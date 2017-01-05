Are the Middletons worried about the exorbitant cost of Pippa’s wedding?

In the hubbub of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s separate “church pap stroll” on Christmas, we didn’t really get the chance to analyze the photos of Pippa Middleton and the Terribly Rich James Middleton. James and Pippa were also at the Bucklebury church on Christmas morning, same as Will and Kate and Carole and Michael Middleton. This was Pippa’s first Christmas as an engaged lady, and she and Terribly Rich James are reportedly going to marry in May, at the same church the Middletons attended for Christmas. After the church wedding, the reception will be held at Middleton Manor, the big, fancy property that the Middletons bought (with William’s help) after Will and Kate got married. I absolutely feel like Carole Middleton is acting like she’s the one getting married, and that Pippa’s wedding is going to be all about the mother-of-the-bride’s special day.
So, we’ve already heard gossip about how Carole wants to act as “hostess” and show off Middleton Manor for Pippa’s reception. And even though James is Terribly Rich, we also know that the Middletons are likely paying for almost everything with the wedding. And by that I mean… Carole and Mike, not Pippa. Pippa has her own money, of course, but the wedding is all about Carole and traditionally, the bride’s parents pay for the wedding. So wasn’t this headline interesting? The Daily Mail’s Girl About Town column’s headline was: “Pippa’s family are trying to save the pennies as her wedding is set to cost a fortune.”
With Pippa Middleton’s nuptials to James Matthews approaching, money seems to be on mum Carole’s mind. The dress could cost thousands, perhaps explaining why the family’s online store Party Pieces has launched a sale. A couple of items caught my eye: a hen party ‘mother of the bride’ sash is reduced to a £1.49, and a ‘bum pincher’ is just £2.99. Whatever Carole is planning for Pippa, 33, it doesn’t look like a quiet night in.
To be fair, isn’t every business in the Western world doing huge discounts right now? Post-Christmas is a huge moment for every business to get rid of the last year’s stock to make way for new merchandise. So I don’t think that drastic sales at Party Pieces somehow mean that the Middletons are concerned about the cost of the wedding. That being said, I’ve always thought (and I’ve always said) that there’s something really dodgy about the Middletons’ finances and I would love to see more reporting on that.
Speaking of the Middleton family’s not-so-keen business sense, I did miss this story when it was reported a month ago, but it’s too good to brush off: apparently, Terribly Rich James Matthews floated £100,000 to his future brother-in-law James Middleton several months back. Terribly Rich gave James Middleton the money for Boomf, his sad little marshmallow company. Boomf reportedly lost about £1 million in the past year, which is why James Middleton was “fundraising” from his future brother-in-law.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Middleton PR. I think they only wanted that people visit their online shop Party Pieces to buy their stuff.
I wonder how rich Carole and Michael Middleton really are… doesn’t uncle Gary always helps them?
I fervently advocate that a wedding has to be equally paid by both adults, and not by their parents.
Yes!!
Why should parents have to pay for their adult kids weddings??
Why can’t Pippa and James plan their own wedding. They can afford to pay for it themselves. Carole should stay out of it.
I appreciate James’ entrepreneurial spirit, but fancy marshmallows? At best, that might catch on as a fed, but I don’t see the long-term potential. Terribly Rich James must be terribly in love.
I agree. James’ business sounds like a huge money suck, and I just don’t see a fancy marshmallow business that lost £1 million last year coming back to be a highly profitable venture. Sounds like the “double down” theory of business mistakes — when you’ve invested a lot, so you keep pouring money into something even though it’s just not going to work. I hope Terribly Rich James is smarter than to keep investing in his future BILs ventures because they all seem to be bad ideas that ultimately fail.
Well I guess Terribly Rich James Matthews will pay for the whole wedding anyway. Doubt that the Middletons will spend a lot of money on this wedding, maybe they only pay for the wedding dress.
I think the Middletons will take any opportunity to show off how “rich” they are. Carole loves playing Queen Mom, which she is not.
I still remember that – when Kate and Wills married – she walked into the church as if she is the Queen herself.
The British monarchy, by extension the Middletons, just keep sounding more and more like a really bad tv drama.
And Carole has been cast as Mrs. Bennett. “My nerves!”
WTF is a bum pincher?
That’s a bum pincher lol: http://www.partypieces.co.uk/hen-party-bum-pincher-1.html
A BUM PINCHER!!! In the voice of Lady Bracknell.
£2.99 for that? I suppose it might be useful for a particularly lusty elderly Aunt with arthritis and reduced flexibility.
LOL! Thanks for the laugh. Looks like they sell it for eve-of-wedding parties.
A tacky party novelty that is usually accompanied by a penis-shaped straw, a plastic tiara, and a sash that reads “bridesmaid.” Nothing honors the sanctity of marriage like grabbing strangers’ asses in bars.
I’m curious to see how many of Pippa’s ex-boyfriends will show up to the wedding.
Marshmallows and tea at the reception. Besides, once the “official” wedding photos are sold to Hello, they’ll be sitting pretty in St. Bart’s of course.
Marshmallows and tea are mostly likely all they can reasonably afford. I suspect the Midds are broke what with their outlandish lifestyle. Both Wills and Terribly Rich Jim shelled out large sums of cash to Carole. And I think the out of control spending for the upper crust lifestyle and image is the reason for the strain in the Midds marriage.
I feel kind of feel sorry for Terribly Rich Jim. He seems like the dull, unheralded son vs his outlandish, randy brother who’s used to getting lots of family and female attention. Maybe TR Jim thinks Pippa gives him sex symbol status. I can’t see that about her, but who knows.
Terribly Rich James…😁😁😁…this made my day😂
Hmm. Floating your future brother in law that kind of money before you are even married seems like a huge red flag…
What is Carol clutching under her cape while she’s chatting with the vicar? Her granddaughter? A pilfered cantaloupe? A third breast?
A gun. Just in case the papps get out of hand.
The gun was probably pointed at William: “Don’t you dare to divorce!”
Note to self – do not attempt to eat or drink while reading comments on CB. I just choked on my breakfast. Thank you – I needed that!
Seriously, what is she doing under there??
For someone about to become terribly rich she dresses so badly,
Those checks/tweeds/flowery scarfey thing and the brown suede boots?
Wow.
At least her hair is not falling in her face.
What does James Matthews do?
“The 40-year-old manages a hedge fund and is the chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, which has offices in London.”
Pippa.
LOL
What did the Middletons do before Party Pieces was founded? According to the company website, Carole founded PP in 1987. I would like to know about their financials too.
