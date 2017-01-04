Kim Kardashian returned to social media, three months after the Paris robbery

family pic.twitter.com/C160vg1Mcn
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2017
Kim Kardashian was robbed in her Paris hotel/apartment in the first week of October. She last posted to social media just before the robbery, on October 2. In the wake of the robbery, Kim was barely seen out in public and she obviously wasn’t posting anything on her Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or subscription app. Sources said she was in therapy, and that she was making a pledge to live her life differently after Paris. Then Kanye West had a nervous breakdown and there was a solid month of gossip about how Kim and Kanye were having major problems, and that she was considering divorce.
So, it was news that Kim finally posted something to social media on Tuesday. She posted a photo of her family (above), plus she tweeted some interactions with fans, and she posted a video tribute (??) to her family. This is really sweet:
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 4, 2017
So, what’s the problem? Well, as you can see from these embeds, Kim is using her legal, married name, “Kim Kardashian West.” But for several hours on Tuesday, she dropped the “West” and all of her social media handles were just “Kim Kardashian.” Was she just giving it a test run, seeing how it feels to drop the West? Was is just a simple mistake after being away from social media for so long? I have no idea.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Kim’s social media.
I didn’t miss her
same here. And the entire stunt with dropping the West last name is already annoying me to no end. Obviously to drum up excitement about her return to social media. Otherwise it might have gotten unnoticed….
North and Saint are so beautiful my goodness! Kim’s hair is looking like the mom from the Addams family.
The video is so sweet. ❤
Loved the hair comment lol
her tweets were sweet yes but are you really giving her the benefit of the doubt that dropping ‘West’ on twitter was an accident? Let us not forget – these are the queen publicity stunt masters extraordinaire
Ikr? Changing your name on any social media is a conscious act, and it’s not something you can “accidentally” do without noticing all the menus, pages, and keyboards that pop up. Oh Kim 🙄😪
mhmm
Exactly! She wanted everyone to notice that she was back, so she dropped the name and put it back in order to do just that.
What’s there to get? Changing your name on social media doesn’t just happen nor is it an accident. You’ll be asked several times if you’re sure you want to make these specific changes to your account and what not.
They’re getting a divorce. It’s only a matter of when is the right time. And by right time when will it get the Kardashians the most publicity. Its not happening now because awards season is coming up. But once the Oscars are over, a divorce is coming.
I could easily live the rest of my life without ever seeing articles or pictures about any of the Kartrash/Jenner clan.
North and Saint are the only likeable things about that photo, but whenever I see photos of them I find myself wondering if they ever wear normal kids clothes? They just seem like fashion accessories
Agreed on the clothes comment. Anyone who’s ever been around kiddos (parents or otherwise) knows that little ones don’t stay clean, nor the same size, for long. I mean, their money, their choice – but it just seems silly to put kids in designer duds when they’re just going to spit up all over them or cover them with food.
That Video was cute annnnnnd I Immediately regret she came back to be inane and thirsty in full form, I bet she was pressed to get back to … What it is she does
The kids are gorgeous.
I think she’s testing the waters on the name.
why is everything in a filter that makes the video look like its from the 90s?
(trying to remind people of all the video of her family and her dad growing up that they’ve shared with the World, maybe?)
also, nothing is by mistake. she took her name off to make a bigger ‘splash’ when she ‘returned to social media’…you know, just in case nobody gave a sh*t…
They are so in love and the children, the beautiful children. They can’t split up…..oops thought I was on the Brange thread. Ha!
First return to social media since the major butt reduction
Kim, herself, may not have been posting to social media but her friends have kept her picture out there for her. This is all carefully planned.
The video was really cute! Does it mean they reconciled? I just hope he’ll get better and healthy for his family’s sake and his own.
She looks like the oldest sister in that pic.
UGH I HATE DEFENDING HER but I go between my first name and maiden name and first name and maiden and married. For work I was always just first/maiden, then added the married when I got married and dropped it quickly because it was waaaaaaaay too long of a signature. But this is Kimmy we’re talking about SO
But on social media, it’s a process to change it. And some places, you can only change it a few times before it’s permanent and can’t be changed again.
Saint throwing up in the video is pretty much how we all feel about this family and their fame mongering.
I saw an article on another source with screenshots that she also just went by KIM for a short period of time yesterday….(like Cher, Madonna, Sting….)
Lord the identity crisis is strong on this one. Divorce announcement will be sooner than later, no doubt.
TMZ was reporting that she didn’t just drop West, she dropped Kardashian as well & it just read “Kim” for 1 hour before she added both last names back? Does that make a difference? I mean, they’ll probably still get a divorce, but it seems less ominous if she changed it to only her 1st name. & I still think they are the only people in the world suited for each other.
Trying out being a one name star like Madonna, Cher, Bono, and Oprah.
I’m surprised she took herself out for so long…I don’t believe she is damaged. I think this was strategic, but dumb. All it did was allow Kylie to become a bigger deal.
Ok, I loved the video. I almost teared up a bit. However……I know that Kanye hires amateur film makers to film his life for the duration of his tours. They know they are always being filmed so how authentic is it? I hate to think this way but I have become cynical in my adult life.
She changed her name to just “Kim” without a surname. This is the start of Kim K 2.0. This was all a carefully thought out re-branding scheme.
