Ryan Reynolds is actually waging a traditional Oscar campaign for ‘Deadpool’

Ryan Reynolds will attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, and I’m really hoping Blake Lively is there, just because it feels like forever since she’s done an awards-show red carpet. Ryan is attending because he’s nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical for Deadpool. I didn’t realize until just now that Ryan is actually doing something of an Oscar campaign for the film too. At first, that sounds so stupid, but once I thought about it for a minute… I don’t hate it. I don’t hate the idea that Ryan is doing industry-media interviews and campaigning a little bit. I don’t even hate the idea that Deadpool would get nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Which is why Ryan covers the latest issue of Variety. He’s making the case for expanding the Deadpool franchise, and for recognizing good comic-book movies at the Oscars. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Doing Deadpool after so many bombs & false starts: “I’ve navigated those choppy waters. When ‘Deadpool’ came along it was a great relief — it was a role I felt we could get right.”
Deadpool at the Oscars? Variety writes: Now, fans are saying that “Deadpool” should be given a golden ticket to the Oscars in February. Don’t roll your eyes: Seven years ago, the Academy expanded the best picture race to as many as 10 movies, in the hopes that comic-book tentpoles like “The Dark Knight” would be included. Instead, Oscar voters have loaded up the added slots with art-house titles like “Amour” and “Her.” If “Deadpool” crashes the Oscars, it will be a populist victory.
Whether Deadpool would have a boyfriend down the line: “What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else. I think that could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape, and form.”
Whether he would be worried about selling a Deadpool movie (where Deadpool had a boyfriend) in China: “That’s not really a problem for us, because we were banned in China. We were rated ‘F–k you!’ in China.” But judging by the illegal downloads, “Deadpool” was just as popular there as anywhere else. “We might have been the first billion-dollar R-rated movie.”
He struggles with anxiety: I have three older brothers. Our father was tough. He wasn’t easy on anyone. And he wasn’t easy on himself. I think the anxiety might have started there, trying to find ways to control others by trying to control myself. At the time, I never recognized that. I was just a twitchy kid.”
Mid-budget movies: “The movies I’ve done that worked financially were all mid-budget. I really feel comfortable in that space. You don’t have this gigantic overhead hanging over you.” He regrets that studios are turning away from such films. “The mid-size movie is vanishing. It’s not unlike the middle-class in this country — it’s having some issues.”
Why Deadpool struggled to get made: “Part of the reason ‘Deadpool’ wasn’t greenlit right away was certainly because of me. If Robert Downey Jr. was playing it — I don’t know how much greener a light you can get to make a movie.”
His fear of letting down fans: “Blake helped me through that. I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”
What’s surprising is that Ryan is actually waging a pretty conventional Oscar campaign, it’s just that the campaign is flying under the radar because everyone underestimates him and Deadpool, which worked in his favor when he was promoting the film. But make no mistake: this is a traditional Oscar campaign, and Ryan is doing it properly. He comes across as humble and yet eager to promote other people’s work (Hugh Jackman is all over this Variety piece). Ryan talks about the struggle to make the film and his personal struggles with anxiety. There’s the mention of his photogenic wife and how she supports him. It all pretty pitch-perfect. Now I kind of hope Deadpool is nominated for Best Picture.
I’m here for Deadpool getting a best picture nod just so I can see all the film snobs have a melt down on Twitter.
They’re already freaking out because it got a Golden Globe nod and a WGA nod. Best picture is next.
And honestly what he and Hugh Jackman say isn’t wrong. The exclusion of certain genres from the Academy awards is mind blowing to me especially when some of those films are far better than some of the Oscar bait crap that gets released.
Lastly I can’t imagine being Blake Lively right before Deadpool was released. Ryan sounds like he was anxious mess and I believe he was. I’m happy he’s opening up about his anxiety but also thanking his wife for being by his side through it all.
UGH. I hated DeadPool.
I didn’t hate it, but it definitely wasn’t as great as I was expecting given all the ass kissing reviews it got from pretty much everyone. I don’t mind comic book movies and find them fairly entertaining, but I ended up pausing this one the see how much time was left because it wasn’t doing it for me.
ITA.
I enjoyed Deadpool. Be cool if a “regular” movie that people enjoyed be given an award instead of serious/art movies.
I’d love to see it nominated in some categories for sure it’s an excellent entertaining movie. I don’t want to see Ryan nominated for best actor though. I’ve just heard to many stories and a lot of fan stories about how incredibly rude and arrogant this man this. Which is such a shame as he has great screen presence (in comedies anyway). I hate the way he acts all high and mighty about his privacy then the brings out Blake and the kids when it’s needed (Ben Affleck strategy) which is funny given the rumours about Blake and Affleck during The Town filming. Some people even thought it was Jennifer Garner that leaked the naked pictures of Blake to the media as a result. And yeah Blake was still dating Penn Badgley at this point. God, it was a good time for gossip.
I was surprised how much i liked it. He did a great job.
With all of the studios doing superhero comic book movies, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if the film got a nomination. Can you not just see the glee at the thought that the next Iron Man could follow the same path? I can, easily!
Deadpool should absolutely get nominated. I try to watch the movies that are nominated each year to know which ones to root for and some are so. dead. boring.
I’m so over Oscar bait! Honestly 90% of those movies get such great reviews but are full of emo clichés. So freaking predictable!
Even when the performances are great, it’s just not surprising or original. I mean how many ways can you ugly cry on camera?
Deadpool was original and unexpected, and frankly Reynolds deserves a best actor nod, if not an outright win.
ITA! I would much rather see Ryan Reynolds with the Oscar than Casey Affleck.
Ugh! I forgot Casey Affleck. He may be a good actor (and terrible person) but that role has been done a million times.
Thirsty.
Yeah, this. It’s cool to see something not traditionally Oscar-bait in the conversation, but he’s already been given so many chances to succeed where others would’ve been written off after the first failure, and an actress doing this would probably be called things like ‘try hard’ or ‘thirsty’. He’s really not an underdog. But hey, I can’t hate the hustle, and I did enjoy the film!
