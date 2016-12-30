Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth visit San Diego children’s hospital together

Thank you @radychildrens for your incredible dedication to bettering the lives and health of the beautiful youngins @liamhemsworth and I got to visit today! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:05pm PST



In more heartwarming news than the terrible drumbeat of sadness we’ve had this year, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth visited the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego yesterday. It was a surprise visit on behalf of Miley’s charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation. Miley and the hospital shared photos of the visit to social media and you can see how engaged and warm Miley is with the patients. She really has a knack for connecting with people.

Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:46pm PST

This reminds me of Katy Perry and Orland Bloom’s visit to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles before the holidays. I hope these children’s hospital visits become more of a celebrity trend, as it’s an incredibly nice thing for them to do and surely cheers up the patients. Plus I love seeing the photos.

Miley and Liam have been much more open about their relationship lately, posting a bunch of photos together over Christmas. Check out this adorable photo of Miley kissing Liam next to his mom. (Of course his mom is gorgeous.) She writes that it’s a repost and it’s probably a regram of Liam’s original Instagram, which just had the caption “Whatever.”

❤️💚❤️REGRAM❤️💚❤️ A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:48pm PST

And look at Miley and Liam cuddling with his huge dog, Dora! This reminds me that I need some crazy workout pants for the new year.

Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

And there’s more, including Miley sharing a photo of a present Liam wrapped for her, complete with little tassels, bells, stars and a santa face.

Happy Hollydaze! ☃️❄️🎄 #bestpresentwrappereva A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:59am PST

So Liam and Miley are happy, they’re engaged although we still have no word on a possible wedding date, and they’re doing good deeds together. I would love to see them get married because you know they’re going to dress their herd of dogs up for the occasion and have them walk down the aisle. Make this happen, universe.

My leeeeetle babbbbbyyyyy!!!!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:55am PST

💖OH EM SAMMMMMYYYY!!!!!! 💖 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

These two look so high in this pic. Before you think I’m jumping to conclusions, Miley’s Christmas sweaters this year have had slogans like “Smoke Weed Every Christmas” and “This Tree Isn’t the Only Thing Getting Lit This Year.” No judgment, just an observation!