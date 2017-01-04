Jennifer Lopez was Drake’s ‘childhood crush,’ because of course she was

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are loved up. I’ve been calling them Drennifer, but I like LaineyGossip’s portmanteau, “Lopizzy.” I’m also enjoying Draylo and Aubr-lo. We could honestly do this all day! Anyway, Drake and J.Lo are for real. You know how I know? Because of this story from New Year’s Eve. Drake was performing at Hakkasan in Las Vegas, and Jennifer Lopez was by his side. Drake “had his DJ play the Rihanna song ‘Work’” according to the Daily Beast. And that’s when Drake said, about the song, “that was an old vibe,” and told the DJ to change the track. Total burn on an ex. Drake has moved on and he wants Rihanna to see it. As for the state of Draylo, Us Weekly has this new story:

Yup, he has her love. Three weeks after Drake and Jennifer Lopez connected backstage December 11 at her All I Have Las Vegas residency, the 47-year-old multihyphenate and the Grammy-winning “Fake Love” rapper “are the real deal,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Between time spent in the recording studio and steamy nights out (see: their New Year’s Eve date at Las Vegas’ Hakkasan), “they’ve gotten very close fast,” says a Lopez confidant, adding that the mom of 8-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) “gets really excited to see him.” For Lopez, the 30-year-old’s appeal is twofold. Named the fifth-wealthiest hip-hop artist by Forbes in 2016 (he has a net worth of $60 million to her reported $300 million), “he’s not only a sexy guy,” says the Lopez insider, “but it’s great for her image to be dating the hottest rapper in the game.” And then there are his smooth moves. When Drake learned the Bronx native had never attended prom at her all-girls Catholic high school, he formulated a grand gesture. Choosing an L.A. church as the setting for a December 29 winter wonderland-themed formal, he created a scene straight out of Degrassi High. He had the space decked out with snowflake cutouts and metallic foil fringe, hired a band and arranged for he and Lopez (sporting a floral corsage, of course) to be crowned king and queen. “He wanted her to have that experience,” explains a source. It was his fantasy too. Notes a Drake pal, “She was his childhood crush!” Nights at Lopez’s 8-acre Bel-Air estate in Los Angeles have left her equally smitten. “They listen to music and talk a lot,” says a Lopez source. “They’re both single, attractive and have a lot in common, so it’s natural. They really like each other.”

[From Us Weekly]

There are so many issues in that Us Weekly story, my God. “She was his childhood crush,” because, you know, she’s 17 years older than him. “Sporting a floral corsage,” because OF COURSE SHE WAS. Drake totally bought it for her too. “The hottest rapper in the game…” What? Kendrick Lamar is the hottest rapper in the game, Jenny!!! Not that J.Lo should date Kendrick (he’s married, and besides that, they just shouldn’t date). And finally… she already introduced Drake to her kids? No, Jennifer. NO!