Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some amazing thoughts on The Bachelor franchise

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s third act is a real pleasure to behold. He’s long since retired from professional basketball, and for years now, he’s been a writer, a passionate progressive advocate, ally, political commentator and pop culture commentator. He regularly appears on cable news shows and he always has something interesting to say. Well, this week Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some thoughts about The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises and I absolutely love that he cares so much. Personally, I don’t watch The Bachelor or The Bachelorette because those shows are simply not my jam. I greet all of those stories with a shrug – it’s just reality show soap opera, with blandly attractive white people getting drunk and hooking up and catfighting and being stupid. But people are obsessed with those shows. And it’s obvious that Kareem has been watching them too (he knows a lot about JoJo Fletcher), and he’s been thinking about what these franchises mean for our society and for love in general. You can read his full column here at the Hollywood Reporter. Here’s an edited excerpt:
Sad news for the condom industry: millennials are having less sex than recent previous generations. A study published last month in the Archives of Sexual Behavior concludes that younger millennials (born in the 1990s) are more than twice as likely not to be having sex as the generation before them. Many people might be cheering this news as a move in the right moral direction, but that’s short-sighted. Rather than a triumph for increased gender respect it could be a symptom of a greater social problem: the replacement of sturdy realistic romantic love that might last a lifetime with the flimsy bedazzled imposter with the shelf life of a loaf of Wonder Bread. There are many lucrative business reasons for the pimping out of unrealistic romantic love in American popular culture, but the plastic face of it is the trendy Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise. As entertaining as these shows are (and they really are compelling fun), there is an insidious darkness beneath the fairytale pabulum they are serving up.
… So, what’s so wrong with a little harmless entertainment of watching people scramble for “love” like ravenous crabs on a washed up seal corpse? In the short term, nothing. Just good, clean fun. But the long-term effects of their choices — from the types of people selected to be on the show to the promotion of a subversive, childish concept of love — is like smoking or listening to Kenny G: it can have serious consequences.
In her novel The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison writes one of the most profound observations about human culture: “Along with the idea of romantic love, she was introduced to another — physical beauty. Probably the most destructive ideas in the history of human thought.” Morrison is exposing both notions as weapons that induce self-destructive behavior that harm not just individuals, but also society. The Bachelor shows perpetuate both of these harmful ideas.
The shows’ mantra repeated by most castmembers that “everyone deserves love” ain’t necessarily so. You’re not even in the running for love unless you fit a very narrow ideal of Ken and Barbie doll physical beauty. These shows promote the scorched-earth effects of raising females to be continually judged physically above all other attributes and then measured against impossible physical standards that has marginalized a majority of girls and women — and made billions for the beauty products, clothing, and cosmetic surgery industries. Even youthful Amanda Stanton, 26, admits to using Botox.
The real crime is the lack of intellectual and appearance diversity, which leaves the contestants as interchangeable as the Mr. Potato Head parts. The lack of racial diversity has already been commented on. If you’re black on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, you’re usually kept around as a courtesy for a few weeks before being ejected. Those outside the ideal body fat percentage index need not apply. With all eyes firmly fixed on firm buttocks, the criteria for finding love becomes how high a quarter will bounce off rock-hard abs. Will we ever witness a conversation that isn’t so bland and vacuous that words seem to evaporate as soon as they are spoken? The rest — intimate outings, group dates, visiting hometowns — is window dressing to disguise the establishment of a laundry list for love so paltry and insubstantial that nearly anyone with a hipster beard or pert breasts can make the cut. Just as some experts blame the porn industry for establishing sexual shenanigans that make millennials feel too inadequate to pursue sex, so this network romance porn may set the bar for falling in love so low that only divorce attorneys and Ashley Madison subscribers can endorse it. Oh, the humanity if this becomes the template for true love.
Kareem goes on to say that the contestants are, almost entirely, play-acting this idea of love, that of course there’s very little passion or authenticity, and that treating these shows like they represent real courtship, love or commitment is a joke. All of which we knew already, right? Right. But I absolutely agree with him about the weird Aryan-esque homogeny of the contestants – it’s one of the reasons why I’ve never been into the franchises. I would absolutely watch The Bachelorette if she was an African-American woman choosing from a racially diverse group of men – I think that would be amazing television! I would totally watch if The Bachelorette was Asian-American too.
