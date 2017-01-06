January Jones: ‘I just don’t feel I need a partner… I don’t feel unhappy or lonely’

January Jones covers the latest issue of Red to promote her TV show, The Last Man on Earth. She stars with ex-boyfriend Will Forte – they dated for something like a year, but I’m pretty sure they’re over now. It’s been a while since I’ve read a January Jones interview, and I was surprised to discover that she’s chilled out a bit. Maybe she grew out of her icy-bitch-realness phase, or maybe motherhood has chilled her out a bit, but she comes across as very down-to-earth and relatable in this piece. She seems to live a quiet, hipster life in Topanga Canyon with her son Xander and her Yorkipoo, Max. You can read the full Red piece here. Some highlights:
Moving to a gated community in Topanga Canyon three years ago: “It’s like in a Spielberg movie. The adults have more drinks and the kids are dirtier… but it’s safe. Photographers don’t follow us up there, so Xander has a pretty normal life now.”
Giving birth to Xander as a single mother: “My younger sisters [Jacey and Jina] and my mum and my doula were in the room. My brother-in-law and my dad were next door. I only wanted women with me. Female energy. And I was embarrassed – your body does all these crazy things. It was a 30-hour process but it was awesome. I’d love to do it again.”
Xander is surrounded by female energy: “Maybe I should get a manny soon. But Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man. To teach him to respect women. He doesn’t have a male person in his life saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl’. All those sh-tty things dads accidentally do.” Her male friends “want to be around him because he’s such a fun kid”, but she’s candid about the fact that she doesn’t have a partner. “People want to set me up all the time and I’m like, ‘No way.’ If I meet someone and we go out, then fine, but I’m not going to go look…” She makes a puke noise and grins.
She belongs to a Fantasy Football League with the Mad Men boys: “We don’t play for money. If we win, we just get to gloat. It’s how we keep in touch.”
Turning 39: “I’ve done so much more than I ever would have hoped for. I don’t have a 40 by 40 list. I have no New Year’s resolutions. Everything I’ve done is everything I would have dreamed of. I have had the most wonderful, unexpected, joyous life. Bizarre to me. Maybe because I never asked for it.”
Her average weekday: “It’s just me and a nanny. No one lives in the house with us. I go to work, always leave at 5pm, come home, let the nanny go and then I’m mum. I put Xander to bed. Watch two hours of reality TV, then go to bed myself. It’s escapism. The Bachelor, Bachelorette, The Housewives of Whatever – all of them.”
The men she likes: “The moment I see someone who I think is cute, I google him and, oh, he’s 25, and I’m thinking, what is my problem?! My sister, too. She lives in LA and we both like tattoos, guitar, kinda dirty…” I say, what’s wrong with younger rocker men, surely the sex would be great? And she says, “Is the sex great though? Do they know what they are doing? I guess you can teach them. I guess they are mouldable. But I want a manly man in flannel, with a beard and an axe. But then there’s always something wrong with him. Like he’s a Republican.”
She doesn’t need a partner: “Something else would suffer if a relationship came along. Yes, I’m willing to make that sacrifice for the right relationship – I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it. I realise I have very high expectations and will probably have to compromise – but my life is so full. It’s not like, ‘Aww, I wish I had a man.’ After I had Xander, I went on a couple of dates and I was like, ‘I’d rather be at home sleeping, or watching TV or hanging out with my kid.’”
I think getting away from the paparazzi has been good for her. Even though I miss gossiping about January – God, she used to be so much fun! – she does sound happier and more stable these days. I like what she says about not needing a partner – some women actually do feel that way, and some single moms feel that way too. That being said, I could totally see her with some 20-something beardy hipster-rocker.
Photos courtesy of Paul Empson/Red.
The older I get, the more I consider single parenting.
