Pink gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart

Back in November, Pink and Carey Hart announced their “surprise!” pregnancy on social media. It was mostly a surprise because Pink was very far along in her pregnancy and no one had any idea. Most of us figured that she would have another baby though – she and Carey are completely in love with their first child, five-and-a-half-year-old Willow Sage. Anyway, it turns out that Pink really was far along when she announced the pregnancy in November. She gave birth to a baby boy on Boxing Day.

“Raise Your Glass” to Pink and Carey Hart — they’re parents again! The entertainer revealed on Twitter Wednesday that the spouses of over a decade welcomed their second child, son Jameson Moon Hart, on Monday, Dec. 26. “I love my baby daddy,” the singer, 37, captioned a photo of Hart holding their newborn. Baby Jameson makes a household of four for the family, which includes the couple’s 5½-year-old daughter Willow Sage. The couple mentioned in 2010 while expecting Willow that they loved the named Jameson for a boy. “My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason,” Pink told Access Hollywood at the time. “[Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.”

[From People]

What’s weird is that I totally remember Pink talking about the name Jameson way back in 2010. I remembered it so clearly, when I saw this kid’s name, I thought, “Oh, didn’t she put ‘Jameson’ in her daughter’s name too?” Like I thought Willow was Willow Jameson for some reason. In any case, Jameson Moon does feel like it “fits” with Willow Sage and the names fit with parents named Alecia and Carey. Congrats to the happy family and I hope they’re having a happy holiday season.

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST