“Ruth Negga wore a very textured & patterned Erdem ensemble” links

Ruth Negga in Erdem… I really feel like she needs a new stylist. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lindsay Lohan is writing poetry about ISIS now. [Dlisted]
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban have a code when they want to have sex. [Jezebel]
Lainey’s analysis of the Mariah Carey situation. [LaineyGossip]
The Washington Post f—ked it up. [Pajiba]
Jessica Alba is vacationing in Hawaii. [Popoholic]
I’m telling you, the Rockettes are getting woke. [The Blemish]
A new season of Fixer Upper is coming soon. [Starcasm]
This is Kendall Jenner’s french-fry-eating face. [Celebslam]
Bernie Sanders goes viral with a Trump tweet. [OMG Blog]
Do Angelina Jolie & Kate Hudson hate each other? Meh. [Wonderwall]
If it was in a much darker colour I would love it. This baby blue ruins it.
I agree.. also the hair kinda sucks.. but it’s not the worst
Oh QQ. I know you are being nice because you love her, which really is as it should be, and I totally feel the love, but lordy that hair does not do her justice. It’s like Lego hair plunked down on her head. It’s new-age baby bangs. She would look better if she shaved it off.
Maybe she doesn’t have enough honest friends. I can be honest with her though. Ruth, call me, I’ll tell you when your ensemble is too sequined and/or makes you look stumpy.
You know what, I agree with this. If the top was navy and maybe not that print, I’d be down.
The skirt would still make her look stumpy though.
If the top was just a solid blue, or even white, I would LOVE it. It fits her well.
Oh, the Washington Post!!! And yikes! The Rockettes have terrible management!
Maybe because it’s so dark, cold and wintry here but I kind of like the brightness and springlike quality of the look. I also love her smiling face in that second picture, so cute!
I love it, too! Love the mix of small and large pattern.
