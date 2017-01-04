Chris Pratt believes in God because his career feels ‘perfectly planned’

Chris Pratt covers the February issue of Vanity Fair. It’s his first-ever VF cover, which is remarkable considering that Pratt is currently Hollywood’s go-to leading man. It just goes to show you that Pratt is sort of bulletproof these days too – his latest film, Passengers, got terrible reviews and the box office for the film is pretty mediocre. Studio sources insist the film will break even when all is said and done but what does it matter? Pratt doesn’t have to wear that failure. As for this profile… he’s really going all out in the interview. He tells his life story, he talks about God and he even cooks wild-boar tacos for the VF journalist. He was supposed to be cooking wild boar meat from a boar he killed himself in Texas, but when the meat was shipped to LA, something happened in transit, so Pratt had to buy boar meat from Whole Foods. You can read the full VF profile here. Some highlights:

His cooking skills: “I can make three things. Meat. Omelets. Fajitas. This here I’m making is a wild-boar taco. I got the recipe from my brother-in-law, because that guy knows everything.”



He took Jim Carrey’s advice to take a break: “There’s very few people in the world who I can expect to understand exactly what I’m going through. Jim Carrey is one of them.” Pratt took Carrey aside at a party last year and basically asked, What do I do now? Carrey said, “There’s going to be a point in life where you’re going to have to prove that your family is more important to you than show business.”

He was a football player in high school: “[My dad] was bigger than me, much bigger, and he’d light up the stadium when he carried the ball. He wore number 76, and for years I thought the gas station was named for him. So of course I played. I was a great football player,” he said, then stopped and looked at my recorder. “Don’t say I said that. But, dude, I was a great football player. I was a fullback and an inside linebacker. I never had the speed to play college. But I loved it. I don’t think anything will ever take its place. The competition, the team. You get a little bit of that in acting. You get it with action films. You have to train, be in shape. I think I learned more about how to handle myself as an actor playing sports than I ever did in theater.”

His beloved older brother discouraged him from joining the military: “He ended up going into the army and told me not to. I think he saw something in me. I was a peculiar kid. I was very much an individual and happy to be an individual. I dressed funny and was comfortable in my own skin. I don’t know. I never did ask him why.”

Working as a salesman, his belief in God: “I was selling coupons for things like oil changes or trips to a spa,” said Pratt, who told me it didn’t really matter what he was selling because a salesman only has one product: himself. “I was great at that,” he said. He got absorbed in this new gig, walking through town, making the same pitch again and again. It turned out to be perfect training for a future life of audition and rejection. “That’s why I believe in God and the divine. I feel like it was perfectly planned. People talk about rejection in Hollywood. I’m like, ‘You’re outta your f-kin’ mind. Did you ever have someone sic their dog on you at an audition?”



On Donald Trump’s p-ssygrabbing comments: “‘When you’re a star, you could do anything’—the offensive thing to me about that was Trump calling himself a star. It’s like ‘Come on, dude.’ It’s not because I consider myself a star, but if I ever heard someone say that, one of my peers, I’d instantly lose respect for them.”