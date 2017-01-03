Prince Harry: Africa is ‘where I feel more like myself than anywhere else’

Last summer, Prince Harry spent a few months volunteering with several conservation projects in Africa. As it turns out, he agreed to an exclusive photoshoot and interview with Town & Country when he was on the ground in Malawi, working with African Parks and the 500 Elephants relocation project. Harry worked alongside professionals, volunteers and more to move elephants, sable, waterbuck, buffalo, zebras and more to Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve. You can read Town & Country’s story here – Harry sounds like a really nice guy, obviously. I mean, he went out of his way to make the journalists feel at home and welcome. Here are some highlighted quotes from Harry:
On his relationship with Africa: “I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags—we were going to Africa to get away from it all. My brother and I were brought up outdoors. We appreciate nature and everything about it. But it became more… This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa. I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here. To not get recognized, to lose myself in the bush with what I would call the most down-to-earth people on the planet, people [dedicated to conservation] with no ulterior motives, no agendas, who would sacrifice everything for the betterment of nature… I talk to them about their jobs, about what they do. And I learn so much.”
On the working together to protect wildlife: “Everyone has a different opinion; every country has a different way of doing things. But I do believe that we need a regulatory body so that everyone who owns or manages wildlife is subject to inspection and rated on how well they look after the animals and how the communities benefit. I know I’m going to get criticized for this, but we have to come together. You know what Stevie Wonder said: ‘You need teamwork to make the dream work.’ I use that a lot.”
On the importance of protecting the wilderness and conservation parks: “These are very special places, but they are islands with a sea of people around them. I do worry. I think everyone should worry. We need to look after them, because otherwise our children will not have a chance to see what we have seen. This is God’s test: If we can’t save some animals in a wilderness area, what else can’t we do?”
First of all, I like that he’s bold enough to suggest that perhaps conservation efforts need more oversight and international bureaucracy. I doubt that will ever happen, but I enjoy the fact that Harry is thinking about large-scale solutions to the problems he sees on the ground. As for Harry’s connection to the continent of Africa… considering he makes African issues a priority in his life and he travels to the continent for more than just safaris, I think he’s being authentic. He loves traveling and working there. Bless.
Photos courtesy of Alexei Hay for Town & Country.
Holy wonderful short shorts. Someone is actually wearing the 2010s version of the Tan Booty shorts. Look at that crisp leg fold, they were even shorter before the pic. #Freethemanquads
I support this.
If he feels so connected, wouldn’t he be able to be a bit more specific? It’s a big and very diverse continent.
He has a connection to several african countries as he worked there or visited for whatever reason- Lesotho, SA, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania and many more. Should he name all of them at all times when talking about the topic?
Does he feel the exact same connection to every single one? that would be very strange. And this is only a very small part of a diverse continent. I think all the countries you listed are in Southern Africa. Apart from listening countries he could also refer to the specific region or while he is in one of the wildlife parks in that specific region. But I mean that is the same person who wore a nazi uniform for fun and used a racial slur, so being ignorant is pretty standard for him.
He could at least name the country where the interview and photo shoot took place.
It really bothers me when people say “Africa” like it is monilithic. It is perhaps the most geographically and ethnically diverse continent. He should know enough to be specific and discuss the regions or wildlife parks he is referring to.
When will this image of Africa being a large jungle with animals, malnourished children and despotic governments finally be put to rest?
You’d be surprised at how many people think Africa is a country !
Wait until someone tells you about Bantu knots :0
I work with the United Nations, and most people at all levels often refer to “Africa” the continent rather than individual countries. Lots of reasons why. First is that the borders are totally arbitrary and the original kingdoms don’t fall in these Western-imposed boundries. Another reason is that when travelling, you generally won’t make the long trip just to visit one country, hence travelling to “Africa” instead of listing countries. Third, a lot of people who work on international issues work in regions, so Central America, South Asia, Africa. I myself work with the African Union a lot. There is a unity to Africa, just as there is a unity to Europe, or North America. It is just as “insulting” to deny that unity as it is to assume people only see “Africa” as one thing (e.g. giraffes and elephants).
On another point, mmmm-mmmm-mmmm Harry is sooo wonderful: “This is God’s test: If we can’t save some animals in a wilderness area, what else can’t we do?”
I luuuuurve him.
I’m always in two minds about this guy – I WANT to like him, he seems to try so hard and in comparison with his brother he seems pretty fantastic – but when will he stop killing innocent animals for fun? How can you talk about conservation and wildlife protection out of one side of your mouth and rsvp for a boxing day shoot out the other? In fact, I may even be able to sort of understand the big game hunting that these people indulge in (helps local communities etc) if done ethically, but whats up with the ridiculous bird shoots, for example? That is straight up torture, from the day those birds hatch till the day they are shot so some w*anker can have a good afternoon.
