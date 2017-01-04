Carrie Fisher’s family wants to thank the medics who helped her on the plane

Towards the end of 2016, my friends and I found ourselves categorizing our sadness over a celebrity’s death like “sad but not despondent” or “upper tier devastation.” For me, Carrie Fisher ended up in the latter category. I always loved her but I didn’t realize how much she meant to me until she passed – strange how we find these things out. Carrie suffered full cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LA and died four days later with her mother, Debbie Reynolds, tragically following her the next day. When Carrie went into arrest, the flight attendants asked for anyone with medical experience on board and two people, one a nurse, responded immediately. Although Carrie had no pulse for 10 minutes, they never stopped working to keep her alive and Carrie’s family believes those efforts gave them four precious days to say goodbye. Because of this, they hope to find those people and thank them.

Carrie Fisher's family wants to thank the emergency workers who rushed to the star's aid when she suffered a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. According to TMZ, when flight attendants asked the passengers if there were any medical professionals on board, two people, including a nurse, came forward to offer their services. They "worked like crazy" to keep Fisher alive. The family says had it not been for their quick response, they would not have been able to say goodbye in the following days.

Apparently the family intends to contact United Airlines to track down the passengers. That’s a bit of class right there: setting aside their grief to recognize the efforts of those who gave them borrowed time. I imagine being allowed to say goodbye made a world of difference to the family. If the medics are reading this, thank you from all of us.

Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher announced that Carrie and Debbie will be buried together in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The private burial will take place tomorrow with a public celebration happening later. Tributes have been pouring out for Carrie. Her daughter Billie Lourd (for whom who my heart just aches) posted this sweet throwback Instagram picture:

Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.

Carrie’s half sister Joely Fisher and Star Wars’ brother Mark Hamill both penned tributes as guest columnists for The Hollywood Reporter that you can read here and here.

Tributes have also be held all over for Princess Leia from New Orleans to Downtown Disney and many states in between. Malcolm Sheppard wrote a great obituary for Gen. Leia Oragna that went viral (as did the obituary Carrie wanted written for herself). Carrie was much more than Princess Leia, of course, but I can’t help but think she would have gotten a real kick out of all of this. After all, as Todd said, “Carrie loves a good party.”

Photo from Alderaan in the Bywater: The Leijorettes dance in tribute to Carrie Fisher

for carrie #anddebbie #lightsabervigil #carriefisher #downtowndisney #maytheforcebewithyou

Remembered our favorite Princess & General. Carrie Fisher inspired so many & will continue to do so!