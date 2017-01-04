“Natalie Portman is probably going to win a second Oscar for ‘Jackie’” links

Natalie Portman is probably going to win a second Oscar, right? [LaineyGossip]
Sam Hunt got engaged to the lady he’s obsessed with. [Dlisted]
Ryan Gosling loved Debbie Reynolds. [Buzzfeed]
Did you know Ansel Elgort’s girlfriend is named Violetta Komyshan? [Moe Jackson]
Kenya Moore is a proud gun owner. [Reality Tea]
Here’s the extended trailer for Fifty Shades Darker. [Pajiba]
Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd welcomed a baby boy. [JustJared]
Nicki Minaj looked good on New Year’s Eve. [IDLY]
Remember when Emma Stone was on Medium? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Here’s a cute puppy who was woken up by his own snoring. [Socialite Life]
God, Ansel is so annoying.
And Sam Hunt is creepy.
I’m not a huge fan but she was actually excellent in Jackie. Her biggest competition seems to be Emma Stone an after seeing La La Land I don’t think there’s any reason Natalie shouldn’t win. Emma didn’t blow me away…I actually found the whole movie kind of overrated.
I love Emma, but I hated La La Land.
Ladies (and guys), I wasn’t a big fan of Jackie. I thought it was OK, am I the only one???
Funny, that’s how I feel about practically every ‘high art’ NP movie. And, especially her acting. She always gets called out for her ‘low art’ movies (her, hahaha, ‘performance’ in Thor, SW, NSA) , but she is just as bad in the pretentious ones.
Like, I guess she makes the correct facial contortions, but her characters are not believable. I never have a theory of mind for them, the way that other–even more famous actors–can create for their roles. She never disappears in it. It’s always just Natalie Portman standing around, looking constipated or crying.
spot on, except for Black Swan. I never understood her rise to fame.
“It’s always just Natalie Portman standing around, looking constipated or crying.” HookedOnCoffee, I agree completely! You perfectly described her acting “range” with this comment.
Something nice, though: she looks beautiful here (the extra pregnancy weight really suits her).
I feel the same about her and Lawrence. They were great in their first roles and then remained stagnant. You can always see them acting, they never disappear in their characters.
JulP–Haha, I’m glad I’m not the only one who sees through it. Every damn movie she is in, all I think is, “oh, there is Natalie Portman. Natalie is sad. I know that because she is crying.” Or, “Natalie is happy. I know that because she is smiling.” No subtlety for that one. No involuntary muscle movements, no emotion in the eyes, no non-over-rehearsed delivery, nada. Even in the Professional…all her role really required was stoicism, crying, and constipation. She didn’t nail the acting–she just hit a role that was her professional trifecta to a T!
I can’t think of anyone who has skated farther on looks.
Lol. Constipated or crying is accurate. There are a couple other actresses that have the similar (lack of) range and I don’t understand how they have awards or work. It takes a really good actor/actress to take you away make you feel like you are not seeing them in costume, but the character they are supposed to be and Portman isn’t one of them.
OMG Emma Stone was on Medium? I loved that show! Was so sad when it was cancelled, especially after that abomination of a finale. 😡
Great another false idol she’ll put on her phoney smile to accept just to run it down a week later
just like Sean penn/Tilda Swinton and Anne Hathaway if you don’t care about it stay out of the
running there are many others whom i”m sure would love to receive an award and be
grateful afterwards.
I kind of hope that she loses, to anyone. For anything. It would be a great Academy rebuke for the whole dance double stunt.
I know that in theory, it should be about the performance in that particular film and not about the whole filmography, but Natalie Portman is not an actress who deserves two Oscars imo.
I don’t like her or her acting and for someone who tried to play off her first win, she is campaigning hard. I wish Viola Davis had tried for lead actress, but then I would be mad if she lost to this one or Emma Stone.
How about Amy Adams finally gets the Oscar she deserves.
I usually hate when they give career Oscars rather than for the specific performance ( hello Leonardo Dicaprio) but I would be perfectly happy if both Amy and Viola got one this year.
I feel a little bit sorry for Annette Bening, who I think gives a magnificent performance in 20th Century Women, who lost twice to Hilary Swank and now probably twice to Natalie Portman, when she’s a better actress than both.
I think Viola would’ve been very competitive if she’d gone for Lead.
Hilary deserved both of her wins. She was incredible in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby.
I believe she deserved the first, but I would’ve given the second to any of Annette, Imelda Staunton in ‘Vera Drake’ or Kate Winslet in ‘Eternal Sunshine’. Swank was still really good though, I agree.
Natalie Portman like Bkale Lively are those people who look amazing and better while pregnant. I haven’t watched Jackie yet. I wish Amy Adams won it instead.
No, Natalie is not winning, even though she has he best performance IMO. She’s only not winning because she won a while ago. If her movie gets a best picture nom she wins, but it won’t. They will give it to Emma Stone who’s in the best picture front runner. If Natalie wasn’t a winner already she would win easily.
