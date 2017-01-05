“Ruth Negga wore a very textured & patterned Erdem ensemble” links
  • January 05, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ruth Negga in Erdem… I really feel like she needs a new stylist. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lindsay Lohan is writing poetry about ISIS now. [Dlisted]
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban have a code when they want to have sex. [Jezebel]
Lainey’s analysis of the Mariah Carey situation. [LaineyGossip]
The Washington Post f—ked it up. [Pajiba]
Jessica Alba is vacationing in Hawaii. [Popoholic]
I’m telling you, the Rockettes are getting woke. [The Blemish]
A new season of Fixer Upper is coming soon. [Starcasm]
This is Kendall Jenner’s french-fry-eating face. [Celebslam]
Bernie Sanders goes viral with a Trump tweet. [OMG Blog]
Do Angelina Jolie & Kate Hudson hate each other? Meh. [Wonderwall]

8 Responses to ““Ruth Negga wore a very textured & patterned Erdem ensemble” links”

  1. Locke Lamora says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    If it was in a much darker colour I would love it. This baby blue ruins it.

    Reply
  2. Dani says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    If the top was just a solid blue, or even white, I would LOVE it. It fits her well.

    Reply
  3. Hazel says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Oh, the Washington Post!!! And yikes! The Rockettes have terrible management!

    Reply
  4. Susannah says:
    January 5, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Maybe because it’s so dark, cold and wintry here but I kind of like the brightness and springlike quality of the look. I also love her smiling face in that second picture, so cute!

    Reply

