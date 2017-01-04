Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt is ‘terrified that the public will learn the truth’

Just before Christmas, Brad Pitt took a massive swipe at Angelina Jolie through a court filing. Brad and Angelina had been bitching at each other through their lawyers about the temporary custody arrangement and whether their divorce and custody records should be sealed. Brad’s lawyers argued that of course everything should be sealed, because Angelina was making Brad look awful. Angelina’s lawyer argued that sure, the records could be sealed, but Angelina still wants to maintain sole temporary custody and a lot of other stuff. Brad’s lawyers got an emergency hearing to seal the records, and they were denied, although a court date is coming up in a few weeks and the records will likely be formally sealed then.
Anyway, Brad filed a statement with the court wherein he completely bashed Angelina as having “no self-regulating mechanism” when it comes to releasing information about their kids. Sources close to Jolie slapped right back, saying that Pitt’s statement was just a “press move” designed to bash Jolie, and that Jolie had already agreed to and signed an agreement to seal their records. Well, here’s an update on that situation.
Angelina Jolie is down with sealing documents in her divorce and custody case, but she’s going after Brad in a big way, saying if the kids have been damaged it’s all his doing.
Angelina just filed legal docs saying she agrees with Brad, their business should be kept private, but says it’s audacious of him to accuse her of airing their dirty laundry in public. According to legal docs, filed by Laura Wasser, Brad is lashing out because he’s “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”
Brad went ham on Angelina after she filed unsealed documents trying to prevent him from altering their custody arrangement, but in the new docs she says all he’s doing is trying to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children.”
She goes on … “There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”
Short story … they’ve both agreed to seal the file, and they pretty much hate each other.
Well… okay. I’m particularly interested in this reference to “the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services.” While media outlets widely reported that DCFS and the FBI closed their investigations and would not be charging Pitt with anything, is Jolie saying that the investigations did turn up some issues that she will be using in the custody battle? Or is Jolie saying that the mere fact that Pitt was being investigated by two agencies is bad enough? As for Brad being more concerned about his image than his children’s welfare… sure. I mean, we’ll see how all of this plays out in the coming months.
Here are some photos of Angelina arriving back in LA with the kids yesterday, after their holiday in Colorado. The message of these photos seems to be “look how drama-free a plane ride can be without Brad Pitt.”
I’m not finding either party likeable right now. I need to stop reading about their divorce. It just makes me sad for the kids.
I feel the same way.
Yup. It was nasty from get-go.
Me, too. Yes, he was investigated, but the investigations were closed. That’s definitely a press tactic of raising it again and again so that’s what stays fresh in people’s minds, even though he was never charged with anything. So sad that two people who have six kids together cannot try to get along for the sake of those kids. If anything is damaging the kids, it’s this.
Like I continuously say, they are both leaking info to the media. Isn’t this article pretty much stating the obvious that AJ leaks info as well. They are both acting out of anger and bitterness towards each other. They need to shut it. I’m a fan of both I’m just glad that I’m not obsessed with them like some people are. They both are acting like a donkey”s ass.
All I am certain of is that he cheated on her.
Nobody goes full war with 6 kids in the mix because the husband dissolved into an alcoholic mess.
If DCFS and the FBI said no child abuse, then dragging this out in the press is damaging to the kids.
those kids need a vacation without either parent.
Wait, so you think a woman being cheated on is more viable of a reason (or the only reason) a woman would go this route and not because her partner dissolved into an alcoholic mess?????? That’s playing into the old backwards ideas about women being jealous and unfit.
Ummm…..I definitely don’t see the logic in there at all. Perhaps you don’t know what living with an alcoholic looks like, but I can safely say that for many, many women they can forgive cheating but will never, ever forgive a man threatening their children in an alcoholic rage. (not saying that happened but something DID happen,)
Right from the start, my impression was that he cheated. She is PISSED OFF and that is the only thing that reasonably explains it.
@Jem, so the only thing that can piss off a woman to take strong hard action is being cheated on? REALLY???
I so agree. And Angie is coming out smelling less and less like a rose.
Yep. They are both slinging the mud so hard it’s just ugly, careless and sad.
I don’t see how anyone can have a favorable opinion of Brad or Angie after this mess. They are both being underhanded and dirty as hell, and I get the impression making each other look bad in the public eye is more important than their family’s privacy or finding a less contentious resolution to their marriage/custody issues.
