
The difference between fat shaming and skinning shaming is that being very thin is still held as an ideal body shape for all women. So yes, there are obviously examples for which people are mocked for being “too skinny”, but at the end of the day, it’s still accepted by society. That is what the fashion/celebrity world wants. Being any other shape is considered unacceptable. So there is a difference.
I have been skinny-shamed throughout middle school and high school ,been called a stick,anorexic, a skeleton,a Scarecrow and a lot of other “names”.I am very sad to read some condescending and thoughtless comments here about skinny people .Skinny shaming can be extremely bad,depending on the culture and the standard of that culture about beauty.In some cultures women with a full and VERY full figure are praised and the others who are thin or very thin are shamed and told to “eat a sandwich”.
I think she is confusing “hey this one didn’t artificially inflate herself as much as the others” with skinny shaming.
We should stop focusing negative attention on women’s bodies full stop. If you are naturally very skinny I won’t tell you to eat a burger if you agree not to tell my naturally fat ass to eat a salad.