Dating is hard, esp. in this age of apps. I mean, none of the people I date who say they’re ready for kids and serious relationships actually are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am in the same boat. I’m tired of putting in the time and energy toward relationships and men who are not ready for a family. I’ve been seriously thinking of becoming a single foster mom and adopting a child through there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember when the Conservatives had a collective aneurism because Murphy Brown (a tv character) made this choice and was depicted as happier for it. So glad, its easier now. Do what you need to do, ladies. The traditional road doesnt show up for everybody and even when it does, its not always what it cracked up to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. And man, I’d forgotten about the Murphy Brown dustup. That was Dan Quayle’s thing, wasn’t it? Seems almost quaint in retrospect when you consider this past election season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go for it. If you meet someone later on, great. But don’t postpone having a child if you really want one. I have several friends who waited–and then it was too late to have a kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I turn 40 this year and I am really, really scared of what dating will be like. I only want a serious relationship and I don’t want kids nor have them nor want to date someone who already has them.
I also use no dating apps; I don’t have a smartphone and don’t want one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really urge you to give online dating a try. You don’t need a smartphone, just access to a computer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve done it in the past. The women only look at my picture and stereotype me. I’m 6’3″ and bald, so I got all these dumb “Oh, I love a big man who can protect me; did you ever play football?” messages when I clearly stated in my profile that I’m not into sports and am more likely to go to the library or (no joke) the symphony.
40 is also the magic number where a lot of younger women (as in under 35) aren’t interested in you anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A woman I went to high school is going the single parent route and seems really happy with it. We are only 33/34 but she has a good job, good family support and didnt want to wait around for the “right” guy. She did an IUI and is expecting a baby girl in April. If it’s what you want, go for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel her in this. I am single and I honestly don’t want to be in a relationship. There are times where I may feel lonely and would like a companion to eat or travel with, but it really is so hard to find some body. I too want a scruffy bearded guy but they do tend to be conservative or hipster and that’s not what I want. I also can see myself being a single parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw her on I think it was Conan two years ago or maybe more, and she was adorable. She’s a massive NKOTB superfan. She was telling the story about being extremely pregnant and going with the sister to their concert and going wild over them, this very preggo woman out in the audience. She was joking about almost going into labor she was so geeked out over them. She loves Tears for Fears too.
I like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always liked her, too, she’s always seemed really interesting and quirky to me. And I know others disagree but I thought she was one of the best performers in Mad Men. Very underrated, imo. She brought so much subtlety and nuance to her character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hated how the finished her story. It felt a little cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want that big ass sweater she is wearing inthe bottom photo. Any I.d. On that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, why not? Totally believe her. It’s a very healthy outlook, really. And it shows that she’s happy with her life just the way it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came out the other end totally loving the chick, I liked everything I read, especially about guys “There is something wrong like, he is a Republican” LMFAO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! I don’t know much about her aside from the sketchiness but man, this interview really made me like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That line made me laugh. I never felt one way or another about her, but this interview was pretty good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fell down the rabbit hole of her IG a few months ago-and I felt the same way. I’d always thought she was this really cold person-but she’s hilarious and super close to her family. I have a completely different perspective of her now. This interview is more of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh YES YES I’ve been following her for months in IG she is F*cking FUNNY in a droll way
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true QQ. I found her a smidge insufferable for a long time, but then, almost every time I read an interview or see her instagram I think, nah, this chick is all right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When my ex and I split up, I made a very conscious decision to stay single. I didn’t want my kids to go through a revolving door of rando “uncles” while I tried to figure out my dating habits after being married for 10 years from the age of 19. From 19-29 the world changed in regards to men. Camera phones were common, pubic hair was not and it was just SO overwhelming to me!! I felt like I had always been in a relationship, and that it was REALLY important for me to grow up a little without falling right into another relationship or marriage just because I wanted to be a team.
It has NOT always been easy, but I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am to be at a point, 11 years later, age 40, where I have a successful career of my own where I don’t need child support to take care of my guys (that money goes straight to college funds) and I never needed a man to swoop in and make it all ok for me.
What I DO hate about being single is taking out the trash. HATE it.
My kids are mid teenagers now, and I think I have a year or two of working on my business before I will start that mating call to see what I get back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Little Darliing I can’t like your reply enough. I choked at the “pubic hair was out” line! Sounds like you have really taken the time to think about yourself, your kids and how to move forward for EVERYONE. Your boys are lucky to have you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Props and Fortitude to you Sis.. cause Let Me Tell You… Men are doing the absolute most in the past 5 years from my POV I oddly lucked out but also my guy is like a frozen in amber teen princess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Darling, this is BAMF material because its so damn hard to do.
