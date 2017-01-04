Jennifer Lopez was Drake’s ‘childhood crush,’ because of course she was

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are loved up. I’ve been calling them Drennifer, but I like LaineyGossip’s portmanteau, “Lopizzy.” I’m also enjoying Draylo and Aubr-lo. We could honestly do this all day! Anyway, Drake and J.Lo are for real. You know how I know? Because of this story from New Year’s Eve. Drake was performing at Hakkasan in Las Vegas, and Jennifer Lopez was by his side. Drake “had his DJ play the Rihanna song ‘Work’” according to the Daily Beast. And that’s when Drake said, about the song, “that was an old vibe,” and told the DJ to change the track. Total burn on an ex. Drake has moved on and he wants Rihanna to see it. As for the state of Draylo, Us Weekly has this new story:
Yup, he has her love. Three weeks after Drake and Jennifer Lopez connected backstage December 11 at her All I Have Las Vegas residency, the 47-year-old multihyphenate and the Grammy-winning “Fake Love” rapper “are the real deal,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Between time spent in the recording studio and steamy nights out (see: their New Year’s Eve date at Las Vegas’ Hakkasan), “they’ve gotten very close fast,” says a Lopez confidant, adding that the mom of 8-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) “gets really excited to see him.”
For Lopez, the 30-year-old’s appeal is twofold. Named the fifth-wealthiest hip-hop artist by Forbes in 2016 (he has a net worth of $60 million to her reported $300 million), “he’s not only a sexy guy,” says the Lopez insider, “but it’s great for her image to be dating the hottest rapper in the game.”
And then there are his smooth moves. When Drake learned the Bronx native had never attended prom at her all-girls Catholic high school, he formulated a grand gesture. Choosing an L.A. church as the setting for a December 29 winter wonderland-themed formal, he created a scene straight out of Degrassi High. He had the space decked out with snowflake cutouts and metallic foil fringe, hired a band and arranged for he and Lopez (sporting a floral corsage, of course) to be crowned king and queen.
“He wanted her to have that experience,” explains a source. It was his fantasy too. Notes a Drake pal, “She was his childhood crush!”
Nights at Lopez’s 8-acre Bel-Air estate in Los Angeles have left her equally smitten. “They listen to music and talk a lot,” says a Lopez source. “They’re both single, attractive and have a lot in common, so it’s natural. They really like each other.”
There are so many issues in that Us Weekly story, my God. “She was his childhood crush,” because, you know, she’s 17 years older than him. “Sporting a floral corsage,” because OF COURSE SHE WAS. Drake totally bought it for her too. “The hottest rapper in the game…” What? Kendrick Lamar is the hottest rapper in the game, Jenny!!! Not that J.Lo should date Kendrick (he’s married, and besides that, they just shouldn’t date). And finally… she already introduced Drake to her kids? No, Jennifer. NO!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Cue that duet album in 5 4 3……..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. They aren’t dating. They may be mutually friends w/benefits just bc the other person is standing there, but this is all for show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That whole Rihanna thing is sooooo petty, and SO Drake! Ha ha! I feel like JLo enjoys immature men, given her dating history.
Also the ‘prom’ is straight up cringe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Jlo IS immature, given her dating history. And I’m cringing right alongside you over that prom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As Wendy says, Jlo is stupid for giving Drake bragging rights over her. Hes going to be rapping about this for years to come, right after name checking some instagram model. How degrading.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t they have a collaborative album or song coming out ? Whatever it takes to sell it, whatever……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It didn’t work out well for Katie Holmes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t think there could be a more annoying pair than Drake and Rihanna, but here we go.
I know they will milk this for PR, but people their age should figure out a more mature way of doing it.
I don’t understand how Drake got so popular. I mean, his songs aren’t bad, but he has the most annoying whiny voice ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His early music was pretty good, not out of this world amazing and innovative rap mind you..but it really wasn’t bad. Now on the other hand, his music is catchy and are usually chart toppers but not that great.
ex: His album Views; it did very well in sales, but the actual songs on it are lacking..I really can’t name anything other than Work as I’m typing this reply, and I’m pretty sure Work was on Rih’s album.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol at “because of course she was.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t his childhood crush Aaliyah?
I wouldn’t consider it a burn when it always seemed like Rihanna wasn’t that into him, it’s like trying to flaunt your new (fake) boo to your ex when your ex-boo really couldn’t give a shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it was Aaliyah.
Rhianna, just like JLo, was a pr relationship to drum up more interest and free publicity for their music collaborations. He is the Taylor Swift of rap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we agree that dating your childhood crush is probably not a good thing long term?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Nick Cannon and Katie Holmes got with their receptive partners it was mentioned that they were getting with their childhood crushes, so what’s the big deal? She is older than him, that is a fact. Besides everyone knows his real childhood crush was Aaliyah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just as gross as it is when a woman says it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse