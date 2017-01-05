Amy Adams in Marchesa at the NBR Awards in NYC: lovely or meh?

Last night, the National Board of Review Awards went down at Cipriani’s in New York. The NBR Awards always seem like such a nice event – the awards are announced a month in advance, and no one shows up in a gown or anything. Amy Adams was the surprise Best Actress winner at the NBR Awards, “surprise” in that I thought they would give an award to Natalie Portman or Emma Stone, but no. Amy won for Arrival. She wore a cocktail dress by Marchesa and… yeah, no. I was going to say that this isn’t too bad for a Marchesa dress, but it’s still not good. It looks cheap, those sleeves are a mess and the skirt should have been straight and fitted.
Here’s the frontrunner in the Best Actor race and the NBR Award winner for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea, Casey Affleck. No one is scandalized by sexual harassment and general grossness if you’re white and well-connected, people.
Mahershala Ali didn’t win Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, although he should have. He was just there to support Moonlight, which picked up some other awards. Mahershala looks hot in that suit and patterned blouse!!
Naomie Harris won Best Supporting Actress for Moonlight. She wore this Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit which… I like? It’s simple and almost elegant.
Greta Gerwig wore velvet Prada. Eh. It’s difficult to wear velvet to an event where you know you’re going to be photographed, and it’s even harder to wear patterned velvet in a weird shade of clay/bronze. Meh on this.
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Marni. Wow, I love this. It’s a great dress and it looks amazing on her.
Riley Keough in Dolce and Gabbana. Ew. I think the bows are throwing everything off, right?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think Riley is wearing the same dress I wore to the homecoming dance in 1984.
She looks like she’s going to a Helloween party as a sexy pirate. It’s awful.
Whoever put Amy Adams on a Marchesa deserves to be fired. Unless this was a favor to Harvey, every Marchesa i see it’s hideous and belongs in the Winter Olympics.
I know, right? I have always said that Marchesa is what happens when you give a thirteen year old girl a glue gun and a 50% off coupon to Michael’s. Their frou-frou fairy tale feminine ideas are so tantalizing that you really want to love it, but the execution is so consistently terrible that it’s hard to keep giving them the benefit of the doubt.
Jesus Those Sleves are so TERRIBLE!
Mahershala Ali looks HOT
This is probably the first and last Time i’m ever gonna type this but : Maggie Gyllenhaal is the best dressed in this batch … WOW What A Time to Be Alive
Bwahhaaaa! It truly is a miracle, isn’t it? She’s usually the worst dressed at every event.
I Grade her Lena Dunham, Amanda Peet and Heidi Klum in their very own Curves of Fug, But this is an unambiguous win!
I love Maggie’s style most of the time. Amanda’s also. Heidi Klum is on a whole new level of fugness.
Yeah this is the nicest I’ve seen Maggie wearing ever I think.
Always liked Mahershala Ali, I remember when he was on Crossing Jordan and The 4400.
Maggie does win this round.
What is this world?!? Dogs and cats, living together!
The outright winner here is Maggie.
Well, that’s an ugly dress. I so hope Amy finally gets that Oscar. With her and Viola I wouldn’t even care it’s a “career” Oscar.
I know that I will be completely lambasted for this here but… I saw Manchester by the Sea on the weekend and Casey Affleck WAS phenomenal. His performance was incredible.
I went back and looked at the posts regarding his sexual harassment and it says everything was settled. I know this does not excuse the behavior, nor am I saying it was ok, but it was 7 years ago and at what point do we allow people to move on from their past? Has there been ongoing complaints? People do change and grow and learn and with media archived the way it is today, I wonder how people move past it? We don’t know what happens behind closed doors in terms of taking responsibility, making amends and changing oneself, so at what point do we allow people to move past their past?
As someone who has been sober going on three years, I know that life isn’t always as simple as “not f*cking up” and people can make A LOT of effort to change. I’ve had to take responsibility, make amends, and move forward in ways that have profoundly changed who I am as a person. I’m not saying his behavior was excusable, but how long do we hold it against him?
Being sober is not the same as sexual harassment.
I think what irks people is the way his problematic behaviour is being swept under the rug, because he’s a well connected rich white guy, while it completely ruined Parker’s film ( as it should have, he’s a monster for what he did). The same way people excuse Roman Polanski.
I also think rape is something people don’t get to move on from. And they escpecially don’t get to lead a very lucrative career showered with awards and adoration.
That’s a very fair point. I suppose I’m looking at this a bit abstractly in terms of allowing people to move past their past in today’s world. This probably wasn’t the best example
I had no idea about Casey Affleck’s sexual harassment until it was mentioned here. I just looked into it and I am sickened by the details. He didn’t gang rape like Nate Parker who should be shunned and punished but, he should feel some form of punishment especially because he was the person abusing his power as a boss. He should also not be left off the hook by the press or by Hollywood and his profession. I believe race and white male privilege is definitely a factor but, I am so sick of men getting off the hook period!!!! I can’t fathom why behavior and actions by Donald Trump and Bill Cosby are not immediately confronted by those on the inside and even worse when it has made its way into the public discourse it is still not a big deal nor does it seem to affect the behavior and sense of accountability of men. Sexual harassment and rape continue and men need to be the most vocal about it!!! Men of all races destroy our world, society, communities and families with violence, rape, sexual harassment, warfare and abuse. Women are guilty too and enmeshed in a reinforcing acceptance but it would be like comparing a few buckets of water to the pacific ocean. We hear about how we need to protect our borders from ISIS and terrorists yet we completely fail to see how women are terrorized on a daily basis by rape, sexual threats and even murder by an abusive spouse, boyfriend, boss or stranger. I applaud Joe Biden for standing up to speak about this dire issue and yet, even coming from our Vice President it still gets drowned out by the gaslighting, pussy grabbing, no accountability mentality. It is so bizarre …. sorry, ranting here … because I was so floored yet again by another seemingly decent male, blatantly doing what we would all hope a public figure in a position of power would not even think of doing …. and not even questioning the ethics of his actions on a movie set because it was accepted behavior.
He is a really good actor, which bums me out that I no longer want to see any of his work after learning of his behavior.
I’m willing to move forward when someone takes responsibility for their actions, makes amends to those they’ve hurt, and establishes a new pattern that shows they’ve learned from their mistakes. Casey’s issues seem to have been swept under the rug and largely ignored. Hearing the accounts of it make me think it’s a deep character flaw, not a mistake.
I also think it’s a bit weird to suggest that someone shouldn’t receive recognition for their artistic achievements because we don’t approve of something they’ve done in their personal life.
I will not be watching this film. I will not be watching any of Casey’s films period. Just like I will not be watching any Parker films either. Just like I will not support a pussy grabber for POUS. Sexual harassment is sexual harassment and rape is rape no matter how some wish to give degrees/stages of seriousness to the crime. This crime is unforgivable.
Dunne, congrats on your sobriety, I know from close family members how hard it is to even acknowledge there is a problem with alcohol, I wish you well for the future.
I agree with your assessment @Dunne re: his performance in “Manchester by the Sea.” He may be a total sleazebag a**hole, but he is good actor.
I know I’m in the minority on this site and maybe this a moral failing on my end, but if an actor or actress is in a movie or TV show that gets good reviews and interests me I will for the most part see it even if the actor/actress has reportedly engaged in questionable behavior. Of course, if someone is a convicted child molester, rapist or murderer I wouldn’t watch the film or TV show but otherwise I separate art from life.
I saw ARRIVAL last week, going to see it again tonight with my boyfriend. I thought it was just going to be a CONTACT rip-off and i was completely wrong. Stunning film that left me sobbing at the end.
Never a fan of Adams but I liked her in this film a lot.
@ Neelyo-I cried too! Such an emotionally moving film.
I’m here just to say how much I love Amy Adams and how she made me watch that terrible American hustle movie just to see her lovely self (I’d skip all the parts she wasn’t in if I could).
She was SO good in American Hustle. And she’s so good in Arrival and Nocturnal Animals. I love her!
