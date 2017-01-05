People Mag: Angelina Jolie believes ‘the kids are traumatized’ because of Brad

As we discussed yesterday, Angelina Jolie filed a counter-statement with the court in reaction to Brad Pitt’s request to seal their court records. Brad issued his statement before Christmas, wherein he slammed Angelina for having “no self-regulating mechanism,” i.e. she was actively trying to publicize their dirty laundry, regardless of how it would affect the kids. Jolie’s statement was basically, “Brad wants to keep all of this stuff private because he’s worried about his image, not the health of the kids.” She even referenced the now-closed FBI and DCFS investigations into Brad’s conduct on the plane. TMZ was the first to report on Jolie’s statement, and it took hours for People Magazine to confirm with their own reporting. But now I know why it took People so long – because they were talking to people in both camps, and they got some fascinating quotes:
A source close to the situation stresses that Brad Pitt has been cleared in all investigations.
“It’s nice to see that she has finally come around to supporting the sealing of documents weeks after he requested this action,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Considering that both the FBI and child services thoroughly investigated this matter and cleared the father, this line of attack doesn’t make much sense.”
But a second source close to the situation is firing back, saying that while Pitt may have been cleared, his actions had a lasting effect on the children.
“They keep pointing to him being cleared. While his behavior didn’t amount to anything criminal, that doesn’t mean he didn’t do anything wrong,” says the source. “The kids are traumatized. The mom has been protecting the kids by not revealing what really happened on that plane. Her interest since the outset hasn’t changed: to protect the health and safety of the kids.”
The investigation was launched after Pitt allegedly got “verbally abusive” and “physical” with one of his children with Jolie on the couple’s private plane on Sept. 14. Jolie filed for divorce five days later.
Luckily, I have zero experience with child protective services and FBI investigations, but I can see the semantic and moral point that Team Jolie is making: just because there are no criminal charges against Brad, doesn’t mean that his actions were entirely honorable, above-board and healthy. Whatever went down on the plane was a big enough dealbreaker for Jolie to bolt with the kids and immediately file for divorce. It was big enough to trigger DCFS and FBI investigations, but not big enough for criminal charges. As for Team Pitt’s passive-aggression: “It’s nice to see that she has finally come around to supporting the sealing of documents…” Perhaps you can only be this petty with someone you once truly loved.
Traumatized? …the drama with these two has me gagging! I never would’ve predicted they would end so messy.
Way to put down people who get traumatised for something that happened in their lives.
The parents, the social workers all think the children were traumatised and need therapy and yet here you are putting them down.
With the way these two are coming for each other like some War of the Roses mess…I’m sure those kids saw plenty before the great plane incident of 2016.
@Talie. Dont tell Maya but no previously happy couple goes to war like this. Her side isnt even disputing that this was a once off. So faced with whatever went down (which the authorities dont even think crossed the law), dont you just quietly file for divorce? I mean you were so happy with this guy and he was such a good dad, so dont you endeavour to keep the fight clean at least. You know you will not get sole custody so why would you even file for it and give people something to say about this guy who you have otherwise been happy with? Why the extra effort to malign a man who was a great dad for 12 years and momentarily fell? And the same goes for him. No man who was as in love as they pretended to be, sends his publicist to People Magazine about her. None! He was swallow hard at the provocation and be quiet. No, its pretty clear these two have loathed each other for a long while. It’s exactly like War of the Roses, years of built up resentment just exploded. I dont even think it was a quiet resentment. I think the reports of their raging fights were all true,
This is nothing like that movie/book at all. This isn’t even as bad as Burt Reynold’s breakups from Loni Anderson and Sally Field. They are not fighting over material possessions as neither are asking for money or property from each other. They aren’t destroying property or releasing new information about what led up to the plane ride or during their entire relationship.
The little information that is coming out is just a rehashing of the same event that happened four months ago and how it affects their children.
“I’m sure those kids saw plenty before the great plane incident of 2016.”
What does this even mean?
I think it would be traumatizing if a father verbally and physically attacked his child. Especially when it probably was an isolated incident under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Please, you act like no parents ever acted this way.
Sadly, I know no parent who has always been perfect with their children, never said the wrong thing or did the wrong thing when angry.
No one knows what happened, you’re all just speculating and imagining the worst.
Sure. I have no doubt it was a bad experience for all involved that night nearly 4 months ago. But totally BS that they should be suffering from “trauma” now. Unless of course it’s being prolonged and encouraged or exaggerated by someone’s influence to suit their agenda.
@Freebunny…are you saying that I’m “acting like “no parent has ever acted like this” ? If you are, I have no idea how you came to that conclusion from what I said. All parents, even the great ones make mistakes. And we don’t know what happened on the plane that night, but it must have been somewhat serious if investigations took place.
