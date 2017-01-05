Are the Middletons worried about the exorbitant cost of Pippa’s wedding?

In the hubbub of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s separate “church pap stroll” on Christmas, we didn’t really get the chance to analyze the photos of Pippa Middleton and the Terribly Rich James Middleton. James and Pippa were also at the Bucklebury church on Christmas morning, same as Will and Kate and Carole and Michael Middleton. This was Pippa’s first Christmas as an engaged lady, and she and Terribly Rich James are reportedly going to marry in May, at the same church the Middletons attended for Christmas. After the church wedding, the reception will be held at Middleton Manor, the big, fancy property that the Middletons bought (with William’s help) after Will and Kate got married. I absolutely feel like Carole Middleton is acting like she’s the one getting married, and that Pippa’s wedding is going to be all about the mother-of-the-bride’s special day.

So, we’ve already heard gossip about how Carole wants to act as “hostess” and show off Middleton Manor for Pippa’s reception. And even though James is Terribly Rich, we also know that the Middletons are likely paying for almost everything with the wedding. And by that I mean… Carole and Mike, not Pippa. Pippa has her own money, of course, but the wedding is all about Carole and traditionally, the bride’s parents pay for the wedding. So wasn’t this headline interesting? The Daily Mail’s Girl About Town column’s headline was: “Pippa’s family are trying to save the pennies as her wedding is set to cost a fortune.”

With Pippa Middleton’s nuptials to James Matthews approaching, money seems to be on mum Carole’s mind. The dress could cost thousands, perhaps explaining why the family’s online store Party Pieces has launched a sale. A couple of items caught my eye: a hen party ‘mother of the bride’ sash is reduced to a £1.49, and a ‘bum pincher’ is just £2.99. Whatever Carole is planning for Pippa, 33, it doesn’t look like a quiet night in.

To be fair, isn’t every business in the Western world doing huge discounts right now? Post-Christmas is a huge moment for every business to get rid of the last year’s stock to make way for new merchandise. So I don’t think that drastic sales at Party Pieces somehow mean that the Middletons are concerned about the cost of the wedding. That being said, I’ve always thought (and I’ve always said) that there’s something really dodgy about the Middletons’ finances and I would love to see more reporting on that.

Speaking of the Middleton family’s not-so-keen business sense, I did miss this story when it was reported a month ago, but it’s too good to brush off: apparently, Terribly Rich James Matthews floated £100,000 to his future brother-in-law James Middleton several months back. Terribly Rich gave James Middleton the money for Boomf, his sad little marshmallow company. Boomf reportedly lost about £1 million in the past year, which is why James Middleton was “fundraising” from his future brother-in-law.

wenn30653996

wenn30653715

wenn30653955

35 Responses to “Are the Middletons worried about the exorbitant cost of Pippa’s wedding?”

  1. Sarah says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Middleton PR. I think they only wanted that people visit their online shop Party Pieces to buy their stuff.

    Reply
  2. Indira says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I wonder how rich Carole and Michael Middleton really are… doesn’t uncle Gary always helps them?

    Reply
  3. Jade says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I fervently advocate that a wedding has to be equally paid by both adults, and not by their parents.

    Reply
  4. Megan says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I appreciate James’ entrepreneurial spirit, but fancy marshmallows? At best, that might catch on as a fed, but I don’t see the long-term potential. Terribly Rich James must be terribly in love.

    Reply
    • zinjojo says:
      January 5, 2017 at 10:18 am

      I agree. James’ business sounds like a huge money suck, and I just don’t see a fancy marshmallow business that lost £1 million last year coming back to be a highly profitable venture. Sounds like the “double down” theory of business mistakes — when you’ve invested a lot, so you keep pouring money into something even though it’s just not going to work. I hope Terribly Rich James is smarter than to keep investing in his future BILs ventures because they all seem to be bad ideas that ultimately fail.

      Reply
  5. CharlieWaffles says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Well I guess Terribly Rich James Matthews will pay for the whole wedding anyway. Doubt that the Middletons will spend a lot of money on this wedding, maybe they only pay for the wedding dress.

    Reply
  6. Jess says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I think the Middletons will take any opportunity to show off how “rich” they are. Carole loves playing Queen Mom, which she is not.

    Reply
  7. Ayra. says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:37 am

    The British monarchy, by extension the Middletons, just keep sounding more and more like a really bad tv drama.

    Reply
  8. Sixer says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:38 am

    WTF is a bum pincher?

    Reply
  9. Yolanda says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I’m curious to see how many of Pippa’s ex-boyfriends will show up to the wedding.

    Reply
  10. Citresse says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Marshmallows and tea at the reception. Besides, once the “official” wedding photos are sold to Hello, they’ll be sitting pretty in St. Bart’s of course.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      January 5, 2017 at 10:12 am

      Marshmallows and tea are mostly likely all they can reasonably afford. I suspect the Midds are broke what with their outlandish lifestyle. Both Wills and Terribly Rich Jim shelled out large sums of cash to Carole. And I think the out of control spending for the upper crust lifestyle and image is the reason for the strain in the Midds marriage.

      I feel kind of feel sorry for Terribly Rich Jim. He seems like the dull, unheralded son vs his outlandish, randy brother who’s used to getting lots of family and female attention. Maybe TR Jim thinks Pippa gives him sex symbol status. I can’t see that about her, but who knows.

      Reply
  11. Annie says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Terribly Rich James…😁😁😁…this made my day😂

    Reply
  12. Squiggisbig says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Hmm. Floating your future brother in law that kind of money before you are even married seems like a huge red flag…

    Reply
  13. Malificent says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:54 am

    What is Carol clutching under her cape while she’s chatting with the vicar? Her granddaughter? A pilfered cantaloupe? A third breast?

    Reply
  14. Maum says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:55 am

    For someone about to become terribly rich she dresses so badly,

    Those checks/tweeds/flowery scarfey thing and the brown suede boots?

    Wow.

    Reply
  15. Lolamd says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:56 am

    What does James Matthews do?

    Reply
  16. MickeyM says:
    January 5, 2017 at 10:21 am

    What did the Middletons do before Party Pieces was founded? According to the company website, Carole founded PP in 1987. I would like to know about their financials too.

    Reply

