Johnny Depp claims that Amber Heard wants to extend her ’15 minutes of fame’

Much like the Brangelina mess, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent the days before the holidays taking shots at each other in the press and through the court system. Depp still hasn’t paid out on Amber’s $7 million divorce settlement – he’s only written a check for $200K, to one of the charities which Amber had pledged money to. We heard that Depp was going to pay the rest of the money to Amber in installments throughout the next year, but Depp is still trying to wriggle out of paying by claiming that Amber has already violated their non-disclosure agreement. Amber and her legal team have responded by filing a Request for Order, which is basically a legal tactic to get the court to force Depp to hold up his end of their divorce settlement agreement. Depp in turn responded with a plea to the court to force Amber to pay his legal fees, which are apparently climbing up towards the $1 million mark. This is the latest, from TMZ (Depp’s preferred outlet to break his side of things):

Johnny Depp is scoffing at Amber Heard’s attempt to get more from him than they agreed in their divorce settlement, and he’s telling the judge she just wants to stay relevant and sway public opinion. Johnny filed legal docs saying a deal is a deal, and they already agreed on the $7 million settlement months ago. Amber recently filed legal docs asking for more, but Johnny says that ship has sailed.

Johnny’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, says Amber’s move is “a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame” and “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.” Amber is also asking to reopen the $7 million settlement.

While I don’t know this for sure, my theory is that the whole “Amber wants more money from Johnny” thing is that Amber wants Johnny to pay the $7 million TO HER, per their agreement, as opposed to Johnny passively-aggressively donating the money to charity on her behalf. Amber’s argument is that if Depp donates the money, he gets the tax benefit. My argument is that a deal is a deal – Depp needs to pay Amber the $7 million and stop f—king around and trying to play these stupid games. As for the rest of it… typical scarf monster BS. Johnny is so petty. JUST PAY YOUR EX-WIFE, for the love of God.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Lucy2 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

    But he’s the one extending all this by not meeting the terms of the agreement. If he had paid up when he was supposed to, no one would even be talking about her anymore.

    Reply
  2. cathy says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

    This is PERSONAL for him. He cannot let her go. As long as he draws this out she’s still “thinking” about him. The man is petty and I think a little unstable. If he paid her in August like he agreed this would not even be a story. He’s accusing her of dragging this out.

    Reply
  3. SilverUnicorn says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:29 am

    He is now downright pathetic. He is also confirming with his own behaviour that he is following the abuser 101 workbook, if anyone was in doubt before… he ticks all the boxes.
    I hope Amber Heard will be safe.

    Reply
  4. Ruth says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I’ll wait till the 13th to make up my mind about this. It’s getting complicated and no one has offered an actual copy of the last 4 filings so that we can clearly see what’s going on. Each site offers what they want to, depending on whether they are pro Depp or pro Heard and it has turned into a mess. We do have Wasser calling her a liar though, so I expect things are going to blow up in court.

    Reply
  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:30 am

    It is not petty, it is textbook controlling, abusive behavior. He is still trying to demean and control her.

    Reply
  6. ugh says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:31 am

    All of this proves it was ALL ABOUT THE MONEY for her. Who makes a freaking issue who donates the money to charities? Surely not a woman who claimed that it was never about the $$$….oh no… Amber would never donate that money to charity. She’s got a $10 million lawsuit against her.

    Reply
  7. Matador says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Typical abusive behavior by a partner furious that the object of his abuse walked out on him.

    Reply
  8. Who ARE these people? says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Is he stalling as well because he doesn’t have the money?

    Reply
  9. HK9 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Just.pay.her.

    Reply
  10. Lingling says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I can’t watch anything with him in it now. It’s just too disgusting

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn (aKa Betti) says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:45 am

    The scary thing is that he was always obsessed with her. He chased after her for a while before she got swept up in it all. He chased her when still with Vanessa. He’s a crazy, abusive druggie who needs to crash and burn already but sadly HW will enable him. Shame on JK Rowling for allowing him to pollute the magical Harry Potter world.

    He and his stans forget she had a career and was semi famous before they got together.

    Reply
  12. SGWarne says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I’m going to go with: “He has no actual money that isn’t tied up to pay her, and doesn’t want to be embarassed publicly about it” for $300 Alex. :|

    Reply