It is traumatizing when the person you trust most in the world, the person who is supposed to take care of you and keep you safe, hurts you in some way and breaks your trust. I’m sure they’ll all be fine. Children all over the world experience this kind of betrayal (and much worse) everyday. But it’s not to be trivialized.
Sorry. It’s seems she considers them her kids, not their kids. My opinion only of course which I know isn’t popular here. And it’s not because I’m a brad fan. I’m not really a fan of either of them. Whatever happened on the plane does not sever his status as a parent. Lots of shittier parents have access/custody of their children. Not that ‘shitty’ should be the standard for parents but I really don’t get why they haven’t sorted a more reasonable access/custody arrangement – for the kids sake. Whatever happened in the plane obv sucked and was terrible but it was not criminal so you would think it was not an event to end a fathers rights. And no matter what people here say from all the reports he hasn’t seen his kids a whole lot in the last five months. And yes you can say this is his fault but I’m sure they love both their parents. This is not good for children.
100 percent agree Moe.
Divorce is terrible- losing a parent is worse. Even traumatizing.
It’s amazing how much hypocrisy can be hidden behind lines like ‘I am sorry for the children”, ‘those poor children’, ‘This is not good for the children” or, the now famous, ‘can’t they be more discreet about it?’
In spite of all evidence that Brad has an abusive behavior, he is still the victim. People close their eyes to the obvious stubbornness that he shows in his actions post-separation. He is required to be tested for drugs and yet there is no word why. There is a stubbornness in him to prove to everyone that his wife bolted with the kids because she’s crazy not because there’s anything wrong with him.
Apparently, nothing can constitute proof of his behavior because investigations cleared him. Just FYI, FBI cannot clear anyone from disappointing their family. If you disappointed your family you work to get it back by addressing the issues they have with you, not by calling them crazy, which he is doing.
Brad is behaving like a man child. Start acting like a true parent and husband and own up to your own behaviour. Smearing the mother and throwing the oldest sons to the wolves will only further alienate you from your family.
Stop listening to your lawyer and just release a simple statement confirming what happened on that plane.
This whole thing will then go away and the media will lose its power.
I don’t get why he owes us an explanation of what happened on the plane. He/they don’t “owe” the public anything and if they want to keep whatever happened private, isn’t that their prerogative?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He owes it to his children to put a stop to the media arrack on their mother and them.
People are attacking both Maddox and Pax in this and as a parent it is up to him to protect them.
But he would rather protect him own image than his children’s welfare.
And Anjelina has NO responsibility in all the press that has come out about the divorce. Too bad both of them don’t seal their mouths concerning all this. That includes sealing the mouths of their “sources”. They both need to grow up.
@ Esmom. You would be right if he wasn’t leaking stories about how sad and pathetic he is over this situation.
If he can take the time to leak stories to elicit sympathy from others, why not release what happened on the plane? Why only release part of the story and not all of it? If one is to believe that he is leaking things. He is trying to sell a narrative that he is so grief stricken and teary eyed about missing his kids, but avoids talking about why he is in the position he is in. Why?
If what happened in the plane was so horrible I think Team Angie would have leak it. But they prefer this blurry situation where people are speculating about how horrible Brad Pitt is.
Neither her or him have to say anything about this incident, neither for us or the children. What they need to do is to shut up and work on getting things better for their children.
I really don’t see the benefit in making a statement. Doing so would only serve to make more of the kids’ private business public, and that helps how? People clamoring for statements from either party just want their own selfish curiosity satisfied IMO.
Yep, Brad more than likely said something foul, probably adoption related, and that would be terrible for that family. There’s a reason Maddox still won’t see him, and Angelina filed so quickly and the way she did.
Once again, I don’t know what to believe. Even if the plane incident was traumatic, I can’t imagine it was terrible enough to negate all the years of what, by all accounts, seemed to be a close and loving relationship between Brad and the kids. Kids are resilient and forgiving and I’d think they could continue to heal from the incident while reestablishing a relationship with him. It seems like the longer you prolong normal, consistent contact between them, the more distant and strained their relationship will become.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it doesn’t even matter what went down. Well, obviously, it does. But not to us. What matters is that, for the wellbeing of the children, whatever went down is dealt with confidentially.
Whatever happened can perfectly easily be sorted out one way or the other BEHIND CLOSED DOORS. If Brad was way out of order in an ongoing pattern. If Brad was responsible for one, out-of-character but damaging incident. If there are paternal substance abuse issues, maternal control issues, etc ad infinitum. All of it can be sorted out BEHIND CLOSED DOORS and the best outcome for the children can be achieved BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.
Since both parents are making both unnecessary open accusations and unnecessary dark hints in court filings that both parents know perfectly well will be widely reported, it’s clear that neither parent’s priority is that this be sorted out BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.
Therefore, both are participating in an ongoing battle that will do further damage to their children. Knowingly.
Amen, Sixer. Sad, but true.
This^^^. Well put Sixer.
