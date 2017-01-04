Sister Wives’ daughter Mariah revealed last episode: ‘I’m gay’

happy birthday to this little knucklehead of a sister. she's the epitome of a brown.I love you babes. fin noggin dude pic.twitter.com/RPEUNp2JUQ — mariah (@mariahlian) April 13, 2015

Full disclosure, I have never seen an episode of Sister Wives. I vaguely know who they are through the coverage here on CB but my knowledge is periphery at best. I say this as an apology for any incorrect assumptions on my part. Anyway, Sister Wives is about one father and four sister wives with 18 children between them, some born as recently as last year. It goes without saying that there is constantly some form of drama on this show. Last season, Meri, original Sister Wife, was caught up in a catfish scheme in which she thought she as having an online relationship with a man but it turned out to be another woman. It was expected that last Sunday’s episode would deal with the the fallout from this and the fact that Meri’s only daughter, Mariah, had warned her she was being catfished. Teasers also suggested that Mariah was going to make an announcement as well and although there was much speculation as to what that announcement was, it seems that no one actually expected what it turned out to be. During the last moments aired of the show, Mariah told all 22 members of her family that she is gay.

Kody and Meri Brown’s daughter Mariah told her parents that she’s gay during the Sunday, January 1, episode of TLC’s Sister Wives. The 21-year-old gathered all five of her parents, including sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn, to tell them she identifies as a lesbian. “I’m gay,” Mariah, who is one of 18 children in the polygamist family, told the group. In a preview for next Sunday’s episode, the family reacts to the news. In the clip, Meri tells Kody, “You were like smiling and happy and saying you were so happy for her. And I’m just … I don’t …” Kody replies, “We’re not happy Mariah’s gay; we’re happy Mariah knows herself.”

So these folks practice a version of Mormon Fundamentalism (although not FDLS), which condemns homosexuality. The Browns have spoken in favor of gay marriage as they support a person’s right to live in the partnership they chose. However, they have never directly come out in support of homosexuality so the big question now is: will they support Mariah? The snippets from Sunday’s episode showed wife Robyn asking, “are you serious?” followed by wife Christine asking, “are you really?” Meri, Mariah’s mother, was simply shown crying. According to People, the family is standing by Mariah. As this is the case, I really like Kody’s comment above saying that what is important is that Mariah is living authentically and open, which is a marvelous way to embrace it. Mariah spent New Year’s Eve with her brother Logan and his girlfriend Michelle so it looks like she has the support of her whole family, including her mother Meri who posted this pic to Instagram:

Day 5. So grateful that I got to spend all evening with my amazing and beautiful daughter. I'm blessed beyond words to have her, and grateful for the things I learn from her. She's truly a light in my life. #blessed A photo posted by Meri Brown (@lularoemeribrown) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:51am PDT

I don’t know the first thing about Mariah but I’m glad she will be able to live her life honestly. And I am not alone, Mariah was overwhelmed with support after the episode and thanked everyone via Twitter:

wow okay y'all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you😌😌🏳️🌈 — mariah (@mariahlian) January 2, 2017

