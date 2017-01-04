Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton & George W. Bush will attend Trump’s inauguration

E tu, Hillz? While the entertainment for Donald Trump’s inauguration might be the messiest thing to happen in Washington ever, it looks like the actual politicians of Washington are going to be bending over backwards to legitimize Trump’s presidency. And that includes the woman he defeated, Hillary Clinton. Yesterday, there were confirmations that Hillary and Bill Clinton would attend Trump’s inauguration. George W. Bush and Laura Bush will also attend. While the Clintons confirmed their attendance with an almost terse two-word affirmation by an unnamed aide (“They will,” the aide said, when asked if the Clintons would attend), the Bushes actually released this statement:

“President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy – and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

[From People]

It’s worth noting that George W. Bush seems to really dislike Donald Trump, and George H.W. Bush reportedly voted for Hillary Clinton. The Clintons and the Bushes have become much closer over the past decade or so, so much so that H.W. Bush reportedly considers the Clintons to be “family” at this point. It’s also worth noting that the Bushes seem to really adore the Obamas – George W. Bush has a history of being especially affectionate with Michelle Obama (go here to see the photos). If I’m being nice, I would say that the Bushes and the Clintons are coming out more to say goodbye to the Obamas rather than attempting to legitimize President Baby Fists. If I’m being unkind, I would say that I hope Hillary Clinton starts day-drinking and pre-partying and shows up to the inauguration three sheets to the wind. And I hope Michelle Obama is like, “Girl, pass me your flask, I need a deep swig too.” Buckle up, peeps. This inauguration is going to be a f—king mess. I really hope Hillary Clinton is attending as some sort of high-level protest/disruption scheme.