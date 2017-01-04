Chris Pratt believes in God because his career feels ‘perfectly planned’

Chris Pratt covers the February issue of Vanity Fair. It’s his first-ever VF cover, which is remarkable considering that Pratt is currently Hollywood’s go-to leading man. It just goes to show you that Pratt is sort of bulletproof these days too – his latest film, Passengers, got terrible reviews and the box office for the film is pretty mediocre. Studio sources insist the film will break even when all is said and done but what does it matter? Pratt doesn’t have to wear that failure. As for this profile… he’s really going all out in the interview. He tells his life story, he talks about God and he even cooks wild-boar tacos for the VF journalist. He was supposed to be cooking wild boar meat from a boar he killed himself in Texas, but when the meat was shipped to LA, something happened in transit, so Pratt had to buy boar meat from Whole Foods. You can read the full VF profile here. Some highlights:
His cooking skills: “I can make three things. Meat. Omelets. Fajitas. This here I’m making is a wild-boar taco. I got the recipe from my brother-in-law, because that guy knows everything.”
He took Jim Carrey’s advice to take a break: “There’s very few people in the world who I can expect to understand exactly what I’m going through. Jim Carrey is one of them.” Pratt took Carrey aside at a party last year and basically asked, What do I do now? Carrey said, “There’s going to be a point in life where you’re going to have to prove that your family is more important to you than show business.”
He was a football player in high school: “[My dad] was bigger than me, much bigger, and he’d light up the stadium when he carried the ball. He wore number 76, and for years I thought the gas station was named for him. So of course I played. I was a great football player,” he said, then stopped and looked at my recorder. “Don’t say I said that. But, dude, I was a great football player. I was a fullback and an inside linebacker. I never had the speed to play college. But I loved it. I don’t think anything will ever take its place. The competition, the team. You get a little bit of that in acting. You get it with action films. You have to train, be in shape. I think I learned more about how to handle myself as an actor playing sports than I ever did in theater.”
His beloved older brother discouraged him from joining the military: “He ended up going into the army and told me not to. I think he saw something in me. I was a peculiar kid. I was very much an individual and happy to be an individual. I dressed funny and was comfortable in my own skin. I don’t know. I never did ask him why.”
Working as a salesman, his belief in God: “I was selling coupons for things like oil changes or trips to a spa,” said Pratt, who told me it didn’t really matter what he was selling because a salesman only has one product: himself. “I was great at that,” he said. He got absorbed in this new gig, walking through town, making the same pitch again and again. It turned out to be perfect training for a future life of audition and rejection. “That’s why I believe in God and the divine. I feel like it was perfectly planned. People talk about rejection in Hollywood. I’m like, ‘You’re outta your f-kin’ mind. Did you ever have someone sic their dog on you at an audition?”
On Donald Trump’s p-ssygrabbing comments: “‘When you’re a star, you could do anything’—the offensive thing to me about that was Trump calling himself a star. It’s like ‘Come on, dude.’ It’s not because I consider myself a star, but if I ever heard someone say that, one of my peers, I’d instantly lose respect for them.”
I actually got drawn in to this interview. It’s not that Pratt is one of my favorite people or anything, but I actually feel like… he might be authentic? His soul was saved in Hawaii, he sees the hand of God in casting choices, he prays before he eats (a meal which he cooked and partially hunted himself). The cover story serves as a primer on how Pratt became a big deal, how he bumbled along for years and then suddenly he was everywhere. Is he really this nice guy who happens to be a Christian and a decent sort of dude? Or is it all a façade? And no, the offensive part of Trump’s comments was not that he called himself a star. The offensive part was when he bragged about sexually assaulting women.
Photos courtesy of Mark Seliger/Vanity Fair.
People of faith get shade because they feel this way. I believe in God; and I believe that all life has a plan. Live your truth.. even if others don’t believe
I think there is a big difference between stating a belief in God that gives you strength to take action and personal comfort…that’s lovely….and sounding a bit ridiculous:
Hey Carrie Fisher’s family! Isn’t God’s plan great?
Hey Syrian refugees! God’s plan! Perfect! Am I right?!
Even if you believe in a divine hand, a certain amount of sensitivity and tact is needed in making such statements as a public figure.
THIS times a million.
It’s like when an entire plan goes down and the one survivor has the balls to say that they survived because God has “bigger plans” for them. How offensive to the families of those who perished.
Yes! I am happy when people have faith to get them through hard times, and it’s fantastic when a miracle happens for them, but then to turn around and claim that they or their loved ones survived because God has a bigger plan for them??? So, that baby who just died in someone’s arms – God didn’t have any plans for that baby just seems… arrogant?
Especially when it comes from people like those 2 kids who were driving 80mph, hung over, at 5 am after a party, and the guy fell asleep and wrapped the car around a tree, yet they survived because the tree was right in the middle. Yeah, so God has plans for irresponsible jerks who jeopardized not just their own life, but the lives of anyone who had to share the road with them, but not for that 5-year-old dying of cancer?
I think that’s the key, Mia.
I also see a lot of religious people (small town) who will complain about the unwed mothers being so irresponsible, and having no morals. But when the pastors teenage daughter got pregnant it was “Oh, what a blessing! It’s God’s plan.” – and I think that is so incredibly ridiculous, and cruel.
