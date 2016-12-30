Was Angelina Jolie ‘furious’ about Brad Pitt’s Christmas visit with the kids?

As we discussed yesterday, Brad Pitt apparently did get to see his kids for Christmas, or at least he got to see them at some point over the “Christmas weekend,” which I took to mean that he probably saw them on Christmas Eve. Us Weekly claims that he and the kids exchanged gifts and had a “cordial” visit with each other, while being monitored by one of the therapists overseeing this custodial arrangement. After Us Weekly broke the news, the tabloids picked up the story and tried to make it sound like Angelina didn’t give her permission for Brad to see the kids, which… as everyone keeps pointing out, Angelina is not in charge of the custodial situation – the therapists determine when and how Brad sees the kids.
An insider told In Touch that even though Brad Pitt only saw the kids for part of the day, Angelina wasn’t happy about the visit. “[She’s] furious about this. She’s having a meltdown,” the source revealed. “After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.”
But just as quickly as that story came out, Entertainment Tonight’s sources knocked it down. They claim that the meeting between Brad and the kids was not arranged by Angelina, nor was she mad about it:
Brad Pitt spent at least part of Christmas with his six children he shares with his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie. The 53-year-old actor saw the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — over the holiday weekend, a source confirms to ET. The meeting, the source says, was not arranged by Jolie.
“It was agreed overall,” according to the source. Another source tells ET that the meeting was set up by the therapist and the children, adding that Jolie was not present for it — only Pitt, the kids and their therapist. The source also notes that the tabloid reports alleging that the actress was “furious” over the holiday meeting are completely false.
So, there you go. I’m not sure why we needed that to go through three rounds in the gossip media, but that’s probably how everything is going to go down between Angelina and Brad in the months to come. Incidentally, I did get the date wrong for their next court appearance (or the appearances of their lawyers in court) – I mixed it up with the court date for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, whose lawyers will be meeting soon-ish to hash out their continued divorce drama. Amber and Johnny’s court date is before Brangelina’s court hearing on January 17th.
But of cause she was furious, she even startet to spit fire from her nostrils. Brad only didn´t catch it because he immediately started crying beautiful man tears.
The tabloids are always eager to make her look bad.
It would be too much to ask the Gossip media and rags to leave them alone and let them work it out.
Wishes and Stars.. wishes and stars. I don’t see why (or believe) that Angie would be mad about the kids seeing their father on Christmas. At some point custody is going to be settled. And they will have joint custody. That being the case the kids will be with Brad and Angie during the holidays. OR they will switch off years. One year HER another HIM. That is how it goes. And they are both going to have to deal with sharing and not having the kids all the time. Such is Divorce.
Don’t ever expect tabloids to accuse a man any wrongdoing, but a woman is always an evil
See: US presidential election, 2016.
The accuracy of this, though…
Yes, man hater Angelina, the woman who STILL wants joint legal custody with Brad was furious that her kids spent time with their father.
Saying something nice: I hope all of the kids had a good time and are at least talking to each other while they are going through this. I cannot stress enough the importance of having a close bond with your siblings when something like this happens. I am pretty sure they will be fine in the long run, though.
I also hope Angelina is talking/leaning on her brother, James. She needs to have someone on her side that is not an attorney or somehow on her payroll.
Agree with everything but just wanted to add that Angelina has close friends such as Marianne Pearl, Jillian Armenante, Loung Ung, Archie Punjabi, Jane Goodall supporting her as well.
This story is low-tier tabloid nonsense.
You are correct that she filed for joint legal custody. But she also filed for sole physical custody. Very big distinction to leave out.
Why do we give any of these reports credence? Many of the them are clearly made up, but picking and choosing to support a preferred narrative is ridiculous.
Yeah, I don’t see the point in covering stories like this from In Touch, Life & Style, Star…their stories are pure fan fiction 99% of the time. We all know it’s nonsense, but it’s still going to rile up the hardcore pro-Angelina and pro-Brad warriors.
If brad didn’t convince those kids he’s a dangerous lunatic on that plane, they will be convinced eventually. Seriously, the therapist is there for the cmas visit? I am sure these are warm memories those kids will always treasure.
I don’t know what the guy did, but considering he isn’t in jail or at least on probation… I would say that he got some really bad counsel to agree to this. There are people that do really awful things with more access to their kids.
And I don’t think what happened should have just been ignored… But this all seems a bit over the top. And I don’t understand how anyone would be okay allowing strangers to make their family decisions like this. You’re going to let therapists, lawyers,and judges tell you what’s best for your own kids? If there were ever two people that need to sit down and talk, it’s brad and Angie.
Yes, I agree with so much of this. But so on point. Brad and Angie need to stop this and sit down and talk to each other. This has to be the first thing. And no I can’t believe they are giving up so much control over this situation.
Agree totally with everything you said.
I’m firmly team kids. I think both Angelina and Brad should just stop. With the leaking and with communicating though gossip magazines. Really. While I agree that media is usually biased towards women in such stories, case in point – pinning the blame on Amber for Johnny, or making Brad into a victim, the truth is never so clear, especially when kids are involved. It is possible that one parent is trying to actively fight the other parent and trying to limit access to the kids because they are hurt, just like the fact that love may be gone between two adults it does not mean that the parents do not love their kids or one of them stops wanting to be in kids life. Everyone here likes to drag poor little Brad but Angelina is just as willing to fight publically as he is
