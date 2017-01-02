Angelina Jolie took the kids to Colorado for NYE, they went toy-shopping

As much as it sucked to see the end of Brangelina in 2016, I suspect that the dissolution of Brangelina is going to suck even harder in 2017. We’ve probably got months to go in a terrible custody/divorce battle. Reportedly, Brad Pitt did get to see the kids over Christmas, in a visit that was described as “cordial.” It was also overseen by a therapist. I’ve been wondering if Angelina – who has temporary full custody of the kids – was even allowed to leave LA, with or without the kids. As it turns out, she is allowed? Maybe? According to Us Weekly, she took the kids to Colorado for New Year’s.
Bundle up! Angelina Jolie and her six kids are celebrating New Year’s Eve in Colorado, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Maleficent actress, 41, and her children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — arrived after Christmas, a source tells Us. Jolie and Vivienne were recently spotted shopping at a toy store on Friday, December 30.
As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Brad Pitt was able to see his kids over Christmas amid his divorce custody battle with Jolie.
“Brad did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange,” an insider told Us. “[Brad] gave them presents and it was cordial.”
A second source told Us that Jolie was the one who organized the get-together.
I guess a NYE trip to Colorado means… Aspen? Aspen is full of celebrities this time of year, and it seems out-of-character to imagine Angelina taking the kids to such a celebrity hot-spot, but maybe. Or maybe she took them to another Colorado city, who knows? Denver’s probably nice this time of year. Or Boulder. Or Vail.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail published an incredibly sympathetic story about how Brad has been coping with the “worst holiday season” of his life. An unnamed friend told The DM:
“Brad’s anguish is palpable right now. He desperately misses having his kids with him at Christmas and New Year. These supervised visits are sheer hell on him. He’s broken down in tears so many times – he’s not ashamed to cry any more. Brad is like a broken man. He feels betrayed by a woman whom he says he still loves. He misses her despite everything that has happened between them. He was blindsided by their divorce – he still believes Angelina made an impulsive decision and can’t figure out how to reverse it and save face. He vacillates between being furious with her and longing for her. He thumbs through scrapbooks of photos of better times and wonders how it all went wrong. He calls her but she doesn’t return the calls. He sends gifts as peace offerings but she sends them back. He’s learned to stay away from the internet rather than risk reading about his situation.’
I don’t know. I don’t think Angelina acts on impulse when it’s about her kids. Sure, she used to be an impulsive person when she was a lot younger (who wasn’t impulsive in their early 20s?), but I just keep thinking that for Angelina to bolt with the kids and start this whole divorce/custody battle process, she was faced with something she truly could not abide or sweep under the rug. She couldn’t justify staying with Brad to herself or the kids. So she left. And I’m still waiting for the tabloids and papers to give her even one-tenth of the sympathetic coverage Brad gets.
I wish – but if he was so desperate to get back together with her wouldn’t he put a stop to all the Jolie bashing and publicly apologize and say he was willing to fight and make the necessary changes? I haven’t seen that ….
The dailymail has always been negative about Angie; even when they were together. And they have been writing some nasty stories about Brad too. So I don’t see him leaking nasty stories about Himself and Angie. Reality is Brad is not responsible for negative stories about Angie. Nor is she responsible for the ones about him. believe it or not tabloids write stories for their audiences. and the DM audience hates Angie more than Brad.
They went to Crested Butte. She and Brad have gone there alone and with the kids. I would imagine she and Brad had to communicate in order for her to take the kids out of the state. Hope it means things are at least getting to the point of them talking.
USmagazine knows nothing. They saw a tweet of the picture taken by someone. They then contacted the poster and asked him to give them details and such. He refused, and they kept tweeting to him until he finally deleted the picture off twitter. Which is why they didn’t post the pictures. So they wrote their story based ONLY on the limited info they had. The tweet picture. They don’t know anything and have nothing. It was funny to see them begging for information and being shut down.
Anyone thinks it’s hella misogynist that in the full DailyMail article it sounds like he is sort of blaming most of their problems on her menopausal state?
Sure he sugarcoats in some “oh, if only I were better partner” nonsense but he is subtly making a case for her “mood swings” being the reason for why things went bust in their relationship. With that line about how things were great for ten years but only after her surgery and their marriage did everything go South he’s blaming her. Even in the areas of the story were he tries to make it seem like he is calling out his own flaws, like when it says he would leave her to deal with the kids when they were erratic and mess with his motorcycle and such, he once again passes off the blame on his conservative childhood and domineering mother. Sure childhoods play a big part in who we end up being, but after a certain age you have to stop blaming your parents and fix what needs to be mended in yourself.
I know many are going to act like this isn’t from Pitt’s people, but I think it is and he is once again throwing everyone under the bus in order to come out smelling like roses.
Throwing the ex under the bus kind of work with Anniston so why no a second time ? If news had not broken out about the child protection services investigation, I wonder if Marion Cotillard would have been demonized the way Angelina Jolie had as THE slutty homewrecking witch.
She probably would have been demonized and Pitt would have done nothing about it just like he didn’t say anything when it was Jolie’s turn. What does it matter if another woman is scarificed to maintain Pitt’s impeccable image and good name, right?
Sorry but Jennifer did not get 1/10 of the abuse Angelina got and still gets.
@Maya: You are a Jolie fan so of course you won’t see both sides. But both were made out to be villains in the media and by each others fans. Anniston was the cold, career minded bitch that just would not give Pitt his babies. While Jolie was the tempestuous that ruined the Golden couple like a witch in a fairytale. Jolie fans called Anniston barren, vapid, untalented, etc. Anniston fans called Jolie a druggy, freak, etc. Only Pitt came out of the triangle pretty much unscathed outside of the occasional story of him running away and crying because Jolie was being a big meanie to him.