I will say…I find it rich Wasser filed documents saying Brad is afraid the world will learn the truth and referencing two closed investigations *right* before agreeing to seal proceedings. Either put the information out there or don’t (actually, just don’t, there are kids involved), but don’t make these kind statements to curry sympathy when you know the actual facts of the matter won’t be made public.
THIS!
Oh dear! When Brad petitioned to seal the files his comments about Angie could be seen as an argument to support his request. Angie’s comments here can only be seen as a quote for TMZ. A dignified agreement to seal the files for the benefit of the children would have been so much better.
Spot on, Jellybean.
This is Wasser memorandum that she filed with the court to approve the sealing the same Brad lawyer filed
Yep, they both are super manipulative and desperate to control the narrative and portray themselves in a positive light, while not thinking of the children.
They chose to have children together, had nothing but positive things to say about each other a year ago, and they will always be a part of each other’s lives.
Instead of taking public shots at each other, they should try to put aside their differences for the sake of their children. The investigation was closed. He passed his drug and alcohol testing. They will end up with joint custody. I don’t know what happened on the plane, if he cheated, if they fizzled out as couples do, but this is such a tacky divorce on every level.
It really is hideous and ugly, especially considering six kids are involved! If they were half the parents they’ve led the public to believe, they would act like adults and stop with the mudslinging stat.
I was surprised Lainey thought these Colorado photos she set-up were a bad idea…image-wise. It didn’t occur to me, but I guess I could see that.
Didn’t read the Lainey article but it makes sense to me. I thought it was poor taste to arrange paparazzi photos in the middle of this highly publicized divorce; when Brad is saying she has no self regulation when it comes to using their kids for publicity, she should probably not do just that.
Not arranged anything the paparazzi saw a tweet and they tracked her down there even an US weekly reporter said to twitter guys that paparazzi will track her when they see that twitter pic
Lainey has been pro Angie. It was a telling that she chose to make that comment.
So far all we know for sure is that something happened in that plane and it was bad enough for Angelina file for divorce, a investigation, supervisioned visitation. And Brad is still trying to make Angelina look like the bad person and many outlets are buying it. If he is such a victim of her witchcraft, why sealing the papers? It’s not like he actually give a crap about the privacy of the kids.
Ofcourse he is – the evidence is in the way he has been smearing Angelina, threw his oldest sons to the wolves by specifically mentioning them.
Brad’s lawyer is the vile man who also defended Charlie Sheen, Mel Gibson etc. A man who specialises in destroying the reputation of the women involved.
Just like with Charlie and Mel, the truth about what really happened will come out and exonerate Angelina.
Brad seems to forget that Maddox will be 16 soon and can pretty much expose his dad if he wants to.
Again – if Brad has any decency left in his body, he will stop smearing Angelina and give a statement to put a stop to the media attack.
People here claim Angelina should just sit back for the children’s sake while Brad continues to attack. Lot of bs, Angelina has the right to defend her and her children in any way.
Angelina came out swinging from the get go, and both sides are playing dirty. BOTH should do some growing up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for mentioning it. But that’s what double standards are for: defend Angelina – and all of a sudden you are a good guy no matter what other clients you have.
“Brad’s lawyer is the vile man who also defended Charlie Sheen, Mel Gibson etc.”
And Angie’s lawyer is the vile Laura Wasser, who represents Johnny Depp.
Not to mention Wasser is friends with Gross Handler and Harvey/Mr. TMZ (people and places that are vile and beyond nasty towards Angie)
Angie doesn’t seem to be bothered by her lawyer’s associations. So Brad is probably the same.
Neither of them Brad or Angie have clean hands. They are both responsible. And yes I acknowledge that all of this started because of Brad’s actions. We all know that. It has been said over and over. Now what to do next is the question
And Angie’s lawyer represented wife abuser Johnny Depp in his divorce against Amber Heard. It wasn’t pretty. Your point?
I’m curious, when you say Angelina will be ‘exonerated’ what are you referring to. Is there something I missed? I’m not aware of anything she needs to be exonerated for.
Ha ha, what “detailed FBI report”? The one that concluded nothing? I always rooted for this couple and admired AJs work, but all the media stories and leaks are clearly coming from her side and she’s playing to “win” which only means a mass of kids with no consistency in their life anyway won’t get to see their father as they grow up.