Oh man, “like ravenous crabs on a washed up seal corpse” AND linking Kenny G to smoking in the SAME PARAGRAPH. Kareem has made me feel grammatically inadequate .
He certainly has a way with words!
I read this a couple days ago and it impressed me but not in this pedantic way people are marveling that OOHH This man Can Think/Black dudes watch shows not targeted to them ( a La Lena Dunham-Charlemagne Interview), more like marveled that this is the third time or so that i see that such a Vapid ass Oatmeal people (+plus courtesy POC) Show actually has people writing amazing thinkpieces about the state of Modern love, I’ve read a couple of other amazing analysis in Jezebel about some bachelorette or other bucking the trend and great articles on the man that has a site spoiling the bachelor and his motivations etc
But I’m Kaiser to me it looks like the same Pleasantiville caricature people doing the same mess every season… like cattle, I think I got off on like whatever season of the bachelorette Trista raked in all the money putting her secret bf in the pool of guys picking him and getting a sponsored wedding along with the deal.. the whole thing felt and feels ..creepy, when I occasionally catch the news or clips of it I’m flabbergasted that real people signed up to act an ass on tv like that over “Love”
The next Bachelorette will be an African American woman who is a contestant in Nick’s season (if she still agrees to do it, that is, when it’s time to start taping it). I won’t name names because it will spoil this season.
As for the show, I watch sporadically in the background while I am cleaning the house or something. It’s mindless television. Kareem has good thoughts though on its impact.
I get the importance of representation but I cringe when it applies to situations like The Bachelor. It’s just not a party I’d want to attend.
Personally, I think people’s preferences in terms of what they are sexually attracted to doesn’t have to be diverse for the sake of diversity. You like what you like, and that’s fine. I am a woman who is sexually attracted to men – is that sexist? Yes, and that’s okay.
However, I think a way for the franchise to solve their diversity problem is to cast the Bachelor/Bachelorette in a more diverse way. Like have a black man or woman, have an Asian man or woman, have a white man or woman who likes something other than generic white man or generic white woman. If you diversify the person looking for love, then you will diversify the contestants to.
No worries, being a woman sexually attracted to men is not sexist. Sexism is a systematic pattern of sex-based discrimination, and in our world, that means discrimination against women. So unless you’re hiring only men, or paying them more than women for the same jobs, or expecting only women but not men to do the child care, or denying women but not men of legal benefits, etc., your sexual preference is entirely different.
They could totally diversify the entire cast and make it a much more interesting – and much more representative – program.
Huh. I would have thought this generation was having at least the same amount of sex if not more sex than previous generations, given hookup culture and all that. So I’m surprised that this generation is having less sex than previous generations.
Re The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise: There is also a huge lack of diversity in terms of personality and likes/dislikes and preferences and family life. There has never been a huge nerd contestant who isn’t into fashion and instead is into video games and science and wearing no makeup. There has never been a contestant in the final four who doesn’t have a family to show, or who doesn’t think family is “the most important thing”, or who doesn’t like their parents. And for the men, you never have a nerd guy either. It’s always the generically handsome, athletic guys (that’s why Wells was such the odd man out last season). There are so many ways in which the franchise lacks diversity – it’s not just race and size in which the show is lacking in diversity.
Yeah, they’re pretty much interchangeable parts. I haven’t watched much, but it seems like the main thing those people have in common is a desire for a year of fame and the money that comes with it, and maybe some career opportunities. Otherwise they’re really bland, and generally white as is obvious.
I bumped into Kareem in Paris when I was about 14 and fell over. He stopped, helped me up, we talked a bit. I had no idea who he was aside from knowing he was exceptionally tall, but he was lovely to me in that moment, seemingly quite introverted, as was I.
And then I went back to my small beach town home, where people would bounce a volleyball off your butt when you were sitting on the beach and judge you for how high it bounced (or didn’t). This was the early 90s, no reality tv. Yes, reality tv glorifies it and makes it ridiculous, but even then I knew it was ridiculous/outrageous and not to be internalized/taken seriously.
I think I need to read more of his articles!
And for these reasons, I never watch “reality” TV. Not even cooking shows, house redesigning etc. Firmly against them. And I really do not think that the biggest issue is the white-washing of the show (which is a problem but like another poster said, why be a part of this?), it’s the horrible notions of love, companionship, sense of accomplishment (or lack thereof) that are conveyed by this marketing of stupidity.
A big reason that millennials are having less sex is because many still live with their parents for financial reasons.