So many ladies just get right back on that shitty horse, without thinking about why they picked the wrong ride in the first place.
You are an excellent mom to be such a strong role model for your kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never read any of the older gossip about her, but I love her, too! And she’s great on Instagram. Like her a lot and now wonder if she got a bad rap with the whole ice princess critique. Some people just have natural bitch faces or remote personalities until you get to know them better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
39!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks 29.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really does look fantastic. She was not my favorite actress on Mad Men (although I always found her character fascinating, her portrayal seemed just down to luck that JJ’s bad acting didn’t take away from it) but I could never get over how consistently great she looked year after year no matter what styles they threw on her. I would DEFINITELY take her beauty advice, which is probably just to win her genetic lottery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely get what she’s saying and I felt like that when I was single too – that I liked a lot of my space and time and that to change that meant it was going to have to be a really great relationship and not just a string of dating so-so guys. BUT I will say that having spent a lot of time with single parents and formerly single parents that it can be important to date, or at least have a part of your life that is truly adults only, so that you are not relying on your kid to fill that space for you. That seems to be something that is very easy to fall into and, at least from what I’ve seen in my own life, maybe more so when it’s a single mom with one male child. It just seems like it’s extra hard for some people to not end up treating the kid as their partner instead of treating them like the child being nurtured into adulthood and that world. And that can cause problems for the kid and for the adult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
January didn’t seem like she could handle the fame when MM was in its heyday.
She is still stunning, just can’t click with her personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely get everything she said. When I was single, I never felt lonely or unhappy and I loved every second of it. Now that I’m in a great relationship, I’m also not lonely or unhappy and I love every second of it.
When I’m not with my guy, I miss him a lot but that doesn’t mean that I suddenly hate my alone time–I enjoy both equally, for different reasons.
Independent people who enjoy their own company are really lucky like that: we’re happy with/without a partner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Same here. A lot of people don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her! And she perfectly described the dating scene here in LA. It’s so hard to find a decent man who actually wants a relationship. I’m 41 and I get a lot of younger dudes because I look so young, but I just can’t relate to them….
Every one here is on those dating apps and looking for bigger and better, sigh. It’s so exhausting. I have a very full life, but sometimes I wish I had someone to share it with, but I refuse to settle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dating app thing really reminds me of Aziz Ansari’s book and stand up about the problems with dating now – that everyone seems to believe it’s just limitless possibilities and there is some kind of upgrade waiting for them. I think it’s made worse with the apps but I also felt like that was a mentality even among people not using those in the last couple decades. It’s such a weird cultural mindset that, I believe, comes off as really juvenile like the jr high/high school mentality of always wanting to be with someone cooler for the optics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with your assessment and I suspect that the obsession with upgrading and limitless time thing was precipitated or at least helped along by online dating sites. That being said, I met my guy on Tinder and my BF before him on OKC.
Online dating sites are great for busy people in their 30s who don’t have time to join a club or local sports league or whatever one does to meet men. It’s hard at this age because many men are married or divorced or divorced with kids, which might not be an issue for many women, but it is for me.
I love online dating because while I’m 38, I live the lifestyle of someone much younger. I have very few responsibilities compared to most people my age– I don’t have kids, I don’t own a house, I don’t have an ex-husband, etc. Meeting a guy who has the same lifestyle as me was really important and online dating allowed me to “filter out” the ones who didn’t fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you come across a lot of that upgrade mentality? I’m 34 and was in grad school when the online dating stuff was exploding but also still kind of at the tail end of being people’s dirty little secret that they wouldn’t admit to it being how they met or they’d get defensive. I never did it because although grad school is not the same as college, I still met a fair number of people and they more or less fit with the lifestyle I was living at the time…I just wasn’t that interested in them and didn’t quite have a handle on the lifestyle that I actually wanted! So I maybe should have checked it out to get out of my comfort zone. But I eventually got involved with and married an old friend who no website would have matched me with who was divorced with a kid and a crazy ex! Tinder, etc started up while we were dating and seemed like the ultimate in trying to upgrade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that baby is jason sudeikis’ ! just look at the baby’s face kaiser !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve followed her on instagram for quite some time now. She’s absolutely hilarious. Really liked reading this interview too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse