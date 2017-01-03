Azealia Banks has been sacrificing chickens in her closet in the name of brujeria

There were two perfect stories at the end of 2016. “Perfect” in that those two stories perfectly encapsulated the sh-tpile that was 2016. One story was Mariah Carey being “sabotaged” for her NYE performance on live television. The second story was crazy Azealia Banks being full-on crazy. Many people choose to clean up their homes or apartments ahead of the New Year. It just feels like good mojo, to straighten up and clean and bring in the new year with a clean slate, so to speak. Well, Azealia Banks took it to the next level. She Instagram-storied herself cleaning out her apartment, including her attempts to clean the closet where she’s been killing/sacrificing chickens for the past three years. I AM NOT JOKING.

Just when people thought Azealia Banks couldn’t get any crazier …The Harlem-born rapper posted a video on Friday in which she confessed to sacrificing countless chickens over the past three years in the name of “brujeria,” or witchcraft. In the since-deleted Instagram clip, Banks can be seen wearing safety goggles and a bandanna as she prepares to clean her blood-stained kill closet. “The amount of crap that’s about to come off my floor right now, guys — oh my God,” she says. “Three years worth of brujería. Yes, you know I gotta scrape all this s–t up. I got my sandblaster, my goggles. It’s about to go down. Real witches do real things.” The 25-year-old also posted a picture to her Instagram page of a blood-soaked wall that was emblazoned with a skull symbol. Social media users — who had thought they’d seen it all in 2016 — were quick to share the bizarre footage, saying it was the ultimate way to end such a preposterous year. “Azealia banks confessing 2 sacrificing chickens in her bedroom closet is the grand finale of 2016,” wrote one user, who was retweeted more than 5,000 times.

[From Page Six]

Sia also gently criticized Banks for, you know, sacrificing chickens in her closet, which is basically what Banks wanted. She was dying to get into a beef with somebody! That’s what she was praying for when she was sacrificing chickens. So Banks got on social media and screamed at Sia, calling her a “pompous white bitch” and more – you can read about the exchange here. It’s worth noting that Banks deleted her Instagram story, and she deleted the sh-t directed at Sia. Luckily, people totally copied and posted the original video. It really is… something. Far be it from me to criticize how people practice their religion of choice, but OH MY GOD. Those poor f—king chickens.

LOOOOL AZEALIA BANKS BEEN SACRIFICING CHICKENS N USING THEIR BLOOD FOR MAGIC FOR 3 YRS WTF LOOOL N SHE USIN POWER TOOLS TO CLEAN UP THE MESS pic.twitter.com/N7i2F2QzbE — ＳＨＴＯＮＥＧＨＯＳＴ (@datgrit) December 30, 2016