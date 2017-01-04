Johnny Depp claims that Amber Heard wants to extend her ’15 minutes of fame’

Much like the Brangelina mess, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent the days before the holidays taking shots at each other in the press and through the court system. Depp still hasn’t paid out on Amber’s $7 million divorce settlement – he’s only written a check for $200K, to one of the charities which Amber had pledged money to. We heard that Depp was going to pay the rest of the money to Amber in installments throughout the next year, but Depp is still trying to wriggle out of paying by claiming that Amber has already violated their non-disclosure agreement. Amber and her legal team have responded by filing a Request for Order, which is basically a legal tactic to get the court to force Depp to hold up his end of their divorce settlement agreement. Depp in turn responded with a plea to the court to force Amber to pay his legal fees, which are apparently climbing up towards the $1 million mark. This is the latest, from TMZ (Depp’s preferred outlet to break his side of things):

Johnny Depp is scoffing at Amber Heard’s attempt to get more from him than they agreed in their divorce settlement, and he’s telling the judge she just wants to stay relevant and sway public opinion. Johnny filed legal docs saying a deal is a deal, and they already agreed on the $7 million settlement months ago. Amber recently filed legal docs asking for more, but Johnny says that ship has sailed. Johnny’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, says Amber’s move is “a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame” and “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.” Amber is also asking to reopen the $7 million settlement.

[From TMZ]

While I don’t know this for sure, my theory is that the whole “Amber wants more money from Johnny” thing is that Amber wants Johnny to pay the $7 million TO HER, per their agreement, as opposed to Johnny passively-aggressively donating the money to charity on her behalf. Amber’s argument is that if Depp donates the money, he gets the tax benefit. My argument is that a deal is a deal – Depp needs to pay Amber the $7 million and stop f—king around and trying to play these stupid games. As for the rest of it… typical scarf monster BS. Johnny is so petty. JUST PAY YOUR EX-WIFE, for the love of God.