“Jake Gyllenhaal is vacationing in St. Barts with his BFF Greta Caruso” links

Jake Gyllenhaal is vacationing in St. Barts with his BFF Greta Caruso. [LaineyGossip]
Paris Hilton & Kim Kardashian reunited at a Christmas party. [Dlisted]
I love stories about how cats are super-annoying fur-balls. [Jezebel]
The year-in review of the fashion of Bella & Gigi Hadid. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gisele Bundchen might be pregnant again. [Wonderwall]
Someone named Susie Amy wore a flattering one-piece swimsuit. [Moe Jackson]
Remembering Strange Days, an absolutely odd movie. [Pajiba]
Are these really Emily Ratajkowski’s gold-framed glasses? [Popoholic]
Tiny Harris filed for divorce from T.I. [Reality Tea]
Donald Trump says we should get on with our lives. [Buzzfeed]
Oh, and Rob Kardashian is apparently in the hospital. Blac Chyna & Kris Jenner are there now. We hope he’s okay and TMZ will have the updates on the situation. [TMZ]
Jake is getting too flabby. Meh.