It’s heart-breaking, actually. All parents need to but their egos aside for the sake of the kids in divorces, and that rarely happens. AJ is certainly no exception.
When my parents were arguing and fighting before they finally separated. I was horrified at what I would overhear and was glad at least my friends would never find out what was said.
But I can’t imagine being a child of two divorcing celebrity parents and having the whole world know all the nasty details. With the added gift of all this gossip being on the internet FOREVER .
Just sad
If you’d told me a year ago that BenJen, Gwen/Gavin, JLo/Casper would all handle their breakups with more public grace and class than these two I wouldn’t have believed it. Sheesh.
Gross, I’m over it. They both need to grow up and get divorced in private. I can’t stand either of them now.
I don’t know. If Brad really was “terrified” about something coming out then why would he engage in any kind of “battle” or take swipes knowing Angelina had ammunition that could “destroy” him. Blah, just typing that is depressing. Hopefully they can find an amicable, semi-healthy way to get on with their lives sooner rather than later.
They need to be sealed regardless of the main motive it will protect the kids that way.
Controversy is what keep her up and being hated is her normal…so its not surprising she is this way IMO whatever’s though…
This is insignificant. A detailed investigation should be conducted whenever there is an allegation of abuse. The charge is not proof. It was clean, end of story. And the personal comments on her supported his request to seal the documents. Their comments here are clearly written for the benefit of the press, since they would have no impact on the judge
Here’s the thing. If the details of what happened on the plane are released 2 things will happen.
1) SOME people will say… Brad is the worse father ever. I can’t believe Angie stayed with his drunk ass this long. He should never be allowed to see those children until he crawls through fire and ice. If he did that to my children I would have divorced him but killed him first. People should boycott every movie he has. I won’t watch another film he is in. Angie and the kids are well rid of him. Children should not have to endure this. I can’t believe he thinks he can get away with this. I feel so bad for the kids. Especially Maddox. OMG..this is so terrible. Angie you did the right thing.
2).. SOME will say…ARE YOU SERIOUS. This is what all the therapist are needed for. Give me a break. Angie has loss her damned mind. No wonder Brad was cleared by DCFS and the FBI. Angie should be ashamed. My father/mother has done far worse to me and DCFS was not called. Kids get yelled at. Parents call them names. NO it is not right but it happens. Angie has blown this completely out of proportion. Their children are not precious snowflakes. Parents do dumb stuff. Kids need to learn that and forgive. I don’t blame Brad for not kissing her ass and leave. Sue to get your kids from this woman.
******************
All the it’s him.. its her means nothing and at the end of the day; just like now the kids are in the middle of this complete mess. Seal the documents and both Angie/Brad STFU and tell you lawyers to STFU because they are making it worse by every statement. Statements by the way that are just aimed at the public. Because the Judge doesn’t care about any of this. Both of them are being complete asses and hurting their children. STOP and grow up.
Something happened and she also vouched for him during the investigation as his lawyer said in the email that angelina said he was good father on the record I think a lot of people from their circles say he was a good father that why the 2 agencies cleared him of any wrongdoing and he agreed to sign a very harsh agreement that let him see his kids an hour and doing individual and group therapy with his kids, you don’t agree with all this if you are not feeling guilty in some part so he compromised
And you were involved in the investigation…how?
You clearly have zero idea how DCFS works. Child welfare can’t be negotiated. You committed a crime or you didn’t.
that is the crazy for me. People act like Brad cut some deal. Well that is not how it works. And DCFS didn’t file anything with the court. They closed the case. Made recommendations that Brad/Angie agreed to follow. Then they walked away. DCFS is not involved in this situation now. They would be held legally to blame if they didn’t dot all the i’s and cross the t’s
DCFS and any other agency don’t do properly their work, it’s been prove before so don’t relay on agencies
In my opinion, if you are a good father you would agree to do whatever you have to in order to see your children. However, once you are cleared of wrong doing and are able to, you would fight like hell to be a part of their lives. I do not like the idea of sole custody and I think it is wrong to demand it unless there is a very good reason. If the court agrees with Angie that there is a very good reason then that is that, Brad brought it on himself and I have little sympathy. If not, I will always be suspicious of Angelina’s motives. Either way, none of this should be in the public domain and they should be doing everything possible to stop ‘sources’ talking to the press.
