Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt is ‘terrified that the public will learn the truth’

Just before Christmas, Brad Pitt took a massive swipe at Angelina Jolie through a court filing. Brad and Angelina had been bitching at each other through their lawyers about the temporary custody arrangement and whether their divorce and custody records should be sealed. Brad’s lawyers argued that of course everything should be sealed, because Angelina was making Brad look awful. Angelina’s lawyer argued that sure, the records could be sealed, but Angelina still wants to maintain sole temporary custody and a lot of other stuff. Brad’s lawyers got an emergency hearing to seal the records, and they were denied, although a court date is coming up in a few weeks and the records will likely be formally sealed then.

Anyway, Brad filed a statement with the court wherein he completely bashed Angelina as having “no self-regulating mechanism” when it comes to releasing information about their kids. Sources close to Jolie slapped right back, saying that Pitt’s statement was just a “press move” designed to bash Jolie, and that Jolie had already agreed to and signed an agreement to seal their records. Well, here’s an update on that situation.

Angelina Jolie is down with sealing documents in her divorce and custody case, but she’s going after Brad in a big way, saying if the kids have been damaged it’s all his doing. Angelina just filed legal docs saying she agrees with Brad, their business should be kept private, but says it’s audacious of him to accuse her of airing their dirty laundry in public. According to legal docs, filed by Laura Wasser, Brad is lashing out because he’s “terrified that the public will learn the truth.” Brad went ham on Angelina after she filed unsealed documents trying to prevent him from altering their custody arrangement, but in the new docs she says all he’s doing is trying to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children.” She goes on … “There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.” Short story … they’ve both agreed to seal the file, and they pretty much hate each other.

Well… okay. I’m particularly interested in this reference to “the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services.” While media outlets widely reported that DCFS and the FBI closed their investigations and would not be charging Pitt with anything, is Jolie saying that the investigations did turn up some issues that she will be using in the custody battle? Or is Jolie saying that the mere fact that Pitt was being investigated by two agencies is bad enough? As for Brad being more concerned about his image than his children’s welfare… sure. I mean, we’ll see how all of this plays out in the coming months.

Here are some photos of Angelina arriving back in LA with the kids yesterday, after their holiday in Colorado. The message of these photos seems to be “look how drama-free a plane ride can be without Brad Pitt.”