My point is, I find it hard to feel affection for him based on this kind of hypocrisy. (also because I find the general royal family shenanigans really bloody annoying!)
Completely agree with you, I feel the same
Have to agree too. Total hypocrisy to talk about conservation of some animals while shooting others for sport. Whiny’s pleas about ivory and hunting annoy me too for the same reason.
I’m honestly not sure how I should feel about royalty from a colonizing former empire saying they feel at home in a place their country occupied for centuries. Good on him for trying to conserve is my first reaction. And I get what he is saying. But then I wonder if that was the best choice of words.
Thank you. These were my conflicting feelings as well. I love Harry, but there is something odd about this statement. I know the vast amount of work he has been doing there for at least a decade, but it’s a strange statement given the historical dynamics. There’s a more substantive and eloquent way to state this, but I’m at work. Lol
ETA: Lest anyone get the wrong idea, I don’t doubt Harry’s good intentions.
I think he (and William) may have felt like this about any place that was a sanctuary immediately after Diana’s death. If he had been packed off to Alaska where he was hidden from the press and free to roam anywhere, he’d love Alaska. Argentina, Canada, Australian Outback, Tuscan wine country – wherever had been that place. It was the continent of Africa, so now he wants to do positive work there.
This may be why CP Victoria likes the US, and they spent their honeymoon traveling the US. It was where she went to get away from the Swedish press to deal with her anorexia, so now it holds a special place in her heart.
While treating a very diverse continent as a monolith. Does he really feel the same way while in Algier or Tunis like in Johannesburg or on safari in Kenya? Ignoring the diversity of Africa is so typical for the colonial mindset.
I get that several Commonwealth countries are in Africa and wildlife conservation is an important topic. Still, how about homelessness and children living in poverty in the UK? Is any of the royals ‘working’ in that area?
Yes. Harry included.
Not to undermine conservation but it really is very rich for these white adventurers pictured above to rock up to some of the poorest communities in the world and focus on rescuing the game. African poaching is driven by poverty not sport. And its EXTREMELY problematic that his conservationist homies are all white. He is clearly moving in “white cowboy” circles and they have a terrible legacy everywhere they go on that continent.
Yeah the picture of all his white friends disturbed me as well. I usually honk for Harry but this article made me shake my head and then roll my eyes.
oh really?
Good article with an actual insight to the work the project does. Harry certainly raised their profile. It’s always good to know he is just part of of a team when working on projects like this. He is respected for what he does and not who he is. Probably one of the reasons he loves being there.
Dear Prince Harry,
please let me host you in Nairobi Kenya. As you know, there’s a park right in the capital. We can spend our mornings watching the lions hunt, the afternoons eating nyama choma and Tusker and the nights smoking up. word on the street is you like chocolate girls. *wink*
Hmm.. He’s part of a long-standing regime that subjugated and colonized many African countries and it wasn’t a peaceful colonization. I mean, when your basis for comparison is “well, at least we weren’t as bad as Belgium”).
I’m just going to give this side-eye as I usually do about royalty. (Aka, a useless, anachronistic institution.)
Hmm. I remember when William was born. Diana’s Golden Child. Born on the solstice .. the Sun King! … with a conqueror’s name. People had high hopes for him. Harry was the goofy, redheaded sidekick. Seems now “the spare”, never to see the throne, was the high quality son of substance. The gods have a sense of humor I suppose.
The one thing that consistently irks me about both princes is how they romanticize a sort of colonized version of Africa that is still preserved for them by wealthy families they know there.
I always kind of side-eye when Harry and William talk about Africa like it is one giant country. I’m pretty sure when he says he loves and feels at home in Africa he’s not talking about Libya, which is also Africa. He could absolutely be more specific about particular countries and wild life parks instead of feeding into the stereotype that Africa is one big safari. Though I will admit that I think his intentions are good. He is just being clumsy with his articulation.
Also just once I’d like Harry and William to express that they actually like the UK. Even if they don’t feel that way, fake it. The whole reason Harry can take off for weeks at a time and play conservation is because the people of the UK give him ridiculous privilege. Even during his interview during his Afghanistan tour he said he didn’t like the UK much!!
My step-sister-in-law’s(??) old neighbour’s son was a poacher who was caught and fatally shot. The areas that surround these game reserves are very impoverished. These people aren’t doing it for fun, they see this as a way to put food on the table.
