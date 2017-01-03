Nicole Kidman in Dior at the Palm Springs Film Festival: jacked or lovely?

The Palm Springs Film Festival started last night with their annual awards gala. I genuinely enjoy covering the Palm Springs Film Festival stuff – all of the celebrities make their way to Palm Springs to be honored in somewhat low-key ways ahead of the Golden Globes (this Sunday!). They do Q&A sessions, screenings and roundtable interviews and generally, Palm Springs seems like one of the nicer stops on an actor’s Oscar campaign. Anyway, these are some photos from last night’s awards gala, which was well-attended with A-listers and Oscar campaigners.

First off, we have Nicole Kidman in this Dior gown. She’s so pale, and she loves pale clothes. Which irritates me a little bit. I think I would have liked this gown better on someone with different coloring (and someone with a face that is less jacked, frankly). There’s also a rumor going around the Aussie tabloids that Nicole and Keith Urban had some kind of huge fight on the red carpet of the Sydney premiere of Lion, and it’s notable (to me) that Keith was not in attendance last night. Nicole is almost certainly going to get an Oscar nomination (for supporting actress) for Lion. I hope Dev Patel gets nominated too.

Natalie Portman also wore Dior… this is a perfectly nice maternity gown. It makes me wonder if Dior was saving their best maternity looks for Portman, and poor Marion Cotillard had to fend for herself.

Ruth Negga in Valentino Spring 2017. She’s beautiful and I’m okay with this gown. She’s been wearing a lot of Valentino during her campaign and I’m not sure that’s the best collaboration for her.

Amy Adams in Altuzarra Pre-Fall 2017. I liked this from a distance but looking closer at the gown sort of ruins it.

Janelle Monáe in Jenny Packham Spring 2017. This doesn’t look like Packham to me, but it’s pretty. She’s really pretty too.

Kirsten Dunst in a custom Ralph & Russo gown. I think this is really beautiful.