I take no issue with someone believing in a higher power, or that there’s some kind of overall plan for certain things. I do take issue with the people who think this, and think that those who are not part of their religion, or their church are of less importance, or that those peoples actions/consequences are all on them when they’re happily using the “well, it’s part of gods plan” schtick.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 How many eye roll emojis is too many?
I like him in Guardians, a lot I admit. Otherwise? Eh.
Ugh. I feel like vomiting, The most offensive thing about Trump’s pussy-grabbing was that Trump referred to himself as a star?
Also if there’s a God, she doesn’t give two shits about Chris Pratt being a movie star. Ugh……
I’m with you. I have no problem with people finding faith – I even have a little bit of it myself. But there’s a certain type of person that believes God’s plan is to prioritize them, and that’s a particular kind of Christian that I can’t get on board with. And that kind of narcissistic faith is exemplified in a negligent attitude towards others, exhibit A being the fact that he can’t relate Trump’s p-grabbing comments to anyone other than the men involved. The fact that he doesn’t even get that there are consequences for anything other than him or Trump speaks volumes. That’s the kind of piety that doesn’t embody Christian values, IMO.
Exactly, T.Fanty. Very well said.
I can’t be the only one who doesn’t see what Hollywood sees in him. He’s not that great looking. His acting is mediocre. He’s only relevant because of his two franchises. He’s not this big movie star Hollywood is trying to make him out to be where people are going to the movies to watch him specifically. His last two non franchise films didn’t do well at the box office. And when he talks, he just sounds so full of himself. Can someone help me out, please.
Yeah, he’s just a dull braggart who got lucky.
Yep. He may be in blockbuster movies but he isn’t the one selling tickets. I doubt too many people are sitting home saying “I have to go see the new Chris Pratt movie” These franchise movies sell the tickets, not the actors. He probably comes cheap. I find the dude dull and forgetable
Interestingly, I loved him on Parks and Rec, but find him less attractive now that he lost weight. And even more so now that he opened his mouth to deliver a line that was not written by someone else.
I guess gods plan also involved abadoning his pets…
Seriously. What a good Christian *eyeroll*
Nah.
LOL
I was going to comment on “the offensive thing to me about that was Trump calling himself a star” but then I saw y’all already did.
If his career didn’t go so well, would he also attribute that to the divine?
No, that would be the fault of evil humans who serve the Devil and try to stop God’s work.
No comment on the dog they abandoned?
Well this interview would have been conducted before that.
So all the other talented actors who have struggled for years to make a career for themselves must be hated by God. How sad for them.
Come on, dude, this wasn’t some divine intervention; you got lucky is all.
I can’t to see how the comment section turns this interview into someone so they can be outraged….
Because people don’t generally take kindly to animal abuse. Not something we’re quick to forgive and forget.
I was a huge fan of his but his comments lately make it hard for me to look at him. Plus, all of this God talk and posting bible verses on his social media are so lame to me. I have no control over losing respect for people like him and his beliefs. It makes him look like a ninny not a man. Those comments about Trump are so stupid. He’s more offended that Trump called himself a star and not about saying he can get away with sexually assaulting women? Chris is not very bright.
Carrey said, “There’s going to be a point in life where you’re going to have to prove that your family is more important to you than show business.”
Wait, where exactly has Jim Carrey ever put his family first? Twice divorced, hooked up with Jenny McCarthy and became an anti-vax crank, and let’s not even get into the mess with his last girlfriend.
So, the reason he believes in God is because God made him a movie star. What a narcissistic tw*t. I recently discovered the word Omnism, which I’ve found describes my faith to a T. But if I believed in the Anglican type of God I think he’s referring to, maybe it would be because the beauty of the cosmos is so overwhelming, or because of the sheer kindness and goodness of some people, or because of cats.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not knocking his belief in God. I’m knocking his reasoning behind it, because to me it comes off as so selfish and shallow.
And I can’t with the Donald Trump comments. There’s not much to say except that it clearly speaks to his douche bro character and he f*ck right off with that.
There is an opening to be a red/flyover-state movie star…I mean, you have Mark Wahlberg, but he’s not the young hot guy anymore. Plus, Pratt’s wife is on a CBS sitcom so that adds to it.
So basically he’s a Trump-supporter?
I’m totally surprised that he wouldn’t be offended by the pussy-grabbing comment. Shocked, I tell you, just shocked!
So basically prosperity gospel twiddle twaddle.
Gross.
Also, no the most offensive thing about that particular Rump statement is him bragging about sexually assaulting women, full stop.
Why is God worried about your career when people are starving, getting raped, and/or being murdered?
God seems mainly busy with giving people showbusiness awards (“I want to thank god”) and planning the careers of midly talented actors. “Chris is doing fine, i’ll make him do a crappy scifi movie”
Don’t forget the help God gives in scoring touchdowns and hitting homeruns.
“the offensive thing to me about that was Trump calling himself a star”…so not the sexual assault? Oh Chris. Please stop talking.
To each their own in terms of religious or spiritual beliefs, but I’ve always found it’s easy for people to claim they are blessed when everything is going well for them.
The more he talks, the less I like him. Just stfu dude.