UGG. Both parties know the filed stuff goes public, so adding all that about the investigations and the public finding out the truth is just petty, and dredges it all up again. Now there is another media cycle about it.
Somebody needs to take the high road here, and stop this back-and-forth.
I have to say it again. The fact that Angelina and Brad agreed privately to seal the documents is meaningless. It has to be filed with the court for the documents to actually be sealed. They can agree all they like, but nothing would have happened if one of them didn’t file. Her team are betting on people not understanding the legalities when they trot out that line and act like Pitt was doing something underhanded in taking it to the court.
On another note, I really hate that Jolie’s team is still trying to suggest some secret, terrible thing happened beyond what’s been reported. Maybe it did, but then either come out and say it or shut up and stop implying there’s more to the story. It doesn’t make her look good either, because if it was actually that bad, no freakin way does Pitt get cleared so fast, so either there’s nothing more up her sleeve or she didn’t tell the authorities the full story. It’s a lose-lose strategy long-term so I don’t know why she keeps doing it.
I’m just so sick of both of them at this point. I was never a fan of either but I thought they were decent people. The way they’ve handled this has permanently soured me on both of them. Hopefully after this pathetic saga ends they’ll just go away for a long time.
I am still a fan.. and ITAWY
because in the end this makes Angie look bad. And as you said she gave testimony and was interviewed. She is either being petty or she lied to the investigators. And that would not be a good thing. And Wasser making out that Brad is being shady in filing is all PR. Because as you said he or she had to file with the courts to make this legal. The court doesn’t just seal legal docs because the parties have a “private agreement”.
Wasser filed that S&O which started out as a private agreement between Angie/Brad. So how do they think this is different. Stop playing loose with the truth. I’m very disappointed in them both. I too felt they would not do things this way. But I was wrong.
Brad is being shady though…he had no problem when the tabs made Angie look like she’s keeping the kids away from him amongst other “glowing” things…yet an edge of truth is revealed in those docs(in that Brad behaved badly to put it mildly)he tries to make Angie look bad
The thing is other than the actual formal details we know a lot. Because Angie and Wasser have made sure we do. The statements that have been released to the media; and the email exchanges. That is shady also. And Brad is not helping the matter either. And sadly all the information that is out there is not helping Angie either. Regardless of what she says or her lawyer the information makes her look just as negatively. Right or Wrong. Because the fact for most people is he was cleared. And if there was more and she told the investigators it didn’t rise to the level of “BAD” that they are hinting to. And the hinting is not helping her. Regardless of what stipulations Brad has been required to do or agreed to do.
He has made it known that he is going to court. And it seems to me that he is ready to fight. It looks to me with what Wasser is saying over and over that they didn’t expect him to do that. That he would just toe the line and wait. I think he may have waited enough. And reading what his lawyer said I think he is right that Brad will be awarded joint custody when this goes to court. It just seems it will happen. and I think Angie/Wasser know it and that is why they wanted him to wait for the therapist.
Figured Wasser would try to come back hard in her response to Speigel’s memorandum, well here it is. It was going to hand. Just glad to hear the documents will be sealed. Hopefully this will be the end of hearing the back and forth between the two.
I said from the beginning that this is all going down the way it is, because besides what Brad did, he said something unforgivable. The other kids heard it and it could effect the whole family. Maddox still isn’t talking to him, so I can imagine what he said.
This is why Angelina filed the way she did.
Funny how some who wanted Angelina to be in the wrong are now “suddenly over it”…or “both”are doing this Or that!…NO!…Angelina would’ve leaked details on what happened & from the little info we’ve gotten the truth supports Angelina…love them both but the truth has to be said & that is Brad is more concerned about his PR at this current point in time…& Brad Did hire a PR person to those who quick to sing how Angelina got her Olivia pope..let’s face facts Brad maybe a supposedly nice guy but during this period with his Fam he isn’t any shining prince
Wasser is well rested from the Xmas break. She’s getting a full work out in this week.
The statements she releases on behalf of Johnny and Jolie are really shady. She really cares about what the public thinks of her clients.
Is not statement is a court filing documents anyone can get this filing from the court is out there
That film they did together was obviously autobiographical…. The seething hatred between them was palpable
Mess. Whenever you’re watching the “pretty people” on some awards show and listen as they proclaim their love and admiration for each other to the host as they gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes, remember this scenario. They were once that couple.
