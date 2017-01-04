Kim Kardashian returned to social media, three months after the Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian was robbed in her Paris hotel/apartment in the first week of October. She last posted to social media just before the robbery, on October 2. In the wake of the robbery, Kim was barely seen out in public and she obviously wasn’t posting anything on her Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or subscription app. Sources said she was in therapy, and that she was making a pledge to live her life differently after Paris. Then Kanye West had a nervous breakdown and there was a solid month of gossip about how Kim and Kanye were having major problems, and that she was considering divorce.

So, it was news that Kim finally posted something to social media on Tuesday. She posted a photo of her family (above), plus she tweeted some interactions with fans, and she posted a video tribute (??) to her family. This is really sweet:

So, what’s the problem? Well, as you can see from these embeds, Kim is using her legal, married name, “Kim Kardashian West.” But for several hours on Tuesday, she dropped the “West” and all of her social media handles were just “Kim Kardashian.” Was she just giving it a test run, seeing how it feels to drop the West? Was is just a simple mistake after being away from social media for so long? I have no idea.

wenn29611231

Photos courtesy of WENN, Kim’s social media.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Kim Kardashian returned to social media, three months after the Paris robbery”

  1. HeidiM says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I didn’t miss her

    Reply
  2. Tiffany27 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:25 am

    North and Saint are so beautiful my goodness! Kim’s hair is looking like the mom from the Addams family.

    Reply
  3. Coop says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:27 am

    her tweets were sweet yes but are you really giving her the benefit of the doubt that dropping ‘West’ on twitter was an accident? Let us not forget – these are the queen publicity stunt masters extraordinaire

    Reply
  4. Sam says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:27 am

    What’s there to get? Changing your name on social media doesn’t just happen nor is it an accident. You’ll be asked several times if you’re sure you want to make these specific changes to your account and what not.

    They’re getting a divorce. It’s only a matter of when is the right time. And by right time when will it get the Kardashians the most publicity. Its not happening now because awards season is coming up. But once the Oscars are over, a divorce is coming.

    Reply
  5. Donna says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I could easily live the rest of my life without ever seeing articles or pictures about any of the Kartrash/Jenner clan.

    Reply
  6. Lulu says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:29 am

    North and Saint are the only likeable things about that photo, but whenever I see photos of them I find myself wondering if they ever wear normal kids clothes? They just seem like fashion accessories

    Reply
    • EEV says:
      January 4, 2017 at 10:12 am

      Agreed on the clothes comment. Anyone who’s ever been around kiddos (parents or otherwise) knows that little ones don’t stay clean, nor the same size, for long. I mean, their money, their choice – but it just seems silly to put kids in designer duds when they’re just going to spit up all over them or cover them with food.

      Reply
  7. QQ says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:30 am

    That Video was cute annnnnnd I Immediately regret she came back to be inane and thirsty in full form, I bet she was pressed to get back to … What it is she does

    Reply
  8. Incognito says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:30 am

    The kids are gorgeous.

    I think she’s testing the waters on the name.

    Reply
  9. MissMerry says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:36 am

    why is everything in a filter that makes the video look like its from the 90s?

    (trying to remind people of all the video of her family and her dad growing up that they’ve shared with the World, maybe?)

    also, nothing is by mistake. she took her name off to make a bigger ‘splash’ when she ‘returned to social media’…you know, just in case nobody gave a sh*t…

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:38 am

    They are so in love and the children, the beautiful children. They can’t split up…..oops thought I was on the Brange thread. Ha!

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:39 am

    First return to social media since the major butt reduction

    Reply
  12. serena says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:40 am

    The video was really cute! Does it mean they reconciled? I just hope he’ll get better and healthy for his family’s sake and his own.

    Reply
  13. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:49 am

    She looks like the oldest sister in that pic.

    Reply
  14. Dani says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:49 am

    UGH I HATE DEFENDING HER but I go between my first name and maiden name and first name and maiden and married. For work I was always just first/maiden, then added the married when I got married and dropped it quickly because it was waaaaaaaay too long of a signature. But this is Kimmy we’re talking about SO

    Reply
  15. VegasSchmagus says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Saint throwing up in the video is pretty much how we all feel about this family and their fame mongering.

    Reply
  16. CItyHeat says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I saw an article on another source with screenshots that she also just went by KIM for a short period of time yesterday….(like Cher, Madonna, Sting….)

    Lord the identity crisis is strong on this one. Divorce announcement will be sooner than later, no doubt.

    Reply
  17. Char says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:56 am

    TMZ was reporting that she didn’t just drop West, she dropped Kardashian as well & it just read “Kim” for 1 hour before she added both last names back? Does that make a difference? I mean, they’ll probably still get a divorce, but it seems less ominous if she changed it to only her 1st name. & I still think they are the only people in the world suited for each other.

    Reply
  18. Talie says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I’m surprised she took herself out for so long…I don’t believe she is damaged. I think this was strategic, but dumb. All it did was allow Kylie to become a bigger deal.

    Reply
  19. Bubbles says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Ok, I loved the video. I almost teared up a bit. However……I know that Kanye hires amateur film makers to film his life for the duration of his tours. They know they are always being filmed so how authentic is it? I hate to think this way but I have become cynical in my adult life.

    Reply
  20. A says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:16 am

    She changed her name to just “Kim” without a surname. This is the start of Kim K 2.0. This was all a carefully thought out re-branding scheme.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment