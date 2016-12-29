“Jake Gyllenhaal is vacationing in St. Barts with his BFF Greta Caruso” links
  • December 29, 2016

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

160458PCN_GyllenhaalCRS059

Jake Gyllenhaal is vacationing in St. Barts with his BFF Greta Caruso. [LaineyGossip]
Paris Hilton & Kim Kardashian reunited at a Christmas party. [Dlisted]
I love stories about how cats are super-annoying fur-balls. [Jezebel]
The year-in review of the fashion of Bella & Gigi Hadid. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gisele Bundchen might be pregnant again. [Wonderwall]
Someone named Susie Amy wore a flattering one-piece swimsuit. [Moe Jackson]
Remembering Strange Days, an absolutely odd movie. [Pajiba]
Are these really Emily Ratajkowski’s gold-framed glasses? [Popoholic]
Tiny Harris filed for divorce from T.I. [Reality Tea]
Donald Trump says we should get on with our lives. [Buzzfeed]

Oh, and Rob Kardashian is apparently in the hospital. Blac Chyna & Kris Jenner are there now. We hope he’s okay and TMZ will have the updates on the situation. [TMZ]

160458PCN_GyllenhaalCRS032

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Jake Gyllenhaal is vacationing in St. Barts with his BFF Greta Caruso” links”

  1. sura says:
    December 29, 2016 at 11:08 am

    Jake is getting too flabby. Meh.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment