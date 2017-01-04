Ben Affleck waffles about whether the standalone Batman movie is happening

A couple of weeks ago, Ben Affleck did a NY Times talk in front of a live audience. He was open and friendly and seemed to let his guard down. He of course complained about his tabloid persona circa Bennifer, because that’s his go-to topic, and he also disappointed a lot of DC fans by stating that the script for the standalone Batman movie wasn’t near completion. He said “I’m a real believer in not reverse engineering projects to meet a window or date… If I can find a writer there’s nothing I’d love more than to direct a standalone iconic great Batman movie, but it’s been done… I want to make sure, if we do it, we get the great version.” We previously heard that Affleck had a cowriter, Geoff Johns, who praised the script last May, leading many people to believe it was near completion. Well Affleck may not be sure about that because he’s made conflicting statements lately about whether the script is done and whether he’s ready to direct the film. As Variety mentions, Affleck made some statements to them recently which conflict the way he described the project in his long interview with The Guardian (which we covered yesterday).

Though he told Variety just two weeks ago that “everything is coming together” for the production of “The Batman,” a standalone film that he would direct and star in, in his latest interview didn’t sound so optimistic. When he spoke to Variety at a New York screening of his new film “Live By Night,” he said, “We’re still finishing up a script. I’m very excited.” But on New Year’s Day, Britain’s The Guardian released an interview ahead of the U.K. opening of “Live By Night” that made the project sound much more iffy. “That’s the idea,” he told The Guardian. “But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

Live by Night, a prohibition era gangster flick which Affleck directed and stars in, is out in limited release and has a meager 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s not out in wide release until January 13. We know that Affleck reads reviews and that he cares what people say about his personal life and work. So maybe that’s affecting his perception of how ready the Batman movie is for prime time. We also know that Affleck is extremely sensitive to career downturns. So who is he going to blame for this one (if it comes to fruition) and how will he frame this with the press when it comes to discussing his career trajectory?