In the hubbub of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s separate “church pap stroll” on Christmas, we didn’t really get the chance to analyze the photos of Pippa Middleton and the Terribly Rich James Middleton. James and Pippa were also at the Bucklebury church on Christmas morning, same as Will and Kate and Carole and Michael Middleton. This was Pippa’s first Christmas as an engaged lady, and she and Terribly Rich James are reportedly going to marry in May, at the same church the Middletons attended for Christmas. After the church wedding, the reception will be held at Middleton Manor, the big, fancy property that the Middletons bought (with William’s help) after Will and Kate got married. I absolutely feel like Carole Middleton is acting like she’s the one getting married, and that Pippa’s wedding is going to be all about the mother-of-the-bride’s special day.

So, we’ve already heard gossip about how Carole wants to act as “hostess” and show off Middleton Manor for Pippa’s reception. And even though James is Terribly Rich, we also know that the Middletons are likely paying for almost everything with the wedding. And by that I mean… Carole and Mike, not Pippa. Pippa has her own money, of course, but the wedding is all about Carole and traditionally, the bride’s parents pay for the wedding. So wasn’t this headline interesting? The Daily Mail’s Girl About Town column’s headline was: “Pippa’s family are trying to save the pennies as her wedding is set to cost a fortune.”

With Pippa Middleton’s nuptials to James Matthews approaching, money seems to be on mum Carole’s mind. The dress could cost thousands, perhaps explaining why the family’s online store Party Pieces has launched a sale. A couple of items caught my eye: a hen party ‘mother of the bride’ sash is reduced to a £1.49, and a ‘bum pincher’ is just £2.99. Whatever Carole is planning for Pippa, 33, it doesn’t look like a quiet night in.

To be fair, isn’t every business in the Western world doing huge discounts right now? Post-Christmas is a huge moment for every business to get rid of the last year’s stock to make way for new merchandise. So I don’t think that drastic sales at Party Pieces somehow mean that the Middletons are concerned about the cost of the wedding. That being said, I’ve always thought (and I’ve always said) that there’s something really dodgy about the Middletons’ finances and I would love to see more reporting on that.

Speaking of the Middleton family’s not-so-keen business sense, I did miss this story when it was reported a month ago, but it’s too good to brush off: apparently, Terribly Rich James Matthews floated £100,000 to his future brother-in-law James Middleton several months back. Terribly Rich gave James Middleton the money for Boomf, his sad little marshmallow company. Boomf reportedly lost about £1 million in the past year, which is why James Middleton was “fundraising” from his future brother-in-law.