@Jinni: actually Jinni – I wasn’t into gossip back then (end teens then) and didn’t follow anything up until 2008-09.
I actually felt sympathy for Jennifer up until I released the media game she played and still plays. That’s when I stopped being sympathetic towards her and started to dislike her personality.
I didn’t say that she didn’t get attacked but she did not get the same abuse Angelina got and still gets.
Jennifer also has the most powerful or agent I Hollywood on her payroll and he is pretty good at making sure that her names is clean.
US weekly don’t have exclusive, one of their freelance reporter saw a twitter pic of Angie shopping with Vivi and make it they have an exclusive and the jolie Pitt family usually ski at the Colorado resort during winter break
They are at Crested Butte , Colorado
US find this on twitter :
@TylerBarber6 So umm, just saw Angelina Jolie in Crested Butte
Tammy Nolan @lilmisztamtam
@abarber33 omg! what time was this? follow and message me, Im a reporter with Us magazine.
4:56 PM – 31 Dec 2016
LoL
“And I’m still waiting for the tabloids and papers to give her even one-tenth of the sympathetic coverage Brad gets.”
Don’t expect angelina get sympathy from tabloids, she always speak for herself no one speak for her, when she ready to speak she is an open book and she never blame anyone or tabloids, she didn’t do when everyone were calling her a homewrecker, and this time when she will give interview she will not say anything about Brad or tabloids calling her evil
Tabloids are ruled by men and they hate strong, beautiful, intelligent and independent women.
The reason Hillary’s one mistake was published over and over again and Trump got away with everything.
Same was Amber was attacked regarding Depp and now Angelina attacked regarding Brad.
There are hundreds of other examples where the media chose the man and attacked the woman.
As I said few days ago – women are women’s biggest enemy and women won’t win unless those women wake up and realise they have the power to change the world.
Actually most of the major media outlets (outside of TMZ) were/ are still on Heard’s side. Majority of the commentors on those sites are on Depp’s side though, but the actual articles are mostly pro-Heard. She was hardly dealt the hand that Jolie has had to deal with were just about all sites and commentors hate on her.
It is very sympathetic to Brad, but the sources also point out some of his failings as a husband and a father, so I am still not sure where all this is coming from. Also, I doubt Brad wants people to think that his mother is aggressive and his father is passive and that he has no idea that his ‘perfect family’ was always flawed. What is clear from 90%+ of the comments, everywhere but here, is that Angelina has a serious PR problem.
Angelina is a fighter and someone who fights back when the time is right.
I think when the complete truth comes out (it will one way or another), she will be exonerated in the Public’s eyes.
Angelina gets attacked by public & media with lies and smears and yet over time the truth comes out and she wins the battle.
Right now – Angelina seems focused on the children and their welfare and trying to help repair the family.
Brad knows her enough to know that she will fight back regarding the media attack just yet. Which is why I think he is using the media as much as he can because he also knows the truth will come out and he will lose the public sympathy.
I do think they still love each other but alcohol and weed abuse can change a good man and make them lose sight of things.
She never had an actual publicist now even though some say Angie rep but the rep don’t provide his/her name which mean they are not her actual rep she just using them now while she is dealing with the divorce, everyone knows in Hollywood she does not use PR always speak for herself,
Also the Kardashian get more hate on social media but still they’re more successful in their business than any A listers
Do the Pitt grandparents live in Colorado? I never used to follow this couple but wasnt there a big thing about how close the kids were to the Pitt extended family. Are they getting quality time with the kids or are they also getting rationed to no contact?
No his (Brad’s family) all live in Missouri IIRC.
Tired of the Brad pity party. Why do people keep ignoring that his bad behavior is what got therapists involved in the first place. Angelina , to her credit, has never been a sympathetic figure. She is a smart, strong woman but I am sure this has hit her as h hard or even harder than Brad. Remember her saying he was her family. Something absolutely happened that changed that in her heart. The kids will be fine. I pray the s a me for Angelina.
Me too – pray that the truth comes out and Angelina stays strong.
It must be hard for Angelina to find out the man she loved, trusted and raised 6 children with turned out to care more about his own welfare and image than the children and even her.
I think Angelina is one of those people who doesn’t trust easily and once it is broken, it will be hard to regain her trust.
Sorry Brad you’ve got yourself to blame for this..I’m over the Brad Pitt(y)party as well but on a rather silly note I have to think the toys are a gift to other kids or sumthn they’re always toy shopping😅…Stay strong Angie
Not a fan of Pitt or Angelina but this is getting ridiculous. both crafted this idea of a perfect family, Angelina would always said he was a great father. Blah blah so I don’t get people getting angry at Brad. Please, both care about their image, I mean Angie hired the real Olivia….
Why are people on about them crafting a perfect family image?
They never crafted that image – there were interviews with them talking about their children but also how they fight.
Both Brad & Angelina has said numerous times that they love each other but also fought like other couples.
I am angry at Brad because he chose his image over his children and wife. I don’t think he is a bad parent but just someone who has let the substance abuse overtake him.
And he hired a crisis management as well, they hired crisis management company because they don’t worry about the tabloids but they worry what the legit news TV will report about their divorce, did you see any negative headline on legit news TV? Because most people watch TV not tabloids and so far I didn’t see any legit news TV bashing them both, even a document TV about their divorce was cancelled