Nailed it.
Thank you! What Sixer said, all day long. Couldn’t agree more.
@Sixer
I agree with everything you said but am I the only one who thinks that the “behind closed doors” part was over after the plane incident?
Both parents are clearly taking swipes at each other. I agree that the part about ‘caring about the kids’ is long over now. Appalling.
This
It is disgusting how dirty and public their fight. Pitt is really an asshole to not realise that whatever happened on that plane was big enough for him to agree to therapists consultations for them. 4 months after maddox and pax still dont want to see him .
We should send them all to mars until they cool off and only return when they made up or severed all ties , so tired of seeing this family self destroy in public and privately.
Duking this out via People mag is not good for those kids.
The kids know what went down, so whatever is being said the kids know the truth.
This being public won’t affect them because they’re pretty insulated, yeah the older ones may read something online, but they probably think their mother is sticking up for them against whatever Brad did on that plane.
Do you go from full hearted loving some to, well, this? This mean spirited bickering? This quickly?
It makes me think things were not great for a long time before.
Angie or Wasser need to chill out on discussing impact on the kids. If the kids ever want to discuss what happened publicly it’s up to them, not her.
Totally agree, this has no doubt been building for awhile, if not years. I don’t see one single incident causing this, unless it really was horrific physical abuse, which doesn’t seem to be the case since he was cleared.
Dropping mini bombs to People will help no one. I hate when children are used as pawns, even if inadvertently in these high profile divorces. These two have always pled for privacy in their relationship so they should plead for same now, gag order. I never liked Jolie but in the spirit of the new year, she looks rather nice in the parka when the fur around her face, adds some dimension and fullness. Hope this ends amicably…….soooooon.
Do you seriously think they get divorced because of what happened at the plane? I think it was long time coming. Look at their last film together…
It was a long time coming, but the plane was the tipping point.
At the moment I don’t like any of them but all this info leaks and pap walks make me like Jolie less and less.
She has proved in the past that she can keep the gossip at bay when she wants or needs to. Is she trying to get people on her side? The only people I like in this mess are the kids they share.
You have 3 set of pics of her out and about in the last 4 months and you are talking about pap walk,
A couple weeks ago everyone one was on her because she was hiding and now she pap walks.
She went on vacation with her kids, do you want her to hide?
I’m glad to see they both keep it level-headed.
They’re both horrible, team #noteam
so will they become serial killers or what because they were traumatized?
I always thought if they ever did separate, it would be quietly and without much fuss, and the media probably wouldn’t find out until months had passed. Maybe the wedding was a last-ditch attempt to keep things together. We will never know.
I suppose it would be the height of foolishness to suggest to BOTH of them to shut down these “inside sources” that keep leaking info to the press.
I wouldn’t give a hoot if there were no kids in the picture. Let two adults be as petty and childish and stupid as they want. Angie and Brad have six kids, though, and this mudslinging they’re both guilty of isn’t doing their children any favors. They need to grow up.
At this point they both suck for the constant press leaks. They are so full of shit. I also agree with the person upthread that says she considers the children “hers” which is unhealthy and alienation is never good (except in extreme cases of course). Esp if reconciliation is possible she is not going to try to mend the rift. Brad needs to get help for his alcohol problem if that IS the issue.
It’s sad at this point. The 6 kids are pawns now
So you listen what someone allegedly saying her children, which means you believe what anyone tell you smh
I don’t think that’s what she said… She seems to agree with the other commenter’s opinion and not that she listens what someone says and believes it… Based on all this gossip and leaked info, it seems she considers the kids hers and not theirs…
Enough! I don’t want to hear anymore! Those kids… I don’t mean Celebitchy, why can’t Brad and Angie shut up? I like them both but this childish game is getting of of control.
I can’t stand them anymore, I won’t support any of their future projects.
But but.. didn’t they always tell us how much they love each other and that both of them are such great parents? They’re just like other people in HW, saying everything to sell their movies etc.
They didn’t look traumatized when they had their photo op in Colorado.
Plus I still think she called the paparazzi herself so that the public and media thinks she is a loving perfect mother.
Ofcourse the kids are traumatized…hell even the therapist think so or else there would’nt be a therapist present with brads visitation at all!…It’s damn annoying how people who dislike Jolie can’t see this whole situation for what it is & that Brad behaved like a nut!…if my partner of 10+ years behaved like a nut..reportedly Infront of our kids & he throws leaks out that I’m the bad mother in that I don’t allow visitation etc..when he couldn’t control himself…sorry I would’ve blasted him the same day…like Pitt but the way he’s handled this has been disappointing to say the least & Jolie has every right to be angry/disappointed since she trusted this man!
I have lost respect for both of them. Not because of the divorce or what happened on the plane, it’s sick how they treat each other now and leak stories to the media. Their lawyers also attack at each other like little children, it’s all a bit embarrassing.
