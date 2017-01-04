Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton & George W. Bush will attend Trump’s inauguration

E tu, Hillz? While the entertainment for Donald Trump’s inauguration might be the messiest thing to happen in Washington ever, it looks like the actual politicians of Washington are going to be bending over backwards to legitimize Trump’s presidency. And that includes the woman he defeated, Hillary Clinton. Yesterday, there were confirmations that Hillary and Bill Clinton would attend Trump’s inauguration. George W. Bush and Laura Bush will also attend. While the Clintons confirmed their attendance with an almost terse two-word affirmation by an unnamed aide (“They will,” the aide said, when asked if the Clintons would attend), the Bushes actually released this statement:

“President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy – and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

It’s worth noting that George W. Bush seems to really dislike Donald Trump, and George H.W. Bush reportedly voted for Hillary Clinton. The Clintons and the Bushes have become much closer over the past decade or so, so much so that H.W. Bush reportedly considers the Clintons to be “family” at this point. It’s also worth noting that the Bushes seem to really adore the Obamas – George W. Bush has a history of being especially affectionate with Michelle Obama (go here to see the photos). If I’m being nice, I would say that the Bushes and the Clintons are coming out more to say goodbye to the Obamas rather than attempting to legitimize President Baby Fists. If I’m being unkind, I would say that I hope Hillary Clinton starts day-drinking and pre-partying and shows up to the inauguration three sheets to the wind. And I hope Michelle Obama is like, “Girl, pass me your flask, I need a deep swig too.” Buckle up, peeps. This inauguration is going to be a f—king mess. I really hope Hillary Clinton is attending as some sort of high-level protest/disruption scheme.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

37 Responses to “Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton & George W. Bush will attend Trump’s inauguration”

  1. Dtab says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:38 am

    This is what is called ‘GRACE’ and a ‘Good Loser’ (although I don’t consider her a loser at all). She probably feels that this is part of the duty of being an ex-first family along with the Bushes.

    I agree I think she is there more for the Obamas than the racist cheeto.

  2. lightpurple says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Basically, it is their job as former Presidents to show up. They are showing support for tradition and the Office of the Presidency, upholding their own oath to uphold the Constitution, not for the person taking the office. But the Obamas will not be in attendance. The President and President-Elect traditionally have a meeting that morning, the President-Elect then goes to the Capitol to take the oath of office while the now former First Family leaves the White House. Usually, there are scenes of them leaving the White House for the last time and traveling to an airport and boarding planes while the new President is sworn in. The Obamas aren’t actually leaving Washington so not sure where they will go during this bit but they probably will not break tradition to attend the swearing-in.

  3. Maya says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:41 am

    3 things the Trump family never had and never will get are class, modesty and dignity.

    The Bushs, The Obamas and The Clintons have all of those things which is why they are attending.

    It is not for Trump’s sake or to legitimatise his presidency. Its for the respect they have towards the president position and not for the man itself.

    It’s for the respect they have for the constitution and for the American people who voted for them.

  4. Little Darling says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Class. Respect for the office, respect for the great men who have come before.

  5. Matador says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:41 am

    It’s customary for former Presidents and First Ladies, and the losing candidate, to show up at the Inauguration. All the living former presidents, except HW (for health reasons) are attending. Hillary Clinton is attending as both a Former First Lady and the losing standard bearer of her party. While I’m sure she’d like nothing better than to stay home with Netflix that day, it’s part of the peaceful transition of power between presidents and administrations. It would be shocking of her not to attend.

    As a side note, the last two losing candidates for president to sit out the inauguration? Mitt Romney and Mike Dukakis.

  6. Margo S. says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Michele and George are seriously the cutest.

  7. Mgsota says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:43 am

    My depression over our looming nightmare is setting back in. I pushed it deep down during the holidays.

  8. Lingling says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I feel like Obamas and bushes relationship had so much respect and I know people blame bush for a lot, but Obama blamed “partisan politics” man had grace, understood how hard the job is and gave bush respect. I’ll be sad to see that type of class and unifying force leave.

    I didn’t live in the states under Clinton, but I appreciated the opportunities, education and freedoms I was granted under both bush and Obama. I flourished under both, I hope to continue to enjoy all the privileges being American can bring. I’m not going to dump on a country that has given me so much or lose faith in it just because of one turd.

  9. RussianBlueCat says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Hillary Clinton will be practising her best “poker face” for that day. Because the cameras will be watching her and if she so much as closes her eyes for a second or slightly raises an eyebrow. Fox News and similar sites will make a big deal about it( Hillary is not showing respect! or something equally silly)
    The thought of Michelle saying to Hillary ” Gurl, pass the flask” makes me giggle

  10. Bex says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:50 am

    She’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t, much like every other choice she’s had to make while in the public eye. To me this isn’t ‘bending over backwards’ to legitimise him so much as showing respect for the office.

  11. suze says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:53 am

    They are all doing their jobs and ensuring that the Republic doesn’t descend into chaos.

    I haven’t heard anything to the contrary, so I assume all members of Congress, including Bernie Sanders, will also be in attendance.

  12. A says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

    The Clintons and the Trumps have been friends for many years. Their daughters are good friends and Donald and Bill are golf buddies. Of course she and her family would be there for Donald.

  13. OriginallyBlue says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:59 am

    This is going to be a mess. I would probably have to be drunk or medicated in order to sit through that.

  14. robyn says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I won’t watch. She has to do it. That doesn’t mean there won’t be trouble ahead for p*ssygrabbling corrupt conman Trump. I am still hoping for impeachment or jail time for comrade Trump and his Natasha lookalike porn model wife.

  15. ElleBee says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I read “They will”in my Severus Snape (Alan Rickman RIP) voice

  16. HK9 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:23 am

    While I’m having all kinds of fantasies hoping that Hillary and Michelle go to the Inauguration on the cute side of tipsy, I know they will both conduct themselves as they always have-impeccably. But I’m not going to watch. There’s nothing to see here. I’m going to save my energy to help my friends in the US organize against the regime that’s been established.

  17. als says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:26 am

    The ‘Clintons’ and the ‘Bushes’?!
    Is America a hereditary monarchy or a multi-family republic?
    I am sure Ivanka will be making her way to the next presidency as well. The Trumps will join the ‘Clintons’ and the ‘Bushes’.
    All signs indicate that the ‘Obamas’ will be missing unfortunately.

  18. Lucy2 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Is it wrong that I hope she pulls a Kanye? “Imma let you finish, but I received nearly 3 million more votes than you, so…”

    Whatever the reason, I think it’s important that she’s there for the sake of the country, but I will not be watching.

  19. Eric says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Saying “the inauguration is going to be a effing mess” is nothing compared to what this presidency might bring to the nation and the world.
    I know W was a dum-dum, but even he can see that Il Douche is going to be a nightmare. And W had Dick Cheney as VP.

