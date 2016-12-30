Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth visit San Diego children’s hospital together

In more heartwarming news than the terrible drumbeat of sadness we’ve had this year, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth visited the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego yesterday. It was a surprise visit on behalf of Miley’s charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation. Miley and the hospital shared photos of the visit to social media and you can see how engaged and warm Miley is with the patients. She really has a knack for connecting with people.
This reminds me of Katy Perry and Orland Bloom’s visit to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles before the holidays. I hope these children’s hospital visits become more of a celebrity trend, as it’s an incredibly nice thing for them to do and surely cheers up the patients. Plus I love seeing the photos.
Miley and Liam have been much more open about their relationship lately, posting a bunch of photos together over Christmas. Check out this adorable photo of Miley kissing Liam next to his mom. (Of course his mom is gorgeous.) She writes that it’s a repost and it’s probably a regram of Liam’s original Instagram, which just had the caption “Whatever.”
And look at Miley and Liam cuddling with his huge dog, Dora! This reminds me that I need some crazy workout pants for the new year.
And there’s more, including Miley sharing a photo of a present Liam wrapped for her, complete with little tassels, bells, stars and a santa face.
So Liam and Miley are happy, they’re engaged although we still have no word on a possible wedding date, and they’re doing good deeds together. I would love to see them get married because you know they’re going to dress their herd of dogs up for the occasion and have them walk down the aisle. Make this happen, universe.
These two look so high in this pic. Before you think I’m jumping to conclusions, Miley’s Christmas sweaters this year have had slogans like “Smoke Weed Every Christmas” and “This Tree Isn’t the Only Thing Getting Lit This Year.” No judgment, just an observation!
No snark, this was an unadulturated Good Thing.
I hope they stay engaged together – through dog and kitty adoptions, kids if they want them, whatever. They are good as engaged people.
They look so happy! And their dog, super cute! I hope they stay together
That dog is adorable!
She really has a loving heart.
And go on and get high as a kite for Christmas! Do it while you can! Haha this Christmas I have a two year old and a baby on the way. My life is blessed. But I have a twinge of longing for those days when my guy and I would wake up and smoke a fatty to celebrate Christmas morning.
