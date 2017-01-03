Drake & Jennifer Lopez are really & truly romantically involved, sources swear

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

In the last days of 2016, Jennifer Lopez and Drake decided to kick it up a notch. They attended a party together, and the theme of the party was “high school prom.” They danced together, they made out like teenagers, they posed for photos, and of course they were named Prom King and Prom Queen. You can see lots of videos here at LaineyGossip. The seeming extra-ness of Drake and J.Lo’s union has caused some to wonder: is this for real? Is this all part of some promotion for an album? Are they using each other? To those questions, I can only answer: why do you hate fun gossip??? Drake and J.Lo aren’t hurting anyone, except maybe Rihanna and I kind of doubt it. Let Drake and J.Lo live, people! Still, questions are being asked and no fewer than three major outlets ran stories about whether Drake and J.Lo are for real. Let’s call them… Drennifer (I’m bad at portmanteau names) Here are some highlights:

E! News says Drennifer is legit. A source tells E! that their relationship is “100 percent legit, and not a professional ploy to promote any type of business like many are assuming.” But the same source says that Jennifer “is enjoying her time with Drizzy as a friend and companion, but isn’t considering him as a potential serious boyfriend at this stage of the game.” The source also thinks that Casper Smart isn’t completely out of the picture and that Casper and J.Lo might eventually get back together and that they’re definitely still talking.

People Magazine says Drennifer is real, but not super-serious. Sources tell People that J.Lo and Drake are merely “happy” but “friends have no idea where the relationship is going.” That source also insists that Jennifer would never and will never go back to Casper Smart, and that “she moved on months ago…He keeps trying to convince her he should have another chance but that door closed months ago. That door is not only closed, it’s sealed.” People’s sources also say Jennifer and Drake have worked together on some music, but that he’s come to her house and they’ve spent real time together, so it’s not all for show.

Page Six says Drennifer is a publicity stunt. Apparently, sources think the “prom” videos were just leaks from Drake and Jennifer’s music video for an as-yet-unreleased single. A “showbiz insider” insisted to Page Six, “This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together. If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.” Apparently, the conspiracy is sort of convoluted because some people don’t believe Drake would declare his love for Rihanna in August only to be lovey-dovey with Jennifer four months later. There’s also a conspiracy that Jennifer is actually the reason why Marc Anthony (her ex-husband) is divorcing Shannon De Lima.

At the end of the day, I sort of believe in Drennifer. I think they’re really in the early stages of a romance. But I also believe that the romance has a career angle for both of them – Jennifer loves the image of herself as being able to attract younger guys, and collaborations with Drake musically will help her career. For Drake, I suspect he just likes how famous she is and he enjoys the fact that Rihanna is – at the very least – irritated, if not actually mad about it.

Also: shocking absolutely no one, Jennifer and Drake spent NYE in Las Vegas together.